Brute branded ‘significant danger to women’ as he is jailed for rapes in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Brute branded ‘significant danger to women’ as he is jailed for rapes in Fife

William Davidson targeted three women for abuse, including raping two of them.

By Dave Finlay
William Davidson
William Davidson. Image: Police Scotland

A violent predator who subjected women to “an appalling campaign” of abuse and rape in Fife was jailed for 11 years.

William Davidson raped and sexually assaulted two women during a catalogue of offending that spanned 23 years.

A judge told Davidson, 46, at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You plainly represent a significant danger to women.”

Judge Norman McFadyen pointed the abuser has never previously been sentenced to imprisonment and said: “I am required to consider whether there is a suitable alternative to a prison sentence.

“Plainly, there is not.”

The judge ordered that Davidson should be under supervision in the community for a further three years when he will be on licence and can be returned to jail if he breaches its terms.

He told Davidson, who was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely, he was found guilty of an “appalling campaign” of serious violence and abuse.

Guilty

Davidson had denied a series of charges but was found guilty of 15 offences, including four rape charges and assault to danger of life.

The offending began in 2000 and ended in 2023 and Davidson committed crimes at addresses in Lochgelly, Glenrothes, Leslie, Cowdenbeath, Kirkcaldy, Falkirk and Aberdeen.

His first victim was subjected to aggressive and abusive behaviour and was repeatedly molested and raped.

Davidson also throttled the woman and on one occasion squeezed her neck and restricted her breathing.

He also struck her against a wardrobe during an assault.

The second woman was subjected to controlling and abusive behaviour as he isolated her from friends and family, monitored her social media accounts and movements and persistently contacted her by phone and email.

She was violently raped and threatened with violence.

Davidson also breached a non-harassment order made at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, banning him from contacting the woman.

Gap in offending noted

Davidson also targeted a third woman for abuse in May 2023 when he shouted, swore, made offensive remarks and violent threats and turned up uninvited at her home in Fife.

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin KC told the court his client still maintains he is innocent of the sexual offending.

He pointed out although the crimes were committed between 2000 and 2023 there was a gap in the offending between 2011 and 2020.

Mr Martin said Davidson, who has been behind bars since 2023, appeared to be seeking support for his mental health problems in prison.

Detective Inspector Frank Keegan said: “Davidson is a violent, sexual predator, who now faces the consequences of his depraved actions.

“Our thoughts remain with the woman and I hope this sentencing brings them some sense of closure.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dylan Barclay
Valium-fuelled Fife rapist plunged knife through door as partner cowered in bathroom
Stuart Rooney
Stirling man admits drug-driving after cannabis stench leads to police stop
Simon Buck, prison officer in court
Disgraced prison officer admits sex attack on woman at HMP Perth
Andrew Zelaya
Former Fife College lecturer's defence of sleazy messages to student branded 'insult to intelligence'
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — McDonald's punch and ban avoided
Javed Din
Cocaine-fuelled driver led police on 150mph chase from Dundee
Shaun Rooney
St Johnstone cup-winning hero Shaun Rooney cleared of chip shop assault
Stun gun
Callander man faces prison for having stun gun he thought was legal
Ryan Ure
Fife thug jailed for barging into ex's home and smashing her head off wall
Lister House care home
Fife care home owner fined after resident choked to death on sausage