Disgraced prison officer admits sex attack on woman at HMP Perth

A disgraced prison officer has been placed on the sex offenders register for preying on women at jails across Scotland.

Sleazy Simon Buck took a photo of one victim at HMP Castle Huntly and later sexually assaulted her at Perth Prison.

The 57-year-old sexually assaulted a second woman at HMP Fauldhouse, near Bathgate.

Buck, who has a previous conviction from last year for similar conduct, admitted the offences when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court this week.

He will be sentenced next month after a sheriff ordered background reports to address his underlying issues.

Prison bosses said they acknowledge the “profound and lasting impact” such crimes have on victims.

Previous conviction from last year

The court heard how married Buck, of Larkhall, took a snap of a woman at HMP Castle Huntly on September 7 2022 and made “comments of a sexual nature” towards her.

He admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm.

Sometime between November 7 and 30 that year, he sexually assaulted the same woman at Perth Prison by striking her on the buttocks.

On January 9 2023, he sexually assaulted a woman at HMP Fauldhouse by taking hold of her by the neck, pulling her towards him and kissing her on the face.

The Courier understands Buck quit his job when a police investigation was launched into the allegations against him.

Full details of his crimes were not narrated in court.

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending, said: “I believe reports would be essential in the circumstances.”

Sheriff Neil Kinnear told Buck: “You have only one matter from last year and until then you were in no trouble at all.

“But it is a similar offence to this, so there’s obviously something in the background that we need to get to the bottom of.

“We need to do that before we decide what is the best way forward and what is the most appropriate sentence.”

The sheriff confirmed Buck will be subject to sex offender registration requirements.

“The length of time you stay on this register will depend on how you are sentenced.”

‘Profound and lasting impact’ on victims

Buck has a single previous conviction for sexual assault from Livingston Sheriff Court in July 2024.

For that he was placed on supervision for 12 months.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said: “We recognise the profound and lasting impact such crimes have on survivors.

“As this is subject to live proceedings it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

