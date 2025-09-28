Stirling driver was more than six-times limit on supermarket trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling driver was more than six-times limit on supermarket trip

Police, alerted after Caroline Heron took up two parking spaces, could not get a coherent response from her in the store.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Caroline Heron
Caroline Heron.

A driver was found to be more than six times the legal drink-drive limit after she swung into a Stirling supermarket car park and stopped across two spaces.

Caroline Heron was challenged by members of the public before she tottered into the shop.

They had had earlier concerns about her driving and could smell alcohol on her breath.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard when spoken to by police she was unsteady on her feet and was slurring her words.

She told social workers she had still be drunk from the previous evening.

Fiscal depute Stuart Asher told the court: “At around 4.45pm witnesses contacted police saying they had seen a female in a white BMW and they believed she may be under the influence of alcohol as it was being driven erratically.

“They stayed behind the vehicle and it entered the Morrison’s car park, where it parked across two spaces.

”The driver alighted and appeared unsteady on her feet. They attempted to engage with her and there was a strong smell of alcohol.

“She refused to engage with them and went into the shop.”

He said police were called and traced Heron in the store, where she was “unable to form a coherent response” to their questioning.

Prison option

Solicitor Alistair Ross, defending, said his client was “aware of the jeopardy she put herself and others in”.

He said she had an issue with alcohol and was taking steps to address it.

Heron, 35, of Stirling, admitted driving on Kerse Road and at the Springkerse retail park on July 9 with excess alcohol in her system (144mics/22).

Sentencing her, Sheriff Euan Gosney said: “It’s encouraging that you now recognise you have issues with alcohol.

“You have accepted responsibility for this offending. You were significantly above the limit.

”You have clearly crossed the threshold for drink-driving and the court would be well entitled to send you to prison.”

He added he did not accept the “excuse” of being drunk from the night before.

He placed her on a two-year supervision order and told her she must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

