Courts

Cocaine-fuelled driver led police on 150mph chase from Dundee

Javed Din hit the extreme speeds before crashing on a slip road, a court heard.

By Gordon Currie
Javed Din
Javed Din.

An offshore worker led police on a 150mph chase while he had cocaine in his system and was disqualified from driving.

Javed Din overtook and undertook numerous other cars before crashing.

Dundee Sheriff Court was shown dashcam footage of pursuing officers driving at 147mph and struggling to keep up with Din’s BMW 335.

The court was told Din was banned from driving for a year in April 2024 but led police on the terrifying high-speed chase just six months later.

Din, 29, from Dundee, was granted bail for the preparation of pre-sentencing background reports.

Spotted defying ban

Fiscal depute Lee Corr told the court: “He was disqualified for dangerous driving at Forfar Sheriff Court on April 16 2024 and banned until he passes the extended test.

“At 4.17pm on Monday October 7 2024 police who were on uniform patrol in a marked vehicle observed a silver BMW exit a roundabout and travel east.

“They recognised the vehicle and the accused, who they knew to be banned.

“Officers travelled east on the A92, making ground to catch up. The accused was some distance ahead.

“He was travelling away at excessive speed.

“Other units were alerted and made their way to the A92.

“Blue lights were activated but the accused failed to stop.

“He accelerated aggressively, which caused a plume of black smoke from the exhaust.

“He began to travel well in excess of the 70 mph speed limit. A pursuit was authorised.”

Smoke-belching car pursued

Mr Corr said Din’s 17-year-old car was still belching out black smoke as he passed a slip road at 132mph and carried on towards Arbroath.

“The pursuing officers reached a speed of 147mph but the accused was still pulling away.

“They believed he was driving in excess of 150mph.

“He overtook several vehicles at excess speed.

“He continued to accelerate aggressively in excess of 145mph. He passed vehicles at high speeds.”

The prosecutor said Din was weaving from lane to lane to overtake and undertake numerous other cars and vans as he was being chased.

He briefly disappeared from view until officers realised he had gone off at a slip road and lost control of the vehicle, which hit a kerb and ended up on a grass mound.

Drug wipe

The fiscal went on: “He was removed from the driver’s seat and surrendered.

“He was placed in handcuffs. He was uninjured but had been stunned by the deployment of his airbags.

“He stated he had panicked and had taken the chance to outrun the police.

“Checks showed he was already disqualified. A specimen of breath proved negative for alcohol.

“Saliva was taken for a drug wipe. That proved positive for cocaine.”

Subsequent analysis showed he had excess cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine in his system (64mics/ 50).

Solicitor Gary Fowlis, defending, said: “He works offshore in the oil industry.

“He has a partner and young child. He is the main breadwinner and this will have an impact upon them.”

Din admitted driving dangerously at excessive speeds and drug-driving while banned on the A92 Dundee to Arbroath road on 7 October last year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

