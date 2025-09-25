Stirling man admits drug-driving after cannabis stench leads to police stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling man admits drug-driving after cannabis stench leads to police stop

Stuart Rooney's driving was fine but his car reeked of the drug, a court heard.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Stuart Rooney
Stuart Rooney was banned.

The stench of cannabis from a Stirling drug-driver’s car was so strong, following police smelled it and pulled him over.

Stuart Rooney was found to be more than twice the legal limit after he was stopped on the outskirts of the city.

At Stirling Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Lucy Clark said: “At around 7.50pm two police officers were travelling on Pike Road, Stirling towards the city centre.

“Both could smell a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle in front and they signalled it to stop, which it did.

“On approaching the vehicle there was an obvious smell of cannabis from within and the accused, the driver, was the only person present.

“His eyes were red and looked glazed.”

Medicinal marijuana

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said: “At the time, he tells me, he was taking cannabis for medicinal reasons.

“He’s recently been prescribed medical marijuana and wanted to know if that would help (his case) but I pointed out he wasn’t prescribed it at the time.

“He does accept he was over the limit.

“There doesn’t seem to have been any concern about the manner of his driving – he was stopped because of the smell and cooperated with police officers.”

Rooney, 37, admitted driving with excess cannabis derivative in his system (4.6mics/2) on September 30 last year.

Sheriff Euan Gosney banned Rooney from the roads for 14 months and fined him a total of £500, reduced from £600.

