Dundee crossbow man tried to kill police during Whitfield shoot-out

A Dundee man tried to kill police officers with a crossbow during an shoot-out in Whitfield.

Michael Ley was in a drug-induced psychosis when he repeatedly discharged the powerful weapon during the chaotic episode on Friday March 14.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told how bolts sped past the heads of firearms officers deployed to Earlston Avenue.

Hours of negotiations proved fruitless and police managed to storm the property Ley shared with his parents.

The 35-year-old is now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to endangering the lives of police officers and attempting to murder them.

The court was told after Ley barricaded himself in the bedroom, negotiators and other units were deployed and a firearms incident was declared just before 4pm.

The property was evacuated and a “containment zone” was set up.

Ley threw a mobile phone out of the bedroom window after reneging on an agreement to drop the crossbow.

Police were stationed behind a vehicle to converse with the accused.

Advocate depute Chris Jones said: “The accused said ‘just shoot me and get it over with’.

“After a prolonged period of engagement, he exhibited a sudden change of intention.”

The prosecutor went on: “He stepped forward to his window and fired several crossbow bolts towards firearms officers A11, D11 and F11, who were in position around a police vehicle.

“A11 heard the sound of bolts being fired through the air past his head.

“He ducked when he saw the accused – who was using the brickwork beneath the bedroom window to hide – fire another bolt through the air towards him.

“A crossbow bolt struck the police vehicle directly in front of officers A11, D11 and F11, which they were using for cover.

“One bolt passed close by over F11’s head, striking the ground or a fence behind him.

“When F11 lifted his head he saw the accused pointing a crossbow directly in his direction. F11 returned fire with a single live round.”

The advocate depute said: “In the course of the exchange, officer D11 returned fire using a non-lethal round.

“All considered the accused posed a risk to life.”

Flash grenades were used by other officers, who stormed the house and arrested Ley, who dropped the weapon and lay on his front.

He said after being charged: “I didn’t want to murder anyone. I was suicidal. I just wanted to die that day.”

A sword and a large knife were found on a bed and officers recovered two crossbows, which had a draw of 80lb and 50lb, respectively.

One resident described to The Courier the “ear-splittingly” loud bangs they heard during the stand-off with officers shouting “get down”, before “all hell let loose.”

The court heard Ley had been assessed for drug-induced psychosis in 2009, as well as being treated for depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation.

A report later confirmed he does not suffer from any psychotic disorder.

He stopped taking his medication and was smoking cannabis in the week leading up to the incident, which had started with Ley contacting police in a paranoid state claiming people were outside his home with a petrol can wishing to harm his family.

Officers attended and contacted the Carseview Centre, who were aware of Ley, before he was referred to mental health services at Hope Point, NHS 24 and Wedderburn House.

Ley’s behaviour escalated the next morning when a mental health nurse attended his home to have him detained for hospital treatment, at which point his parents disclosed he had weapons.

Ley has previous convictions for knife possession and culpable and reckless conduct but had not offended since 2009, when he spent five months in a young offenders’ institution.

He was assessed at the Carseview Centre for several days before appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court in April.

He was later transferred from HMP Perth to the Rohallion Secure Care Centre at Murray Royal Hospital for further treatment, where it was deemed his mental health deterioration was a “direct consequence” of his drug use.

Solicitor advocate Jim Laverty opted to reserve any mitigation until Ley’s sentencing hearing.

He said: “He appears to be saying the right things having clearly established the link between his use of illicit substances and his mental health.”

Judge Lord Stuart said: “It may be that nobody can help him other than himself and if that’s right, I’ll have to make a decision based more around protection than rehabilitation.

“If he can be helped by others, that’s actually better for the community because he’s going to be back in the community at some point.”

Ley will be sentenced next month at the same court following the preparation of social work and risk assessment reports.

