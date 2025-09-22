Dundee bank staff hit panic alarm due to abusive repeat offender

Staff at a Dundee bank had to press the panic alarm after being abused by a man with scores of previous convictions.

William Murray became irate after being asked to provide identification at the TSB branch at Meadowside.

The 53-year-old is currently behind bars, having been jailed for more than two years for attacking police and threatening to kill their children.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Murray – whose criminal record began in 1988 – claimed to be a carer for a friend when he went to the bank at around 11am on October 10 last year.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said: “He stated to staff that he wished to take money out and close the account.

“He was asked to provide identification and said he did not have any.

“He then became aggressive towards bank staff, shouting that he had come to shut the bank account.”

Murray was asked to leave but he called one of the workers a “fat speccy b***h” and a “mink”.

“He was refusing to leave when asked and staff pressed the panic button,” Ms Scarborough said.

“They told him police had been contacted at which point, he did then leave.”

Unimpressed sheriff

Murray, serving his sentence at HMP Perth, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner while subject to a bail order from September 2024.

Defence solicitor Gary Foulis said it was “a very unsavoury incident and Mr Murray accepts his behaviour was unacceptable.”

He added: “He was with a friend to close the bank account and accepts he should not have been verbally abusive to staff at the bank.”

Murray had been sentenced to 27 months in prison at the same court for attacking police, injuring one officer, while at Ninewells Hospital.

Sheriff John Rafferty offered Murray a lifeline for when he is eventually released from custody in February in the form of a deferred sentence until March for social work reports.

When praised for this course of action by Mr Foulis, the sheriff responded: “Flattery is not going to shorten the sentence.”

