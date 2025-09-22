Monday court round-up — ‘I’ve just been doing my Sudokus’

A prisoner who trashed a toilet at Perth’s court returned to the dock for sentencing and assured a sheriff he was behaving himself.

“I’ve just been doing my Sudokus,” Ronnie Burns told the court.

The 40-year-old admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour at the Tay Street court on January 13 this year.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said Burns was brought to the court that morning.

When staff escorted him to a toilet, he became agitated.

Burns said he wanted to be put in a cell with someone he knew but was told they had to be kept separate.

Mr Harding said: “He began shouting and swearing.

“When he went into the toilet he began smashing items within.

“He was observed smashing a glass inspection hatch with his hand.”

He also damaged paper and soap dispensers.

Burns, who is serving an eight-month sentence, told the court: “I was having a bad day.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Burns, of St Catherine’s Square, her options were limited and jailed him for three months.

Race against time

Disgraced court worker Shamshad Adams is in a desperate race against time to sell properties from her portfolio after a warning she could otherwise be jailed. She was previously found guilty of abusing her position to remove her ex-partner’s name from the deeds to a holiday home in a plush gated community in Florida. She was told she has until Christmas to pay a massive compensation order but a court heard she has had difficulties offloading properties in Fife.

Banned footballer

A footballer caught driving through Perth city centre with cannabis in his system has been banned from the road.

Callum McConnell appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted motoring along Canal Street and Scott Street on February 7 while nearly five times the drug-drive limit (9.8mics/ 2).

The 30-year-old, who plays for Bridge of Earn AFC, had accepted by the Crown a not guilty plea to an allegation he was in possession of cocaine.

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending, successfully asked the court to defer sentencing for background reports and her client was given an interim driving ban.

Sheriff Derek Reekie noted McConnell, of Glamis Street, Perth, had been driving for eight years and had a clean licence.

Street brawl

A woman is facing jail after she was caught on camera rolling around outside a Chinese takeaway in Perth, battering a rival with a glass bottle. Shocking footage shows Samantha Ritchie brawling in the street amid a frenzied mass of flying limbs and fists.

Curfew instead of prison

A Dundee man who pulled a knife on a police officer has been spared jail.

Paul Hamilton was found guilty of assaulting the PC during a disturbance at the city’s Thurso Crescent on February 27 2022.

Court papers state he brandished a blade at the officer but Sheriff William Wood, who oversaw the trial, said evidence suggested he had presented the weapon, rather than “brandished” it.

Returning to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, lawyer Theo Finlay said his client had a long-standing drug problem but “is now 45 and is taking positive steps”.

The solicitor urged the court to impose a “robust alternative to custody.”

Sheriff Wood told Hamilton it was a choice between prison or a curfew and added: “I imagine you would rather be living in your flat than in jail.

“I take into account the fact you haven’t been in too much trouble since.”

Hamilton, of Landsdowne Court, was placed on a seven-month restriction of liberty order.

The hours he must remain indoors will gradually decrease after four months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.