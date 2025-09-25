Teachers and social workers cleared of historical abuse at Fife school

A group of teachers and social workers has been cleared of charges of historical abuse at a school for disadvantaged boys in Fife.

The group had faced allegations in connection with the former Melville House establishment in Cupar.

Four of the men were residential social workers and two were teachers there.

The accusations on the original 17-page indictment included claims of physical violence, cruel and unnatural treatment and breach of the peace.

Two of the men were also charged with indecent assault.

They were all acquitted on Thursday following a lengthy trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Steven Cowan , 66, was cleared of 50 charges;

Jurors returned a vast majority of not guilty verdicts following several days of deliberations.

The men – some who became emotional – were hugged by family and friends after they left the dock.

One of them was heard to state: “This was a farce from start to finish.”

All allegations denied

The six, all from Fife, had denied all the allegations they faced.

Prosecutors had led evidence from a large number of witnesses who had been at Melville House as boys.

Some had since passed away and their testimony was taken by way of a police statement.

Many of the boys had suffered troubled upbringings.

It was alleged men had preyed on children they were “entrusted to care and support.”

There were accusations of regular “casual violence” doled out against youngsters and jurors heard a series of alleged ordeals at the school.

They included one then boy said to have been left “purple in the face” while apparently being restrained.

Another claimed he had been attacked and “made to feel that you deserved it”.

Numerous claims

One alleged victim told how memories of Melville House came flooding back after accessing his social work records while preparing to write a book on his experiences.

Another witness said: “It was bad enough looking after yourself with 50 boys in there, without getting hassle from the staff.”

Jurors were told it was accepted boys at Melville House were not “perfect”.

One accepted reacting to staff claiming: “If you treat a dog bad, it ends up biting you.”

Jurors heard evidence from the accused men they got on well with the boys and had done their best to help them.

Historic Melville House, built in 1697, became a school in the late-1940s after centuries in the Melville family, having been latterly used as a hospital and, requisitioned by the Army, a temporary barracks.

Melville House School was opened in September 1979 as a home for “disturbed and delinquent boys” in the care of Fife Regional Council.

Dogged in its latter years by allegations of abuse – two former pupils attempted to sue the council over their treatment there – it closed in 1998 and was sold privately in 2000.

It was referenced in the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

