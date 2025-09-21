Slow-moving pensioner caused multiple near-misses near Stirling

A slow-moving 87-year-old drifted into the path of oncoming traffic during an episode of careless driving near Stirling.

Richard McWilliams drove between 20 and 30mph on a 60mph road and caused multiple near-misses as he drifted into the wrong lane.

He appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court to plead guilty to careless driving on November 22 last year, between the A907 Alloa Road and Springkerse roundabout, Stirling.

He braked harshly, failed to maintain lane discipline, caused his Nissan to swerve, drove at speeds far below the limit, drove in the opposing carriageway in the path of oncoming vehicles, caused other vehicles to take evasive action and failed to give way at a roundabout.

The pensioner was traced by police at the city’s Springkerse Retail Park and later surrendered his licence.

He had originally faced a charge of dangerous driving but prosecutors accepted a guilty plea to the reduced charge.

He is subject to DVLA enquiries to establish his fitness.

Multiple collisions avoided

Fiscal depute Eilidh Smith told the court it was around 9.15pm when a driver on the A907, near Alloa, became alarmed about the manner of McWilliams’ driving in front of her.

She was concerned about his sharp braking and “swerving all over the road,” the fiscal said.

“She observed he drove at between 20mph and 30mph on that road when the speed limit is 60mph.

“She was so concerned that she phoned police on a hands-free application and whilst doing that, I am told Mr McWilliams’ vehicle slowly started to drift over onto the other side of the road, facing oncoming traffic and according to a police report, appearing to almost collide with four vehicles within that time.

“Other vehicles on the other side of the road began flashing their lights and beeping horns and I am told he would appear then to correct his lane discipline.”

This manner of driving continued up to Springkerse Roundabout, near the retail park in Stirling.

At the roundabout, he pulled out in front of another vehicle, failing to give way, then indicated left and drove into Springkerse Retail Park where the female driver lost sight of him.

Admission to police

Police found McWilliams and his wife at the retail park and spoke to him.

Ms Smith said McWilliams stated: “I could not see the white lines… I know I was over the line a few times.”

McWilliams has no prior criminal record.

Defence lawyer Ruairidh Hood said his client has been driving for about 50 years without incident but surrendered his licence on January 9 this year following investigations being made by the DVLA.

The solicitor said his client used the car to take his wife to hospital appointments as she is too disabled to take public transport.

Sheriff Robert Vaughan told McWilliams, of Cumbernauld, he would take into account his his age and unblemished driving record, adding: “It’s a relatively serious example of careless driving, with other vehicles requiring to avoid collisions”.

The sheriff gave McWilliams four penalty points and fined him £300.

