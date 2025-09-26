Fife police college trainee guilty of sexual assault and racist outburst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fife police college trainee guilty of sexual assault and racist outburst

Connor Smith's bizarre behaviour at Tulliallan police training college landed him in Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

By Jamie McKenzie
Connor Smith
Connor Smith.

A police probationer imitated shooting and said “p*ki one, down, p*ki two, down”, before sexually assaulting a fellow trainee in a bar at Tulliallan police training college in Fife.

Connor Smith was in a smoking shelter with others when he made the bizarre gestures and comments after seeing a male in a prayer robe walking towards a nearby mosque.

Later that night he assaulted a woman inside the Copper Lounge bar, a social club for officers, by pulling her towards him and kissing her on the lips.

The 31-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to sexual assault and behaving in a religiously and racially-aggravated threatening or abusive manner on August 5 this year.

Bizarre comments

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court it was around 10pm when Smith joined three other probationers in the smoking shelter outside the Copper Lounge bar, at the training college near Kincardine.

After the male walked past towards the mosque, Smith began a conversation about an ex-partner who was Muslim and stated: “If I had been Muslim, they would have shot me, drowned me and beheaded me.”

The group were aware Smith was an openly gay man, the fiscal said.

While speaking about his ex, he stated he would not be able to go to church because all he would think about would be a sex act.

As he made the comment, he began to imitate a gesture of prayer while “pretending to give oral sex,” the fiscal said.

The other officers became “concerned and awkward” and said the comments were inappropriate but Smith continued.

Tulliallan police investigation
The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied.

He was then overheard projecting his voice and stating “Allahu Akbar” –  “god is greater” – and was asked to stop.

Smith responded: “If I keep shouting Allahu Akbar the firearms officers are going to come here”.

The prosecutor said: “He then began to imitate holding a firearm and pretending to shoot.

“Whilst pretending to shoot he stated ‘p*ki one, down, p*ki two, down’, whilst making shooting gestures”.

The fiscal depute said other members of the group were “disgusted” by Smith’s behaviour and began to walk back inside the Copper lounge, with one visibly upset by what she had heard.

Smith followed them in and claimed he is not a racist.

Sexual assault

The group reported the incident to a police sergeant on duty in the lounge.

Smith sat at a table next to a female probationer and, without warning, placed his arm round the top of her shoulders, pulled her towards him, and kissed her on the lips.

This was seen by others and the woman reported “feeling frozen” and not knowing what to do and feeling embarrassed and angry, the fiscal said.

As she walked away, she told another officer who asked if she was okay: “No, not really, he has just sexually assaulted me”.

She reported the matter to an on duty sergeant the next day.

CCTV captured some of the events in the smoking area.

Smith’s defence lawyer said he would reserve a plea in mitigation until the sentencing hearing, on October 31.

Smith, whose address on court papers was given as care of professional standards, was put on the sex offenders register.

Chief Superintendent Helen Harrison, head of Professional Standards Department, said: “Connor Smith’s actions go against everything Police Scotland stands for.

“It is right policing is held to high standards at all times, and we will always support officers and staff acting with our values and standards at heart. The onus is on policing to build and maintain public confidence and consent which is critical in our ability to keep our communities and citizens safe.

“I commend his victim and witnesses for their fortitude in reporting these crimes, and upholding the standards we expect from our officers and staff. I hope this outcome at court provides them with an element of closure.”

Smith is no longer a serving Police Scotland officer.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Darren Barr
Raging offender unleashes 'paedos' rant at judge as he is jailed in Stirling
Faraz Hussain
Fife driving instructor sexually assaulted female students
Fornethy House
Witness tells Fornethy House trial of force-feeding and abuse at Angus residential school
Daily court round-up logo.
Thursday court round-up — Triple-password paedophile and caught by a 7-year-old
Derek Holliday
Serial Fife flasher had sex toy, women's underwear and camera when caught by police
Melville House, Fife
Teachers and social workers cleared of historical abuse at Fife school
William Davidson
Brute branded 'significant danger to women' as he is jailed for rapes in Fife
Dylan Barclay
Valium-fuelled Fife rapist plunged knife through door as partner cowered in bathroom
Stuart Rooney
Stirling man admits drug-driving after cannabis stench leads to police stop
Simon Buck, prison officer in court
Disgraced prison officer admits sex attack on woman at HMP Perth