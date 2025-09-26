Fife couple jailed for ‘depraved and disgusting’ child abuse and bestiality

A woman from Fife who shared footage of her molesting a boy and was filmed sexually abusing a dog has been jailed for nine years.

Sylvia Carroll, 42, was told by judge Lady Poole her actions were “disgraceful”.

She had possessed extreme pornographic images which depicted in an “explicit and realistic” way “sexual activity between a person and dogs and horses”.

She also sexually abused a boy, now aged 10, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

She then took indecent photographs of the child and distributed them via Snapchat and WhatsApp.

Her partner Ian Carroll possessed extreme pornographic images of sexual activity between a “person and dogs, horses and pigs”.

The 41-year-old delivery driver made video recordings of his partner engaging in sexual activity with a dog.

‘Depraved and disgusting’

The story emerged after the pair, of Cairneyhill, pled guilty earlier this year to extreme pornography and sexual abuse charges in Fife between 2021 and 2024.

On Friday, they appeared again at the High Court in Edinburgh for sentencing.

Lady Poole told Ian Carroll he would serve two and a half years in prison for his role in making and possessing extreme pornography.

Sylvia Carroll will also be supervised for three years following her release from custody.

The judge told the pair: “The High Court sees many cases involving serious crime but this case is particularly sickening and shocking.

“The behaviour of both of you has been depraved and disgusting.

“The consequences for victims of your behaviour and others indirectly affected have been far-reaching and devastating.

“The potential for this harm should have been obvious to you.

“It beggars belief that both of you would indulge in these activities for your own gratification, given the clear costs to others.

“Both of you stand convicted of disgraceful offences, which must attract significant prison sentences.

“I have taken into account that you have not previously been sentenced to imprisonment or detention but given the nature and seriousness of the crimes of which each of you have been convicted, no other method of dealing with you is appropriate.”

Register for life

At earlier proceedings, prosecutor Leanne Cross told how police received confidential information and seized 34 IT devices belonging to the couple.

They found hundreds of illegal videos and images.

Detectives found a WhatsApp thread on Sylvia’s phone in which she exchanged 17,000 messages with a “contact” in which she “contemporaneously described” sexually abusing the little boy

The messages contained video files which showed the abuse taking place.

Ian Carroll’s contained two videos of extreme pornography.

On Friday, his defence solicitor advocate Peter Robertson asked for his client to be dealt with more leniently than his co-accused.

Sylvia Carroll’s lawyer Gordon Martin KC said his client had suffered from adverse childhood experiences.

He said: “She is somebody who is clearly vulnerable.”

Lady Poole put the pair on the sex offenders register for life.

