Woman facing jail after ‘dreadful’ bottle attack outside Perth takeaway

A Perth woman is facing jail after she was caught on camera rolling around outside a Chinese takeaway, battering a rival with a glass bottle.

Shocking video filmed by a young onlooker shows Samantha Ritchie brawling in the street outside the city’s New Diamond on September 21 last year.

On the footage, the frenzied mass of flying limbs and fists initially appears to amuse some of the crowd that gathered to watch.

But the mood changes with the sickening sound of smashing glass, followed by cries from witnesses to stop: “You just f***ing hit her with a bottle, man”.

The mobile phone footage was played at Perth Sheriff Court after 50-year-old Ritchie pled guilty to assaulting her victim to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Deep cut

Fiscal depute Ronnie Hay said the 39-year-old victim left her home that evening to buy a bottle of wine from the Co-op store on Rannoch Road.

On her way back, she bumped into Ritchie and – for reasons not given in court – the pair got into a fight.

The film shows Ritchie and the other woman together on the pavement outside the takeaway, on the corner of Rannoch Road and Marlee Road.

Ritchie is seen punching her victim multiple times to the face and repeatedly striking her with a glass bottle, causing it to break.

During the fight, Ritchie pulls the woman’s hair and more than once strikes her head on the pavement.

The clip ends when a police van reverses into shot.

“At that point, police bring the situation under control,” said Mr Hay.

He said the victim suffered cuts and scratches to her face and head.

He said: “There were deeper cuts to her left forearm. She has a scar.”

Jail warning

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending, said: “In light of what is shown on the video, Your Ladyship will understand why there was no prospect of any special defence.

“I am not blaming the complainer but there was an element of both parties being involved.

“But Ms Ritchie has definitely had to accept her accountability in this and, with the use of the bottle, the escalation of the assault.”

She said her client had been voluntarily engaging with alcohol and drugs services.

“She appreciates that if the court continues her bail, that is a privilege that may not be afforded to her on the next occasion.”

Deferring sentence, Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Ritchie: “I have just been shown video of a dreadful assault.

“It was completely avoidable and you escalated the behaviour involved quite substantially.”

She said: “I am very narrowly persuaded that your bail should be continued at this stage.

“However, please do not take that as any indication as what the final outcome may be.”

