Tuesday court round-up — Tantrums and KFC

A Fife gym owner has been banned from driving for a year after refusing to do a breath test.

Steven Harris, 38, pled guilty to failing to provide two breath specimens at Dunfermline police station on June 15 this year.

Prosecutor Annie Henderson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court it was 3.10am when police on mobile patrol saw Harris’ Mercedes “swaying from one side of the road to the other” and stopped him on Masterton Road.

He was taken to the police station and when required to provide breath specimens he stated: “I want legal representation”.

Harris refused to provide the samples and responded to being charged: “Bulls**t”.

Defence lawyer Heather Morrison said Harris had been unable to sleep so was on his way to a 24-hour supermarket for supplies for an event later in the day.

She said he cooperated with a roadside breath test but was told by officers the test was not working and was taken to the police station.

She said: “He felt he was being antagonised by one of the officers making some comments to him”.

The lawyer said Harris had been given some bad news about a personal matter and was in an emotional state at the time.

Ms Morrison said Harris owns gyms in and around Fife and the largest one is in Rosyth, specialising in martial arts.

She said Harris, of Norway Gardens, Dunfermline, will be able to continue his business duties but will be limited by the driving disqualification.

He has a previous analogous conviction from 18 years ago.

Harris was also fined £500 and his ban will be cut to nine months if he successfully completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

Flight diversion

Drunken Dundee women caused a holiday flight to Turkey to be diverted to Germany. Courtney Maich, 27,and Alannah O’Neill, 28, refused to stop shouting and swearing when repeatedly asked to by cabin crew and Maich was even handed a written warning by the captain before being removed in Cologne.

Caught at KFC

A motorist gave an “extraordinarily high” reading after being caught drink-driving at a KFC in Dunfermline.

Fraser Richmond, 25, previously pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his system (121mics/ 22) at the fast-food outlet in Fife Leisure Park on January 22 and 23 this year.

In March at Dunfermline Sheriff Court Richmond, of Powmill Road, Prestwick, was banned from driving for a year and given a structured deferred sentence. He reappeared for a review.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett highlighted a “very positive report” on his client, who has completed the drink-driver rehabilitation scheme, meaning his road ban should come to an end in November.

Mr Flett noted the report had flagged up “significant concerns” about his client’s ability to cope at the time and struggles with his mental health.

Sheriff William Gilchrist noted it was “an extraordinarily high reading” but agreed the report is positive and suggests Richmond’s use of alcohol is limited.

Admonishing him, the sheriff added: “I hope that is true and continues.”

Whitfield shoot-out

Dundee man Michael Ley tried to kill police officers with a crossbow during an shoot-out in Whitfield.

Armed officers returned fire before flash grenades were used to storm the house and bring an end to the lengthy siege.

Prison meds tantrum

A convicted domestic thug grabbed a prison officer during a tantrum at HMP Perth.

John Brand flew into a rage after his medication was taken away from him, the city’s sheriff court heard.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said Brand, also known as Mark Dunsmore, had previously been given the meds regularly but they had been withdrawn from him.

However, he was handed them by mistake on the morning of November 28 last year.

When staff realised, an officer and nurse went to his cell to retrieve the medication.

Brand, 33, told them he had taken some of them and given the rest away.

He became aggressive when told he was being put under observation and was struck by the prison officer to get him back into his cell.

He grabbed the prison officer by the arm, releasing his grip on her when told.

Brand, of Montrose Street, Brechin, was originally charged with assault but admitted an amended charge of threatening behaviour, which included “grabbing” the complainer.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “It was a great relief when the medication was returned to him and it was a huge disappointment when it was taken away again.

“He speaks fondly of the prison officer involved. When he mentioned to her that he had this court case coming up, she appeared to have forgotten about it.”

The court heard Brand is due to be released from a nine-month sentence later this week and sentence for this matter was deferred for two months to give him the chance to demonstrate he can stay out of trouble.

