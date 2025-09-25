Stirling man admits drug-driving after cannabis stench leads to police stop

The stench of cannabis from a Stirling drug-driver’s car was so strong, following police smelled it and pulled him over.

Stuart Rooney was found to be more than twice the legal limit after he was stopped on the outskirts of the city.

At Stirling Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Lucy Clark said: “At around 7.50pm two police officers were travelling on Pike Road, Stirling towards the city centre.

“Both could smell a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle in front and they signalled it to stop, which it did.

“On approaching the vehicle there was an obvious smell of cannabis from within and the accused, the driver, was the only person present.

“His eyes were red and looked glazed.”

Medicinal marijuana

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said: “At the time, he tells me, he was taking cannabis for medicinal reasons.

“He’s recently been prescribed medical marijuana and wanted to know if that would help (his case) but I pointed out he wasn’t prescribed it at the time.

“He does accept he was over the limit.

“There doesn’t seem to have been any concern about the manner of his driving – he was stopped because of the smell and cooperated with police officers.”

Rooney, 37, admitted driving with excess cannabis derivative in his system (4.6mics/2) on September 30 last year.

Sheriff Euan Gosney banned Rooney from the roads for 14 months and fined him a total of £500, reduced from £600.

