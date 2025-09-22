Woman facing jail after ‘dreadful’ bottle attack outside Perth takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Woman facing jail after ‘dreadful’ bottle attack outside Perth takeaway

A shocking video filmed by a young onlooker shows Samantha Ritchie brawling in the street outside the city's New Diamond on September 21 last year.

By Jamie Buchan
Samantha Ritchie
Samantha Ritchie was released on bail after her appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.

A Perth woman is facing jail after she was caught on camera rolling around outside a Chinese takeaway, battering a rival with a glass bottle.

Shocking video filmed by a young onlooker shows Samantha Ritchie brawling in the street outside the city’s New Diamond on September 21 last year.

On the footage, the frenzied mass of flying limbs and fists initially appears to amuse some of the crowd that gathered to watch.

But the mood changes with the sickening sound of smashing glass, followed by cries from witnesses to stop: “You just f***ing hit her with a bottle, man”.

The mobile phone footage was played at Perth Sheriff Court after 50-year-old Ritchie pled guilty to assaulting her victim to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Deep cut

Fiscal depute Ronnie Hay said the 39-year-old victim left her home that evening to buy a bottle of wine from the Co-op store on Rannoch Road.

On her way back, she bumped into Ritchie and – for reasons not given in court – the pair got into a fight.

Samantha Ritchie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The film shows Ritchie and the other woman together on the pavement outside the takeaway, on the corner of Rannoch Road and Marlee Road.

Ritchie is seen punching her victim multiple times to the face and repeatedly striking her with a glass bottle, causing it to break.

During the fight, Ritchie pulls the woman’s hair and more than once strikes her head on the pavement.

Rannoch Road, Perth
The assault took place outside the New Diamond on Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google

The clip ends when a police van reverses into shot.

“At that point, police bring the situation under control,” said Mr Hay.

He said the victim suffered cuts and scratches to her face and head.

He said: “There were deeper cuts to her left forearm. She has a scar.”

Jail warning

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending, said: “In light of what is shown on the video, Your Ladyship will understand why there was no prospect of any special defence.

“I am not blaming the complainer but there was an element of both parties being involved.

“But Ms Ritchie has definitely had to accept her accountability in this and, with the use of the bottle, the escalation of the assault.”

She said her client had been voluntarily engaging with alcohol and drugs services.

“She appreciates that if the court continues her bail, that is a privilege that may not be afforded to her on the next occasion.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Deferring sentence, Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Ritchie: “I have just been shown video of a dreadful assault.

“It was completely avoidable and you escalated the behaviour involved quite substantially.”

She said: “I am very narrowly persuaded that your bail should be continued at this stage.

“However, please do not take that as any indication as what the final outcome may be.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Shamshad Adams.
Disgraced court worker in desperate race to sell Fife properties after prison warning
Mark Dillon
Perth roofer ambushed man in metal pole attack
Richard McWilliams
Slow-moving pensioner caused multiple near-misses near Stirling
James Nisbet was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife pensioner 'has taken himself off social media' after worrying messages to schoolgirl
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Tit-for-tat and Lidl struggle
James Keatings
Ex-Dundee United star jailed for money laundering
John Willans
Perth wheelchair rugby star's world cup place in jeopardy after domestic offence
The van struck a HGV lorry on Sandpiper Drive in Dunfermline.
Banned driver caught moving lorry '100 to 200 metres' after Dunfermline crash
Premier Inn sign
Part of chewed-off ear left in Monifieth hotel reception after assault
Mohammed Gado
Fears Dundee sex attack doctor has fled the country