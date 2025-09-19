Perth wheelchair rugby star’s world cup place in jeopardy after domestic offence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth wheelchair rugby star’s world cup place in jeopardy after domestic offence

Army veteran John Willans failed in a bid to receive an absolute discharge so he could compete in the world cup next year.

By Jamie Buchan
John Willans
John Willans appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

An army veteran-turned-wheelchair rugby star could be blocked from playing in next year’s world cup tournament after being convicted of a domestic offence.

Corporal John Willans was found guilty after trial of threatening behaviour against his then-partner, a serving police officer, at her home in Kinross.

The court heard how he was there on November 19 last year, where he shouted, swore and made derogatory remarks.

He entered the property uninvited, refused to leave and repeatedly struck doors and windows.

Returning to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, Willans’ lawyer called for an absolute discharge due to his “exceptional” background.

John Willans
John Willans in action.

The former soldier was medically discharged from the Royal Engineers after he was left with serious leg and knee injuries in a 2017 accident.

Willans was on leave following a six-month deployment of South Sudan as part of a UN peace-keeping mission when he was struck by a bus on Kinnoull Street.

Since then he has established a career in disability sports.

He was due to compete for Scotland in the 2026 Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup in Australia.

But his position has been thrown into jeopardy after a sheriff rejected pleas for an absolute discharge.

Absolute discharge plea

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “He is clearly a caring, family man with no previous convictions.

He joined the army in December 1998 and has served in the Falklands, Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo.

“This man served his country in active places of combat and he served it well.”

Mr Holmes said his client enjoyed his time in the army and would not have left if it was not for the injuries he suffered.

“I would asked your Ladyship to consider this background is exceptional,” he said.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr Holmes described the offence as “a reaction to what he thought was a breach of trust,” and said there had been “suspicions and denials” leading up to the incident.

The solicitor added: “Now, Mr Willans has the opportunity to represent his country in the wheelchair rugby league.

“He is described as a valued member of the team.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Alison McKay told Willans: “I absolutely accept that you have served your country and I and others thank you for that.”

However, she said his background did not make his conduct “reasonable”.

“You had absolutely no reason to attend at her home.

“My impression was that you were hoping to catch her out.”

She said the outburst – in which Willans called his partner a “slag” – was “prolonged, because you drove away and came back because you wanted to have a discussion with her, one that she did not want to have”.

The sheriff described Willans’ behaviour as “bullying and hectoring”.

“I am satisfied that I can proceed to sentence,” she said.

Willans, of Crieff Road, was fined £500.

He must also stay away from his ex-partner for six months as part of a non-harassment order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

