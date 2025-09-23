Joiner guilty of sexually assaulting teen in crowded Stirling hotel room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Joiner guilty of sexually assaulting teen in crowded Stirling hotel room

James Duncan was convicted of assaulting the girl as a group of her friends slept nearby.

By Kirsty McIntosh and Jamie McKenzie
James Duncan
James Duncan.

A joiner has been convicted of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in a Stirling hotel as her friends slept nearby.

James Duncan had been invited to the girls’ room after a night out at local nightclub Fubar, in December 2021.

The teenagers, who were not from the local area, took up Duncan’s offer of walking them back to their accommodation after his eventual victim had struck up a conversation with him on the dancefloor.

As the five of them squeezed into a single room, she and Duncan agreed to share a bed.

A trial at the High Court in Stirling heard the girl woke to find Duncan’s hands down her shorts.

Giving evidence, she said he touched her intimately at a later point in the night.

Asked why she had not alerted her sleeping friends, she said: “I was scared because I didn’t really know him – I didn’t know what he could have done to any of us.”

A friend of the victim’s told the trial that the following morning Duncan left when they went for breakfast and the girl seemed “off”.

She later opened up about her ordeal, crying so much a waiter had to bring her tissues.

The witness said: “She said she pretended she was sleeping. She woke with him on top of her and she didn’t want it.

“We said she could have made a noise and we were her friends but she said she was in shock.”

James Duncan
James Duncan at the High Court in Stirling.

Duncan, now 26, had originally faced an allegation of rape but a jury acquitted him of this part of the charge.

He was found guilty by majority verdict of sexually assaulting the girl in Stirling in December 2021, when she was 17 and he was 22.

Duncan, of Bannockburn, claimed the encounter was mutual and consensual.

The self-employed joiner told the trial: “We started kissing and touching each other.”

He said he performed a sex act on the girl and touched her intimately but stopped when the girl lost interest.

He said: “Sexual contact stopped when the signals stopped and they stopped after (the complainer) said ‘stop’.”

Duncan said a Snapchat message he sent after they parted ways, telling her nothing had happened between them, was intended to stop her friends teasing her about the encounter.

However, he admitted lying to police in a statement by maintaining there had been no sexual contact.

Stirling court
The trial happened at the High Court in Stirling.

After the jury’s guilty verdict, the court heard Duncan has no previous convictions.

Defence counsel Drew McKenzie KC reserved mitigation until sentencing and asked for his client’s bail to be continued, highlighting the most serious aspects of the charge had been deleted and he has adhered to bail requirements for a considerable time.

Judge Lady Haldane told Duncan: “The possibility of custody is a live one.

“However, you have never before received prison, therefore I am obliged to get a criminal justice social work report into your background and attitude to this offence.

“This will assist in determining the appropriate disposal.”

The judge said there was “no doubt” had Duncan been convicted of the more serious charge, he would be remanded in custody but said it is appropriate to continue bail.

The judge adjourned sentencing until November 5 at the High Court in Glasgow to obtain background reports.

Duncan was put on the sex offenders register.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife courier plagued boss with threats over 'unpaid wages'
Dundee TSB
Dundee bank staff hit panic alarm due to abusive repeat offender
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'I’ve just been doing my Sudokus'
Full bench
Importance of rule of law and judicial independence stressed
Shamshad Adams.
Disgraced court worker in desperate race to sell Fife properties after prison warning
Samantha Ritchie
Woman facing jail after 'dreadful' bottle attack outside Perth takeaway
Mark Dillon
Perth roofer ambushed man in metal pole attack
Richard McWilliams
Slow-moving pensioner caused multiple near-misses near Stirling
James Nisbet was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife pensioner 'has taken himself off social media' after worrying messages to schoolgirl
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Tit-for-tat and Lidl struggle