Home News Courts

Driver in ‘fight or flight’ rescue mission caused head-on Fife smash

John Dunsmuir said he had been acting the 'Good Samaritan' when the crash happened near Glenrothes.

By Ciaran Shanks
A number of police and ambulance vehicles were called to New Inn roundabout near Glenrothes.
The accident scene at the New Inn Roundabout. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook

A woman was left injured after an 80mph head-on crash in Fife, caused by a driver who claimed in court he was in “fight or flight mode”.

John Dunsmuir’s vehicle careered into the woman’s Volkswagen Golf on the A914 near the New Inn roundabout in the middle of the afternoon.

The smash triggered a major emergency service response with multiple police units and three ambulances descending on the scene, close to the A92.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard claims Dunsmuir was rescuing a woman from a violent attack prior to causing the collision on June 12 2024.

He has been jailed after pleading guilty to driving dangerously while uninsured and refusing to give a blood sample.

High-speed crash

The victim was driving her car towards the roundabout, which drops from the national speed limit to 40mph, at around 12.50pm.

Another driver noticed Dunsmuir’s car, travelling at high speed, was “out of control”.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson told the court: “He observed the accused’s vehicle cross the central line of the carriageway and collide head-on with the complainer’s vehicle.

“That caused substantial front-end damage to both vehicles and caused the airbags to be deployed.

“From the complainer’s statement, she said the vehicle was travelling at speeds in excess of 80mph.”

The other driver stopped to help and heard “screaming and moaning” and saw Dunsmuir leave his car clutching his stomach and stumbling to the pavement.

The victim was sitting on the ground and being assisted by other witnesses.

Dunsmuir was rushed to Ninewells Hospital by an ambulance and found to have a fractured vertebrae and sternum.

He refused to provide a blood sample to detect alcohol in his system and “freely admitted” to a doctor he was uninsured.

The injured woman was left with a sore chest and bruised hands with her car written-off.

‘Fight or flight’

Dunsmuir, normally of Springfield but remanded at HMP Perth, pled guilty to the charges on the day of his trial.

Solicitor Angela McLardy said: “The situation arose out of what he thought was him acting as a Good Samaritan.

“Mr Dunsmuir received a phone call from a female who had been assaulted and there was a bit of an incident.

“He effectively removed the lady from the situation and she was in a heightened state.”

Dunsmuir interjected to tell Sheriff Neil Kinnear: “I was in fight or flight mode, Your Honour.”

Ms McLardy said Dunsmuir wished to receive a custodial sentence.

Sheriff Kinnear gave him a total of 189 days in prison and disqualified him for 18 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

