Fife driving instructor sexually assaulted female students

Faraz Hussain is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty following a trial.

By Jamie McKenzie
Faraz Hussain
Faraz Hussain was found guilty.

A Fife driving instructor sexually assaulted two of his female students.

Faraz Hussain, 40, targeted one victim at a driving test centre in Kirkcaldy in February last year when she got into his BMW to thank him after she passed her test.

The then-19-year-old told a trial she got into the car to give him a card and mug.

Hussain said he was proud of her, then began “caressing” the top of her thigh and arm, which she “laughed off nervously”, she said.

Giving evidence at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, she said: “He put his hand in between my thighs and tried to get to my crotch and put his hands under my top, on top of my bra.

“Again, I laughed nervously. I was constantly trying to move away from him.

“He was just trying to get me to look at him, using his hands on my face and sometimes on the back of my head, like he wanted me to look at him.

“I kept trying to look away from him and the driver’s side. I did not want to make eye contact.

“He turned my head towards him to face him.

“He then lunged in and put his tongue down my throat and tried to kiss me but I kept trying to push back.”

Kirkcaldy driving test centre
Hussain pounced on a young student at the test centre in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google

The woman, now 20, said she then answered a phone call from her boyfriend and Hussain made a “shhh” sound towards her so she would not say anything.

She said she was too embarrassed to tell her partner what was happening.

She said Hussain told her he “did not want things to be awkward” and for it not to “affect our friendship” as she left the car.

She contacted police months later after becoming aware of Facebook posts about Hussain being “inappropriate” to others.

Hussain was found guilty of sexual assault at the Driving Standards Agency in Randolph Industrial Estate.

Second victim

Hussain was  convicted of sexually assaulting and communicating indecently with a second woman in Kirkcaldy and elsewhere between January and November 2023.

While within his vehicle, he repeatedly asked her intimate questions, repeatedly asked if he could kiss her, asked if she would have sex with him and on one occasion placed his hand on her inner thigh and under her jumper and touched her breast over her bra without consent.

Hussain, of Kirkcaldy, had denied the offending.

Faraz Hussain
Faraz Hussain will return to court for sentencing later.

He told the trial the first woman had got into his car and gave him a cuddle and kiss, something which she denied.

With the second woman, he claimed conversation was limited due to her “mood” during lessons and they never had a laugh but occasionally when leaving the car, she would “try and do this nipple cripple” – slang for twisting his nipple with her fingers.

Conspiracy claims

Hussain said Facebook posts about him were started by another student from whom he was demanding an apology after she swore at a test examiner.

Cross-examining both complainers, Hussain’s defence lawyer Elizabeth Dryburgh suggested they were part of a “witch hunt” after becoming aware of these Facebook posts.

Sheriff James Williamson asked Hussain why the two young complainers, who gave evidence they liked him and that he was a good instructor, would make up the allegations.

Hussain said: “Because they collaborated with each other.”

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Williamson found Hussain guilty of the two charges.

The sheriff highlighted the law of mutual corroboration and said he had no hesitation concluding both complainers were telling the truth and there was no reason they would lie in court.

Referring to Hussain’s evidence, the sheriff said the idea there was no conversation with one of the complainers and she then decided to “tweak your nipples,” is “fantastical”.

He told Hussain: “Don’t be mistaken about this. You were in a position of trust… I take a dim view of that.

“The idea you would abuse a position of trust makes it worse.”

Sentencing was deferred until October 27 to obtain background reports and Hussain was put on the sex offenders register.

