Serial Fife flasher had sex toy, women’s underwear and camera when caught by police

A perverted pensioner is under daytime house arrest in a last-ditch effort to stop him being naked in public.

Repeat sex offender Derek Holliday was caught pleasuring himself on a beach near a Fife golf course by two horrified women.

Police later found the 74-year-old in a state of arousal and clutching a rucksack containing women’s underwear, a sex toy and a jockstrap.

Holliday had also taken 3,000 sexual images of himself on a camera found in the bag.

He was caught after committing an identical sex act on the Eden course in St Andrews for which he was placed on a community payback order for three years.

Bag full of bizarre items

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how two women were sitting on a log at around 1.50pm on May 10 this year when they saw from a distance away Holliday was naked near Dumbarnie Links.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said: “The witnesses initially believed him to be just shirtless.

“He was approximately 20-to-30 metres away.

“At some point, the witnesses observed the accused sat naked with his legs separated and masturbating with his right hand.

“This continued and witnesses left due to feeling uncomfortable.”

Holliday, of Abbotsford Court in Glenrothes, was arrested at around 3.30pm that day at Elie Holiday Park.

“The officers observed his khaki shorts to be unbuttoned and found the accused to be in a state of arousal,” the prosecutor said.

“There was a search of the accused and within the rucksack, officers found a male sex toy, a pair of women’s underwear, a jockstrap and a pair of swimming trunks.

“Further investigation of the camera recovered 3,000 images of the accused in various states of undress performing various acts in unknown public and private locations.”

Holliday pled guilty to engaging in a sexual activity in the presence of the two women at a beach area next to the prestigious golf links, between Upper Largo and Colinsburgh.

In 2022, he was convicted of a similar offence in St Andrews as well as being found naked in a bird hide in Tayport.

He was cleared of criminality in 2012 when a sheriff said he was nothing worse than eccentric after being arrested for allegedly strolling naked on the beach while carrying a bag of male sex toys.

Holliday received a two-year prison sentence, reduced on appeal, in 2002 for multiple firearms offences.

Danger to public

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “It’s obviously very concerning behaviour and particularly set against the background of this man having a directly analogous conviction.

“He has admitted this behaviour was ongoing throughout his community payback order.

“His explanation in the (social work) report is it’s almost a compulsion.

“The court may form the view the only way they can stop him doing this is to lock him up. It solves the problem in the short-term.”

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said due to being prosecuted on summary complaint, Holliday would only serve limited time in custody because of his guilty plea.

“This is a particularly concerning and does raise concerns for your personal safety,” the sheriff said.

“You might find yourself the victim of a serious, sustained assault by a member of the public if they were to witness you in this way.

“You are also a potential danger to the public.

“You would serve probably four months in custody. That does not seem to be adequate for punishment or protection of the public.”

Sentence

Holliday was placed on a restriction of liberty order for eight months and must remain indoors between 12pm and 8pm.

He was also made subject to a stringent Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for six years which includes a specific requirement not to be naked in a place to which the public would have access.

The order was made as an alternative to custody, with Holliday subject to the sex offenders register for five years.

