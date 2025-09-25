Brute branded ‘significant danger to women’ as he is jailed for rapes in Fife

A violent predator who subjected women to “an appalling campaign” of abuse and rape in Fife was jailed for 11 years.

William Davidson raped and sexually assaulted two women during a catalogue of offending that spanned 23 years.

A judge told Davidson, 46, at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You plainly represent a significant danger to women.”

Judge Norman McFadyen pointed the abuser has never previously been sentenced to imprisonment and said: “I am required to consider whether there is a suitable alternative to a prison sentence.

“Plainly, there is not.”

The judge ordered that Davidson should be under supervision in the community for a further three years when he will be on licence and can be returned to jail if he breaches its terms.

He told Davidson, who was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely, he was found guilty of an “appalling campaign” of serious violence and abuse.

Guilty

Davidson had denied a series of charges but was found guilty of 15 offences, including four rape charges and assault to danger of life.

The offending began in 2000 and ended in 2023 and Davidson committed crimes at addresses in Lochgelly, Glenrothes, Leslie, Cowdenbeath, Kirkcaldy, Falkirk and Aberdeen.

His first victim was subjected to aggressive and abusive behaviour and was repeatedly molested and raped.

Davidson also throttled the woman and on one occasion squeezed her neck and restricted her breathing.

He also struck her against a wardrobe during an assault.

The second woman was subjected to controlling and abusive behaviour as he isolated her from friends and family, monitored her social media accounts and movements and persistently contacted her by phone and email.

She was violently raped and threatened with violence.

Davidson also breached a non-harassment order made at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, banning him from contacting the woman.

Gap in offending noted

Davidson also targeted a third woman for abuse in May 2023 when he shouted, swore, made offensive remarks and violent threats and turned up uninvited at her home in Fife.

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin KC told the court his client still maintains he is innocent of the sexual offending.

He pointed out although the crimes were committed between 2000 and 2023 there was a gap in the offending between 2011 and 2020.

Mr Martin said Davidson, who has been behind bars since 2023, appeared to be seeking support for his mental health problems in prison.

Detective Inspector Frank Keegan said: “Davidson is a violent, sexual predator, who now faces the consequences of his depraved actions.

“Our thoughts remain with the woman and I hope this sentencing brings them some sense of closure.”

