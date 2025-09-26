Fife couple jailed for ‘depraved and disgusting’ child abuse and bestiality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fife couple jailed for ‘depraved and disgusting’ child abuse and bestiality

Sylvia and Ian Carroll were told their sickening acts deserved 'significant prison sentences'.

By James Mulholland
Sylvia and Ian Carroll
Sylvia and Ian Carroll masked their faces the last time they appeared at the high court.

A woman from Fife who shared footage of her molesting a boy and was filmed sexually abusing a dog has been jailed for nine years.

Sylvia Carroll, 42, was told by judge Lady Poole her actions were “disgraceful”.

She had possessed extreme pornographic images which depicted in an “explicit and realistic” way “sexual activity between a person and dogs and horses”.

She also sexually abused a boy, now aged 10, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

She then took indecent photographs of the child and distributed them via Snapchat and WhatsApp.

Her partner Ian Carroll possessed extreme pornographic images of sexual activity between a “person and dogs, horses and pigs”.

The 41-year-old delivery driver made video recordings of his partner engaging in sexual activity with a dog.

‘Depraved and disgusting’

The story emerged after the pair, of Cairneyhill, pled guilty earlier this year to extreme pornography and sexual abuse charges in Fife between 2021 and 2024.

On Friday, they appeared again at the High Court in Edinburgh for sentencing.

Lady Poole told Ian Carroll he would serve two and a half years in prison for his role in making and possessing extreme pornography.

Sylvia Carroll will also be supervised for three years following her release from custody.

The judge told the pair: “The High Court sees many cases involving serious crime but this case is particularly sickening and shocking.

“The behaviour of both of you has been depraved and disgusting.

“The consequences for victims of your behaviour and others indirectly affected have been far-reaching and devastating.

“The potential for this harm should have been obvious to you.

“It beggars belief that both of you would indulge in these activities for your own gratification, given the clear costs to others.

“Both of you stand convicted of disgraceful offences, which must attract significant prison sentences.

“I have taken into account that you have not previously been sentenced to imprisonment or detention but given the nature and seriousness of the crimes of which each of you have been convicted, no other method of dealing with you is appropriate.”

Register for life

At earlier proceedings, prosecutor Leanne Cross told how police received confidential information and seized 34 IT devices belonging to the couple.

They found hundreds of illegal videos and images.

Detectives found a WhatsApp thread on Sylvia’s phone in which she exchanged 17,000 messages with a “contact” in which she “contemporaneously described” sexually abusing the little boy

The messages contained video files which showed the abuse taking place.

Ian Carroll’s contained two videos of extreme pornography.

On Friday, his defence solicitor advocate Peter Robertson asked for his client to be dealt with more leniently than his co-accused.

Sylvia Carroll’s lawyer Gordon Martin KC said his client had suffered from adverse childhood experiences.

He said: “She is somebody who is clearly vulnerable.”

Lady Poole put the pair on the sex offenders register for life.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Alloway Terrace immigration counter-protest
Dundee immigration march organiser in court over Facebook post
Connor Smith
Fife police college trainee guilty of sexual assault and racist outburst
Darren Barr
Raging offender unleashes 'paedos' rant at judge as he is jailed in Stirling
Faraz Hussain
Fife driving instructor sexually assaulted female students
Fornethy House
Witness tells Fornethy House trial of force-feeding and abuse at Angus residential school
Daily court round-up logo.
Thursday court round-up — Triple-password paedophile and caught by a 7-year-old
Derek Holliday
Serial Fife flasher had sex toy, women's underwear and camera when caught by police
Melville House, Fife
Teachers and social workers cleared of historical abuse at Fife school
William Davidson
Brute branded 'significant danger to women' as he is jailed for rapes in Fife
Dylan Barclay
Valium-fuelled Fife rapist plunged knife through door as partner cowered in bathroom