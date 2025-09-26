Fife police college trainee guilty of sexual assault and racist outburst

A police probationer imitated shooting and said “p*ki one, down, p*ki two, down”, before sexually assaulting a fellow trainee in a bar at Tulliallan police training college in Fife.

Connor Smith was in a smoking shelter with others when he made the bizarre gestures and comments after seeing a male in a prayer robe walking towards a nearby mosque.

Later that night he assaulted a woman inside the Copper Lounge bar, a social club for officers, by pulling her towards him and kissing her on the lips.

The 31-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to sexual assault and behaving in a religiously and racially-aggravated threatening or abusive manner on August 5 this year.

Bizarre comments

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court it was around 10pm when Smith joined three other probationers in the smoking shelter outside the Copper Lounge bar, at the training college near Kincardine.

After the male walked past towards the mosque, Smith began a conversation about an ex-partner who was Muslim and stated: “If I had been Muslim, they would have shot me, drowned me and beheaded me.”

The group were aware Smith was an openly gay man, the fiscal said.

While speaking about his ex, he stated he would not be able to go to church because all he would think about would be a sex act.

As he made the comment, he began to imitate a gesture of prayer while “pretending to give oral sex,” the fiscal said.

The other officers became “concerned and awkward” and said the comments were inappropriate but Smith continued.

He was then overheard projecting his voice and stating “Allahu Akbar” – “god is greater” – and was asked to stop.

Smith responded: “If I keep shouting Allahu Akbar the firearms officers are going to come here”.

The prosecutor said: “He then began to imitate holding a firearm and pretending to shoot.

“Whilst pretending to shoot he stated ‘p*ki one, down, p*ki two, down’, whilst making shooting gestures”.

The fiscal depute said other members of the group were “disgusted” by Smith’s behaviour and began to walk back inside the Copper lounge, with one visibly upset by what she had heard.

Smith followed them in and claimed he is not a racist.

Sexual assault

The group reported the incident to a police sergeant on duty in the lounge.

Smith sat at a table next to a female probationer and, without warning, placed his arm round the top of her shoulders, pulled her towards him, and kissed her on the lips.

This was seen by others and the woman reported “feeling frozen” and not knowing what to do and feeling embarrassed and angry, the fiscal said.

As she walked away, she told another officer who asked if she was okay: “No, not really, he has just sexually assaulted me”.

She reported the matter to an on duty sergeant the next day.

CCTV captured some of the events in the smoking area.

Smith’s defence lawyer said he would reserve a plea in mitigation until the sentencing hearing, on October 31.

Smith, whose address on court papers was given as care of professional standards, was put on the sex offenders register.

Chief Superintendent Helen Harrison, head of Professional Standards Department, said: “Connor Smith’s actions go against everything Police Scotland stands for.

“It is right policing is held to high standards at all times, and we will always support officers and staff acting with our values and standards at heart. The onus is on policing to build and maintain public confidence and consent which is critical in our ability to keep our communities and citizens safe.

“I commend his victim and witnesses for their fortitude in reporting these crimes, and upholding the standards we expect from our officers and staff. I hope this outcome at court provides them with an element of closure.”

Smith is no longer a serving Police Scotland officer.

