Perth wheelchair rugby star’s world cup place in jeopardy after domestic offence

An army veteran-turned-wheelchair rugby star could be blocked from playing in next year’s world cup tournament after being convicted of a domestic offence.

Corporal John Willans was found guilty after trial of threatening behaviour against his then-partner, a serving police officer, at her home in Kinross.

The court heard how he was there on November 19 last year, where he shouted, swore and made derogatory remarks.

He entered the property uninvited, refused to leave and repeatedly struck doors and windows.

Returning to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, Willans’ lawyer called for an absolute discharge due to his “exceptional” background.

The former soldier was medically discharged from the Royal Engineers after he was left with serious leg and knee injuries in a 2017 accident.

Willans was on leave following a six-month deployment of South Sudan as part of a UN peace-keeping mission when he was struck by a bus on Kinnoull Street.

Since then he has established a career in disability sports.

He was due to compete for Scotland in the 2026 Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup in Australia.

But his position has been thrown into jeopardy after a sheriff rejected pleas for an absolute discharge.

Absolute discharge plea

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “He is clearly a caring, family man with no previous convictions.

“He joined the army in December 1998 and has served in the Falklands, Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo.

“This man served his country in active places of combat and he served it well.”

Mr Holmes said his client enjoyed his time in the army and would not have left if it was not for the injuries he suffered.

“I would asked your Ladyship to consider this background is exceptional,” he said.

Mr Holmes described the offence as “a reaction to what he thought was a breach of trust,” and said there had been “suspicions and denials” leading up to the incident.

The solicitor added: “Now, Mr Willans has the opportunity to represent his country in the wheelchair rugby league.

“He is described as a valued member of the team.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Alison McKay told Willans: “I absolutely accept that you have served your country and I and others thank you for that.”

However, she said his background did not make his conduct “reasonable”.

“You had absolutely no reason to attend at her home.

“My impression was that you were hoping to catch her out.”

She said the outburst – in which Willans called his partner a “slag” – was “prolonged, because you drove away and came back because you wanted to have a discussion with her, one that she did not want to have”.

The sheriff described Willans’ behaviour as “bullying and hectoring”.

“I am satisfied that I can proceed to sentence,” she said.

Willans, of Crieff Road, was fined £500.

He must also stay away from his ex-partner for six months as part of a non-harassment order.

