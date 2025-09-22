Disgraced court worker in desperate race to sell Fife properties after prison warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disgraced court worker in desperate race to sell Fife properties after prison warning

Court worker Shamshad Adams was granted an extra three months to gather more than £100,000 but has been warned "there might need to be a back-up plan."

By Ross Gardiner
Shamshad Adams.
A disgraced court worker is in a desperate race against time to sell properties from her portfolio after a warning she could otherwise be jailed.

Shamshad Adams was found guilty of abusing her position as an administrative officer at Kirkcaldy Justice of the Peace Court to remove her ex-partner’s name from the deeds to a holiday home in a plush gated community in Florida.

Earlier this year, her appeals against the conviction and sentence were both thrown out by judges.

Following the verdict of a jury at Forfar Sheriff Court last October, Adams was told to pay £150,000 compensation, a £100,000 fine and a £7,500 victim surcharge within 12 months or face two years behind bars.

Her trial heard landlord Adams, 61, had 14 properties, including commercial units and property in England.

Extra time plea

Eleven-and-a-half months on from the conviction, Adams returned to the dock in Forfar to ask for more time to raise funds.

The court heard three of her properties are currently on the market.

Among these properties is a two-bedroom flat at Canon Byrne Glebe in Kirkcaldy, listed at offers over £105,000 — £3,000 below the home report valuation.

The other properties are commercial units in Leven’s High Street and Main Street in Kelty, the latter of which has a leaseholder.

Florida property in fraud case
Adams and Mr Laing bought the property in Heather Hill Loop, The Villages, Florida. Image: Google Maps.

Her solicitor Dewar Spence explained she had already paid “quite close to £145,000”.

“She has tried her utmost.

“Due to a couple of things not going through, she’s not been able to finalise the payment of all the payments.

“What appears to have happened is there were offers — one with sitting tenants, one without— and they fell through, not necessarily through any fault of the agent.”

Mr Spence explained his client also expects to receive money due through legal proceedings against her ex, with whom she co-owned the American property.

‘There might need to be a back-up plan’

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown asked if Adams had tried lowering the price and was told she had.

The sheriff said: “It seems Ms Adams has a number of properties.

“The alternative is imprisonment and I can’t do anything about that – that’s the punishment that was imposed.

“However Ms Adams wants to arrange her affairs, that’s up to her.

“If there are other properties she would be able to sell, we can’t just wait for the commercial properties to sell.

“We’re already at the deadline, there might need to be a back-up plan. Ms Adams was aware of the timescale, she’s known she’s had a year.

“She was told to do it within a year, else it’s prison.

“I can extend it by a short period of time.

“There’s a number of options, I can’t change the sentence that was imposed.”

The sheriff extended the deadline for Adams to pay until December 18.

She fixed another court hearing a week before that.

Stamp swindle

Last year, Adams stood trial accused of forming the scheme at Kirkcaldy Justice of the Peace Court to obtain full ownership of 2115 Heather Hill Loop in The Villages, Florida.

She denied forging signatures on a deed to award her sole ownership, illegally stamping the form using the official JP stamp of the Sheriffdom of Tayside, Central and Fife and passing it as genuine to Sumter County Court in Florida.

Her ex-partner Gordon Laing’s name was wiped from the title deed when a Quit Claim Deed was filed.

That form had to be signed by Mr Laing but the document never reached him.

Instead, it was emailed by American lawyers to Adams.

The form was filed in July 2019, signed and stamped.

A Scottish police expert believed Mr Laing’s signature had been forged, although American forensic document examiner Thomas Vastrick – giving evidence from Thomasville, Georgia – said he believed it was genuine.

Adams gave evidence to claim she paid for the property entirely by herself.

Three months after the fraud took place, Adams sold the American property for $265,000.

At an appeal hearing, Lord Clark said the jury’s verdict was “(unsurprisingly) unanimous.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

