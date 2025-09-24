Callander man faces prison for having stun gun he thought was legal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Callander man faces prison for having stun gun he thought was legal

Kyle McGrath from Callander told police who found the device: It's legal in England'.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Stun gun
A stun gun simialr to the type found. Image: Shutterstock

A Callander man caught with an illicit stun gun device told police: “It’s legal in England”.

Kyle McGrath made the erroneous claim after the weapon was found in his bedside table.

The 500,000-volt ScorpyMax device was also capable of firing PAVA and pepper sprays up to two metres.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard officers raided the home the 28-year-old shares with his mother last May.

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid told the court: “Police executed a search warrant at the locus and found the accused and his mother inside.

“The officers searching the accused’s bedroom observed… a stun gun combined with an irritant spray dispenser in the bedside cabinet. The item was seized.

“The accused was asked about his ownership of the item and said ‘I got it at the start of this year from a friend’s website – I forget the name of it’.”

He added: “It’s legal in England so I didn’t think I would have a problem here.”

Worrying weapon

Across the UK, possession of a stun gun is illegal for the general public under the Firearms Act 1968.

Possessing, purchasing, or acquiring a stun gun without authority is a criminal offence punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Mr McDermid told the court the stun gun had batteries installed and when tested the device showed a “visible display of sparks” between the electrodes.

A blast of five or more seconds could “immobilise a person, cause disorientation (and) loss of balance”, while a blast of just a quarter of a second could cause “minor muscle contractions”.

A ScorpyMax stun gun
A ScorpyMax stun gun.

The sprays could cause eye irritation, tightening of the chest or nausea and vomiting.

McGrath, of Menteith Crescent, admitted possessing a prohibited weapon at his home address on May 27 last year.

Pleas of not guilty to charges of possessing an airgun without a licence and a firearm without a firearms certificate were accepted by the Crown.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

