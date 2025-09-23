Dundee drinkers who forced Jet2 flight to be diverted appear in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee drinkers who forced Jet2 flight to be diverted appear in court

The first-time flyers became drunk and abusive during the holiday flight to Turkey, the court heard.

By Alexander Lawrie
Courtney Maich and Alannah O'Neill
Courtney Maich (left) and Alannah O'Neill appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

A drunk Dundee woman who caused a holiday flight to Turkey to be diverted to Germany kicked off and spat on a passenger, a court heard.

Courtney Maich, 27, was being hauled off the plane by German police officers when she launched the “disgraceful and disgusting” assault on the mother of a child on board the Jet2 flight.

Maich and Alannah O’Neill, 28, had taken off from Edinburgh Airport and were en route to Dalaman on their first-ever plane trip when they began drinking their own alcohol.

The pair, both from Dundee, refused to stop shouting and swearing when repeatedly asked to by cabin crew and Maich was even handed a written warning by the captain.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the couple’s behaviour forced the captain to divert to Cologne around 90 minutes after take off and Maich was escorted from the flight.

The court heard passengers were grounded for three hours before the plane was allowed to continue to its destination and a return flight to Edinburgh had to be cancelled until the following day.

Jet2 was forced to pay out £27,370.53 to put up passengers and staff in a hotel overnight and the return flight eventually landed back in Edinburgh 16 hours late.

The court was told the airline has now served a civil action on both women in an attempt to recoup their losses.

Pulled from plane

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn said the incident kicked off when Maich was asked to move shortly after take off, at around 4pm on October 8 2024, as she was in the wrong seat.

She refused and became aggressive towards cabin crew.

She was travelling with a larger group and drunken arguments were said to have broken out between the parties, including O’Neill, and the decision was taken to divert to Cologne.

Dundee woman removed from plane
The chaotic scenes were filmed and posted online.

Ms Gunn said: “German police then boarded the flight and in the process of removing Maich off the plane she spat at one of the passengers who was with her husband and seven-year-old son.

“The spit landed on her body and she also shouted ‘f*** you all’ towards the passengers.”

Mobile phone footage of Maich being arrested and escorted off the flight was widely posted on social media.

‘Catastrophic consequences’

The pair appeared in the dock for sentencing after pleading guilty to various offences last month.

Maich admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and assaulting a woman by spitting on her body.

Both admitted failing to obey the pilot’s commands, ignoring instructions not to drink alcohol, shouting, swearing and behaving in a disruptive and anti-social manner.

Co-accused Natasha Gilligan, 49, from Dundee, had not guilty pleas accepted by the Crown and fourth accused Michaela Hawes, 35, also from Dundee, had a non-appearance arrest warrant granted.

Sheriff Peter Anderson said the couple’s behaviour had “catastrophic consequences” for the other passengers and they had “ruined the start of a holiday for a large number of people”.

The sheriff added: “All of this because you couldn’t control your drink.

“This was utterly disgraceful conduct and cannot be allowed to happen again.”

Maich and O’Neill were sentenced to a 12-month supervision order, 120 hours of unpaid work and both will be tagged and have to stay at home between 8pm and 7am, Maich for four months and O’Neill for three.

Maich was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation for what the sheriff described as a “disgraceful and disgusting” assault.

