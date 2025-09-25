Teachers and social workers cleared of historical abuse at Fife school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teachers and social workers cleared of historical abuse at Fife school

The group has spent weeks on trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

By Grant McCabe
Melville House, Fife
Melville House was sold by Fife Council in the 1990s after being dogged by abuse allegations.

A group of teachers and social workers has been cleared of charges of historical abuse at a school for disadvantaged boys in Fife.

The group had faced allegations in connection with the former Melville House establishment in Cupar.

Four of the men were residential social workers and two were teachers there.

The accusations on the original 17-page indictment included claims of physical violence, cruel and unnatural treatment and breach of the peace.

Two of the men were also charged with indecent assault.

They were all acquitted on Thursday following a lengthy trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

  • Steven Cowan, 66, was cleared of 50 charges;
  • Colin Anderson, 75, was cleared of nine charges;
  • William Smurthwaite, 66, was cleared of 13 charges;
  • Robert Duncan, 57, was cleared of four charges;
  • Ronald Morton, 72, was cleared of five charges;
  • John Haney, 69, was cleared of three charges.

Jurors returned a vast majority of not guilty verdicts following several days of deliberations.

The men – some who became emotional – were hugged by family and friends after they left the dock.

One of them was heard to state: “This was a farce from start to finish.”

All allegations denied

The six, all from Fife, had denied all the allegations they faced.

Prosecutors had led evidence from a large number of witnesses who had been at Melville House as boys.

Some had since passed away and their testimony was taken by way of a police statement.

Many of the boys had suffered troubled upbringings.

It was alleged men had preyed on children they were “entrusted to care and support.”

There were accusations of regular “casual violence” doled out against youngsters and jurors heard a series of alleged ordeals at the school.

They included one then boy said to have been left “purple in the face” while apparently being restrained.

Another claimed he had been attacked and “made to feel that you deserved it”.

Numerous claims

One alleged victim told how memories of Melville House came flooding back after accessing his social work records while preparing to write a book on his experiences.

Another witness said: “It was bad enough looking after yourself with 50 boys in there, without getting hassle from the staff.”

Jurors were told it was accepted boys at Melville House were not “perfect”.

One accepted reacting to staff claiming: “If you treat a dog bad, it ends up biting you.”

Jurors heard evidence from the accused men they got on well with the boys and had done their best to help them.

Melville House in Fife
Melville House in Fife.

Historic Melville House, built in 1697, became a school in the late-1940s after centuries in the Melville family, having been latterly used as a hospital and, requisitioned by the  Army, a temporary barracks.

Melville House School was opened in September 1979 as a home for “disturbed and delinquent boys” in the care of Fife Regional Council.

Dogged in its latter years by allegations of abuse – two former pupils attempted to sue the council over their treatment there – it closed in 1998 and was sold privately in 2000.

It was referenced in the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

