Dundee bank staff hit panic alarm due to abusive repeat offender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee bank staff hit panic alarm due to abusive repeat offender

William Murray claimed he was trying to close a friend's account and lost his temper.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee TSB
Staff at the TSB bank in Meadowside had to press the panic alarm. Image: Google

Staff at a Dundee bank had to press the panic alarm after being abused by a man with scores of previous convictions.

William Murray became irate after being asked to provide identification at the TSB branch at Meadowside.

The 53-year-old is currently behind bars, having been jailed for more than two years for attacking police and threatening to kill their children.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Murray – whose criminal record began in 1988 – claimed to be a carer for a friend when he went to the bank at around 11am on October 10 last year.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said: “He stated to staff that he wished to take money out and close the account.

“He was asked to provide identification and said he did not have any.

“He then became aggressive towards bank staff, shouting that he had come to shut the bank account.”

Murray was asked to leave but he called one of the workers a “fat speccy b***h” and a “mink”.

“He was refusing to leave when asked and staff pressed the panic button,” Ms Scarborough said.

“They told him police had been contacted at which point, he did then leave.”

Unimpressed sheriff

Murray, serving his sentence at HMP Perth, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner while subject to a bail order from September 2024.

Defence solicitor Gary Foulis said it was “a very unsavoury incident and Mr Murray accepts his behaviour was unacceptable.”

He added: “He was with a friend to close the bank account and accepts he should not have been verbally abusive to staff at the bank.”

Murray had been sentenced to 27 months in prison at the same court for attacking police, injuring one officer, while at Ninewells Hospital.

Sheriff John Rafferty offered Murray a lifeline for when he is eventually released from custody in February in the form of a deferred sentence until March for social work reports.

When praised for this course of action by Mr Foulis, the sheriff responded: “Flattery is not going to shorten the sentence.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife courier plagued boss with threats over 'unpaid wages'
James Duncan
Joiner guilty of sexually assaulting teen in crowded Stirling hotel room
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'I’ve just been doing my Sudokus'
Full bench
Importance of rule of law and judicial independence stressed
Shamshad Adams.
Disgraced court worker in desperate race to sell Fife properties after prison warning
Samantha Ritchie
Woman facing jail after 'dreadful' bottle attack outside Perth takeaway
Mark Dillon
Perth roofer ambushed man in metal pole attack
Richard McWilliams
Slow-moving pensioner caused multiple near-misses near Stirling
James Nisbet was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife pensioner 'has taken himself off social media' after worrying messages to schoolgirl
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Tit-for-tat and Lidl struggle