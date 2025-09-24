Predator jailed for Arbroath bus station sex attack

A predator who left a woman cowering in fear in Arbroath after a sex attack has been jailed.

Mitko Markov was placed on the sex offenders register for a decade and faces being removed from Scotland at the end of his 18-month prison term.

Markov, 26, was jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court after he exposed himself to a woman before sexually assaulting her at Arbroath bus station on August 28 2023.

His solicitor had told the court: “There is no family here.

“He has no lawful right to remain in the country beyond sentencing for this matter.

“It is his wish to return home to Bulgaria.”

At an earlier hearing, Sheriff George Way said: “He does not have any viability to stay in the country. He accepts he has no right to be here.

“I could put him on an order but immigration will come and nab him anyway and that will be that. He accepts it’s better to go back to Bulgaria.”

The court heard how Markov had failed to turn up on a previous occasion after he did return to Bulgaria with his family.

He started working in the Netherlands but ended up being arrested by German police and spent around two months in custody in Germany.

The court was told Markov was then returned by the authorities to the United Kingdom and detained until he appeared for sentencing in Dundee on Tuesday.

Terrifying assault

The court heard how Markov targeted the lone woman at Arbroath bus station and subjected her to a horrifying sexual assault.

Having said goodbye to a friend and left a nightclub, she was struggling to travel home and went to a taxi office at the bus station.

“She was not aware of anyone in the area,” fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told the court.

“Once she arrived at the taxi office, she suddenly became aware of a male, the accused, standing next to her.

“He pulled down the front of his trousers and exposed himself to her.”

Markov then approached and placed his hand inside her underwear.

She immediately pushed him away and called the police.

Ms Ritchie said the woman was still “clearly frightened” when she was found hiding from Markov elsewhere in the town.

The woman told police officers Markov spoke in broken English to say something along the lines of: “Do you want to have sex? Come to my house.”

The predator, who has previous convictions, was found a short distance away and arrested.

He said: “I don’t remember doing that, I must have gone crazy.”

He admitted sexual assault but his solicitor told the court Mitkov claimed he may have been spiked before the crime.

