Fife thug jailed for barging into ex’s home and smashing her head off wall

A Fife brute barged into his ex-partner’s home and smashed her head off a wall, before charged into her mother’s home, then tried to rip hospital equipment off a wall while waiting for a moonboot.

Ryan Ure forced his way into properties in Anstruther and Methilhill just four months after he was liberated from a 30-month prison sentence imposed for domestic offending against the same woman.

Ure, 34, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit a campaign of domestic abuse and abusive behaviour.

The court heard friendless Ure, who appeared on a videolink from Perth Prison, has been in solitary confinement and other prisoners “aren’t queueing up to hang about” with him.

He was jailed again and furnished with another non-harassment order.

Illegal home invasion

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said Ure’s ex-partner was in her flat in Anstruther when he unexpectedly knocked on the door at 8pm on January 18 this year.

He was the subject of a decade-long non-harassment order.

“The accused immediately barged past her and into the house.

“She repeatedly asked him to leave but he wouldn’t.

“He began grabbing and throwing household items and said: ‘Do you really want to know what I can do?’

“She went to get her phone but he got there first and smashed it.

“He then grabbed her and smashed her head against a wall, which made her feel sick and dizzy.”

Ure told the woman: “You don’t know how much I hate you, I’ll get you done in, I’m putting money on your head.”

She fled the flat and was rescued by a passing stranger.

Police found her distressed, out of breath and with a lump on the back of her head. Ure was not traced at that time.

Second stand-off

A fortnight later, at 11am on February 1, the woman was with her mother in Methilhill awaiting a food delivery.

Ure arrived and began to plead with her, saying he loved her. She refused to let him in but he pushed past anyway.

He picked up and smashed a glass bottle, holding a shard to his neck and threatening to kill himself if she would not resume their relationship.

He threatened her and kicked over kitchen stools before leaving.

A plain-clothes detective approached him on Main Street an hour later but he yelled: “I’ve not breached any bail you mongos” and tried to run away.

He was eventually arrested and taken to Victoria Hospital where he was assessed as needing a moonboot for a foot injury.

While waiting, he shouted, swore, threatened to urinate on the floor and tried to pull a monitor off the wall.

Lonely figure

The court heard, in October 2024 father-of-two Ure was liberated early from his prison sentence – not due to expire until January 2026 – but has been on remand since February.

His solicitor Joe Mooney said: “It was identified pretty early on that Mr Ure had learning difficulties, ADHD and a facial palsy which has caused him a great deal of inconvenience and difficulty with other people throughout his childhood and in prison.”

He went on: “He shouldn’t have been anywhere near (the complainer).

“There is a complete and utter lack of consequential thinking here. Mr Ure seems to do what he wants to do when he wants to do it and won’t take a telling.

“It results in chaotic behaviour…it’s proving a bit of a problem for him in the prison.

“He’s been in solitary, he cuts a pretty lonely figure in the prison. I don’t think people are queuing up to hang about with Mr Ure.

“I think he’s a handful for staff, there have been a substantial number of issues.”

Of the offending, Mr Mooney said: “He’s not got much going on in his life.

“He’s friendless… and he’s been sofa surfing. I think he was looking for a refuge or comfort. He’s certainly gone the wrong way about it.

“He has now told me that the relationship has finished.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston jailed Ure, normally of Levenmouth, for 22 months and imposed another 10-year non-harassment order.

After sentence was passed, Ure could be seen on the video link saluting the court and audibly trying to calculate for how long he would be behind bars.

In 2022, Ure was jailed for drunkenly punching his then 71-year-old grandmother.

