Wednesday court round-up — McDonald’s punch and ban avoided

A three-year-old boy was in the back of a car when a thug smashed its window outside a Dundee McDonald’s

Alexander Mitchell saw red after a bust-up with his friend while in the car park of the Dayton Drive venue.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Mitchell and his partner had been at the Ibiza Orchestra Experience at nearby Camperdown Park on August 15.

It was around midnight the dispute between Mitchell and the other man erupted.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said: “During this altercation, the accused made his way round to the passenger side of the Volkswagen Passat and punched the rear passenger window with a closed fist.

“He subsequently punched it again causing the window to be shattered.

“The accused’s partner was within the rear of the vehicle together with (the other man’s) three-year-old son sitting in the rear of the vehicle.”

The 43-year-old Mitchell, normally of Markinch, was previously remanded in custody and pled guilty on the day of his trial.

Solicitor advocate Lee Qumsieh said Mitchell was surprised the window smashed and added his client had taken steps to receive support following his release.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear sentenced Mitchell to 81 days in custody backdated to August 18, which meant he would be released immediately.

Defender not guilty

St Johnstone cup-winning hero Shaun Rooney has been cleared of assault and threatening behaviour against a teenage girl in a Glasgow chip shop. The 29-year-old was accused of attacking the 18-year-old at Blue Lagoon on Glasgow’s Queen Street in September but was found not guilty on the second day of his trial.

Footballer avoids ban

Ex-footballer Lee Dair avoided a roads ban after an insurance mix-up was revealed by a black ice accident in rural Perthshire.

The ex-Raith Rovers midfielder, 48, wrote off his mum’s Honda HR-V in the crash near Five Mile Wood, Stanley, on February 5 this year.

He appeared at Perth’s Justice of the Peace Court and admitted driving while uninsured but was admonished following a special mitigating reasons hearing.

The court was told Dair’s car was in the garage so he was using his mother’s when he hit black ice at around 8am.

Representing himself, Dair said an inquiry had been made to insurers about adding him to his mother’s insurance but the cover was never purchased.

“It was only something like an extra £3.20 a month. When I spoke to her she said go ahead and confirm it. I thought she said: ‘I’ll go ahead and confirm it’.

“It was such a small increase, she didn’t notice that her insurance policy hadn’t changed.”

Dair had stints at Cowdenbeath, Partick Thistle and East Fife and now coaches youth teams.

He added: “It was a genuine mistake. This is the first time I’ve been in court, I’ve never been in trouble before.”

Justice of the Peace Andrew Kilpatrick agreed the special reasons had been met.

“I am more than happy to accept that this was a genuine mistake. You were driving in the belief that you were insured.”

Care home tragedy

Fife care home owner Lister House (Fife) Ltd has been fined £68,500 after a resident choked to death eating a sausage supper. The woman, who had difficulties swallowing, was on a restricted diet but in an incident described in court as a one-off, staff did not ensure the meat was cut into small enough pieces and the skin was removed. Despite efforts to save the 50-year-old, she died on October 2 2023.

Prison for ‘a very long time’

A violent sex attacker has been told he is “going to prison for a very long time” for the serial abuse of two young women.

Caileon Ward put his victims through harrowing ordeals during a four-year campaign of terror between 2019 and 2023 at different locations in Crieff.

The 26 year-old repeatedly preyed on the first woman while she was asleep.

Cocaine-user Ward also raped again after she snubbed his demands for sex.

As she pleaded with him, he told her: “At this point, I really do not f***ing care.”

He restrained the traumatised victim and forced himself on her.

Prosecutor Greg Farrell told the High Court in Glasgow she was “visibly upset and crying” and in great pain.

During another incident, Ward tormented the woman, brandished a knife and told her to strip claiming she was “a s***”.

Mr Farrell said she eventually managed to escape a laughing Ward in only a T-shirt and her underwear.

The second victim suffered a similar ordeal and was left feeling “dehumanised”.

On New Year’s Day 2023, Ward drove a car with her in it while he was high on drink and drugs and threatened to go over a bridge with both of them inside.

The court heard he also later menacingly ran a knife up and down her legs.

Ward pled guilty to six charges including the repeated rape of both victims and Lord Scott deferred sentencing until next month.

He told Ward: “Be under no illusion, you will be going to prison for a very long time.”

