Stirling driver was more than six-times limit on supermarket trip

A driver was found to be more than six times the legal drink-drive limit after she swung into a Stirling supermarket car park and stopped across two spaces.

Caroline Heron was challenged by members of the public before she tottered into the shop.

They had had earlier concerns about her driving and could smell alcohol on her breath.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard when spoken to by police she was unsteady on her feet and was slurring her words.

She told social workers she had still be drunk from the previous evening.

Fiscal depute Stuart Asher told the court: “At around 4.45pm witnesses contacted police saying they had seen a female in a white BMW and they believed she may be under the influence of alcohol as it was being driven erratically.

“They stayed behind the vehicle and it entered the Morrison’s car park, where it parked across two spaces.

”The driver alighted and appeared unsteady on her feet. They attempted to engage with her and there was a strong smell of alcohol.

“She refused to engage with them and went into the shop.”

He said police were called and traced Heron in the store, where she was “unable to form a coherent response” to their questioning.

Prison option

Solicitor Alistair Ross, defending, said his client was “aware of the jeopardy she put herself and others in”.

He said she had an issue with alcohol and was taking steps to address it.

Heron, 35, of Stirling, admitted driving on Kerse Road and at the Springkerse retail park on July 9 with excess alcohol in her system (144mics/22).

Sentencing her, Sheriff Euan Gosney said: “It’s encouraging that you now recognise you have issues with alcohol.

“You have accepted responsibility for this offending. You were significantly above the limit.

”You have clearly crossed the threshold for drink-driving and the court would be well entitled to send you to prison.”

He added he did not accept the “excuse” of being drunk from the night before.

He placed her on a two-year supervision order and told her she must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

