Callander man faces prison for having stun gun he thought was legal

A Callander man caught with an illicit stun gun device told police: “It’s legal in England”.

Kyle McGrath made the erroneous claim after the weapon was found in his bedside table.

The 500,000-volt ScorpyMax device was also capable of firing PAVA and pepper sprays up to two metres.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard officers raided the home the 28-year-old shares with his mother last May.

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid told the court: “Police executed a search warrant at the locus and found the accused and his mother inside.

“The officers searching the accused’s bedroom observed… a stun gun combined with an irritant spray dispenser in the bedside cabinet. The item was seized.

“The accused was asked about his ownership of the item and said ‘I got it at the start of this year from a friend’s website – I forget the name of it’.”

He added: “It’s legal in England so I didn’t think I would have a problem here.”

Worrying weapon

Across the UK, possession of a stun gun is illegal for the general public under the Firearms Act 1968.

Possessing, purchasing, or acquiring a stun gun without authority is a criminal offence punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Mr McDermid told the court the stun gun had batteries installed and when tested the device showed a “visible display of sparks” between the electrodes.

A blast of five or more seconds could “immobilise a person, cause disorientation (and) loss of balance”, while a blast of just a quarter of a second could cause “minor muscle contractions”.

The sprays could cause eye irritation, tightening of the chest or nausea and vomiting.

McGrath, of Menteith Crescent, admitted possessing a prohibited weapon at his home address on May 27 last year.

Pleas of not guilty to charges of possessing an airgun without a licence and a firearm without a firearms certificate were accepted by the Crown.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

