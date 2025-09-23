Tuesday court round-up — Tantrums and KFC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Tantrums and KFC

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Fife gym owner has been banned from driving for a year after refusing to do a breath test.

Steven Harris, 38, pled guilty to failing to provide two breath specimens at Dunfermline police station on June 15 this year.

Prosecutor Annie Henderson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court it was 3.10am when police on mobile patrol saw Harris’ Mercedes “swaying from one side of the road to the other” and stopped him on Masterton Road.

He was taken to the police station and when required to provide breath specimens he stated: “I want legal representation”.

Harris refused to provide the samples and responded to being charged: “Bulls**t”.

Defence lawyer Heather Morrison said Harris had been unable to sleep so was on his way to a 24-hour supermarket for supplies for an event later in the day.

She said he cooperated with a roadside breath test but was told by officers the test was not working and was taken to the police station.

She said: “He felt he was being antagonised by one of the officers making some comments to him”.

The lawyer said Harris had been given some bad news about a personal matter and was in an emotional state at the time.

Ms Morrison said Harris owns gyms in and around Fife and the largest one is in Rosyth, specialising in martial arts.

She said Harris, of Norway Gardens, Dunfermline, will be able to continue his business duties but will be limited by the driving disqualification.

He has a previous analogous conviction from 18 years ago.

Harris was also fined £500 and his ban will be cut to nine months if he successfully completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

Flight diversion

Drunken Dundee women caused a holiday flight to Turkey to be diverted to Germany. Courtney Maich, 27,and Alannah O’Neill, 28, refused to stop shouting and swearing when repeatedly asked to by cabin crew and Maich was even handed a written warning by the captain before being removed in Cologne.

Dundee woman removed from plane
Maich’s removal was filmed and posted online.

Caught at KFC

A motorist gave an “extraordinarily high” reading after being caught drink-driving at a KFC in Dunfermline.

Fraser Richmond, 25, previously pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his system (121mics/ 22) at the fast-food outlet in Fife Leisure Park on January 22 and 23 this year.

In March at Dunfermline Sheriff Court Richmond, of Powmill Road, Prestwick, was banned from driving for a year and given a structured deferred sentence. He reappeared for a review.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett highlighted a “very positive report” on his client, who has completed the drink-driver rehabilitation scheme, meaning his road ban should come to an end in November.

Mr Flett noted the report had flagged up “significant concerns” about his client’s ability to cope at the time and struggles with his mental health.

Sheriff William Gilchrist noted it was “an extraordinarily high reading” but agreed the report is positive and suggests Richmond’s use of alcohol is limited.

Admonishing him, the sheriff added: “I hope that is true and continues.”

Whitfield shoot-out

Dundee man Michael Ley tried to kill police officers with a crossbow during an shoot-out in Whitfield.

Armed officers returned fire before flash grenades were used to storm the house and bring an end to the lengthy siege.

Prison meds tantrum

A convicted domestic thug grabbed a prison officer during a tantrum at HMP Perth.

John Brand flew into a rage after his medication was taken away from him, the city’s sheriff court heard.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said Brand, also known as Mark Dunsmore, had previously been given the meds regularly but they had been withdrawn from him.

However, he was handed them by mistake on the morning of November 28 last year.

When staff realised, an officer and nurse went to his cell to retrieve the medication.

Brand, 33, told them he had taken some of them and given the rest away.

He became aggressive when told he was being put under observation and was struck by the prison officer to get him back into his cell.

He grabbed the prison officer by the arm, releasing his grip on her when told.

Brand, of Montrose Street, Brechin, was originally charged with assault but admitted an amended charge of threatening behaviour, which included “grabbing” the complainer.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “It was a great relief when the medication was returned to him and it was a huge disappointment when it was taken away again.

“He speaks fondly of the prison officer involved. When he mentioned to her that he had this court case coming up, she appeared to have forgotten about it.”

The court heard Brand is due to be released from a nine-month sentence later this week and sentence for this matter was deferred for two months to give him the chance to demonstrate he can stay out of trouble.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Stun gun
Callander man faces prison for having stun gun he thought was legal
Ryan Ure
Fife thug jailed for barging into ex's home and smashing her head off wall
Lister House care home
Fife care home owner fined after resident choked to death on sausage
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bulgarian predator with 'no right to be in here' jailed for Arbroath bus station…
Courtney Maich and Alannah O'Neill
Dundee drinkers who forced Jet2 flight to be diverted appear in court
Armed officers at the scene.
Dundee crossbow man tried to kill police during Whitfield shoot-out
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife courier plagued boss with threats over 'unpaid wages'
James Duncan
Joiner guilty of sexually assaulting teen in crowded Stirling hotel room
Dundee TSB
Dundee bank staff hit panic alarm due to abusive repeat offender
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'I’ve just been doing my Sudokus'