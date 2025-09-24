Bulgarian predator with ‘no right to be in here’ jailed for Arbroath bus station sex attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bulgarian predator with ‘no right to be in here’ jailed for Arbroath bus station sex attack

Mitko Markov's status in Scotland was discussed before he was jailed.

By Gordon Currie
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Markov's status in Scotland was discussed at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Bulgarian predator who left a woman cowering in fear in Arbroath after a sex attack has been jailed.

Mitko Markov was placed on the sex offenders register for a decade and faces being removed from Scotland at the end of his 18-month prison term.

Markov, 26, was jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court after he exposed himself to a woman before sexually assaulting her at Arbroath bus station on August 28 2023.

His solicitor had told the court: “There is no family here.

“He has no lawful right to remain in the country beyond sentencing for this matter.

“It is his wish to return home to Bulgaria.”

At an earlier hearing, Sheriff George Way said: “He does not have any viability to stay in the country. He accepts he has no right to be here.

“I could put him on an order but immigration will come and nab him anyway and that will be that. He accepts it’s better to go back to Bulgaria.”

The court heard how Markov had failed to turn up on a previous occasion after he did return to Bulgaria with his family.

He started working in the Netherlands but ended up being arrested by German police and spent around two months in custody in Germany.

The court was told Markov was then returned by the authorities to the United Kingdom and detained until he appeared for sentencing in Dundee on Tuesday.

Terrifying assault

The court heard how Markov targeted the lone woman at Arbroath bus station and subjected her to a horrifying sexual assault.

Having said goodbye to a friend and left a nightclub, she was struggling to travel home and went to a taxi office at the bus station.

“She was not aware of anyone in the area,” fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told the court.

“Once she arrived at the taxi office, she suddenly became aware of a male, the accused, standing next to her.

“He pulled down the front of his trousers and exposed himself to her.”

Markov then approached and placed his hand inside her underwear.

She immediately pushed him away and called the police.

Ms Ritchie said the woman was still “clearly frightened” when she was found hiding from Markov elsewhere in the town.

The woman told police officers Markov spoke in broken English to say something along the lines of: “Do you want to have sex? Come to my house.”

The predator, who has previous convictions, was found a short distance away and arrested.

He said: “I don’t remember doing that, I must have gone crazy.”

He admitted sexual assault but his solicitor told the court Mitkov claimed he may have been spiked before the crime.

