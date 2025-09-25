Disgraced prison officer admits sex attack on woman at HMP Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disgraced prison officer admits sex attack on woman at HMP Perth

Sleazy Simon Buck took a photo of one victim at HMP Castle Huntly and later sexually assaulted her at Perth Prison.

By Jamie Buchan
Simon Buck, prison officer in court
Simon Buck admitted offences at HMP Perth and HMP Castle Huntly. Image: DCT Media/Facebook

A disgraced prison officer has been placed on the sex offenders register for preying on women at jails across Scotland.

Sleazy Simon Buck took a photo of one victim at HMP Castle Huntly and later sexually assaulted her at Perth Prison.

The 57-year-old sexually assaulted a second woman at HMP Fauldhouse, near Bathgate.

Buck, who has a previous conviction from last year for similar conduct, admitted the offences when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court this week.

He will be sentenced next month after a sheriff ordered background reports to address his underlying issues.

Prison bosses said they acknowledge the “profound and lasting impact” such crimes have on victims.

Previous conviction from last year

The court heard how married Buck, of Larkhall, took a snap of a woman at HMP Castle Huntly on September 7 2022 and made “comments of a sexual nature” towards her.

He admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm.

Sometime between November 7 and 30 that year, he sexually assaulted the same woman at Perth Prison by striking her on the buttocks.

Simon Buck. Image: Facebook

On January 9 2023, he sexually assaulted a woman at HMP Fauldhouse by taking hold of her by the neck, pulling her towards him and kissing her on the face.

The Courier understands Buck quit his job when a police investigation was launched into the allegations against him.

Full details of his crimes were not narrated in court.

Buck made sexual remarks to a woman and took her photo at HMP Castle Huntly.

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending, said: “I believe reports would be essential in the circumstances.”

Sheriff Neil Kinnear told Buck: “You have only one matter from last year and until then you were in no trouble at all.

“But it is a similar offence to this, so there’s obviously something in the background that we need to get to the bottom of.

“We need to do that before we decide what is the best way forward and what is the most appropriate sentence.”

The sheriff confirmed Buck will be subject to sex offender registration requirements.

“The length of time you stay on this register will depend on how you are sentenced.”

‘Profound and lasting impact’ on victims

Buck has a single previous conviction for sexual assault from Livingston Sheriff Court in July 2024.

For that he was placed on supervision for 12 months.

Buck sexually assaulted a woman at HMP Perth.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said: “We recognise the profound and lasting impact such crimes have on survivors.

“As this is subject to live proceedings it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

