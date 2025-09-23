Joiner guilty of sexually assaulting teen in crowded Stirling hotel room

A joiner has been convicted of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in a Stirling hotel as her friends slept nearby.

James Duncan had been invited to the girls’ room after a night out at local nightclub Fubar, in December 2021.

The teenagers, who were not from the local area, took up Duncan’s offer of walking them back to their accommodation after his eventual victim had struck up a conversation with him on the dancefloor.

As the five of them squeezed into a single room, she and Duncan agreed to share a bed.

A trial at the High Court in Stirling heard the girl woke to find Duncan’s hands down her shorts.

Giving evidence, she said he touched her intimately at a later point in the night.

Asked why she had not alerted her sleeping friends, she said: “I was scared because I didn’t really know him – I didn’t know what he could have done to any of us.”

A friend of the victim’s told the trial that the following morning Duncan left when they went for breakfast and the girl seemed “off”.

She later opened up about her ordeal, crying so much a waiter had to bring her tissues.

The witness said: “She said she pretended she was sleeping. She woke with him on top of her and she didn’t want it.

“We said she could have made a noise and we were her friends but she said she was in shock.”

Duncan, now 26, had originally faced an allegation of rape but a jury acquitted him of this part of the charge.

He was found guilty by majority verdict of sexually assaulting the girl in Stirling in December 2021, when she was 17 and he was 22.

Duncan, of Bannockburn, claimed the encounter was mutual and consensual.

The self-employed joiner told the trial: “We started kissing and touching each other.”

He said he performed a sex act on the girl and touched her intimately but stopped when the girl lost interest.

He said: “Sexual contact stopped when the signals stopped and they stopped after (the complainer) said ‘stop’.”

Duncan said a Snapchat message he sent after they parted ways, telling her nothing had happened between them, was intended to stop her friends teasing her about the encounter.

However, he admitted lying to police in a statement by maintaining there had been no sexual contact.

After the jury’s guilty verdict, the court heard Duncan has no previous convictions.

Defence counsel Drew McKenzie KC reserved mitigation until sentencing and asked for his client’s bail to be continued, highlighting the most serious aspects of the charge had been deleted and he has adhered to bail requirements for a considerable time.

Judge Lady Haldane told Duncan: “The possibility of custody is a live one.

“However, you have never before received prison, therefore I am obliged to get a criminal justice social work report into your background and attitude to this offence.

“This will assist in determining the appropriate disposal.”

The judge said there was “no doubt” had Duncan been convicted of the more serious charge, he would be remanded in custody but said it is appropriate to continue bail.

The judge adjourned sentencing until November 5 at the High Court in Glasgow to obtain background reports.

Duncan was put on the sex offenders register.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.