Former Fife College lecturer’s defence of sleazy messages to student branded ‘insult to intelligence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Former Fife College lecturer’s defence of sleazy messages to student branded ‘insult to intelligence’

A presiding sheriff told Andrew Zelaya his sexual health advice explanation "beggars belief" and "insulted his intelligence."

By Ross Gardiner
Andrew Zelaya
Andrew Zelaya was convicted at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A former Fife College lecturer is on the sex offenders register after brazenly trying to pass off sleazy messages as insightful sexual health guidance.

Andrew Zelaya stood trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and was convicted of indecent communication after sending messages to a student with whom he had struck up a friendship.

Zelaya, 40, had asked the 18-year-old if she orgasmed while having sex.

At his trial, he brazenly claimed this was just taking a concerned interest in her sexual health.

The sheriff who convicted him and placed him on the sex offenders register said the explanation “beggars belief.”

College role

Zelaya began working at Fife College‘s St Brycedale campus in Kirkcaldy in March 2021 as a trainer assessor in the sport and fitness department.

Latterly he was a lecturer in social care and health.

The St Brycedale Campus of the Fife College, Kirkcaldy.

Giving evidence, he said the victim was a student on a sport and fitness course.

“We came to know each other through classroom activities,” he said.

“I’d offered my assistance as an extra person they could come to.

“She had been withdrawn from college. We maintained communications.

“I felt a sense of obligation, I felt she wasn’t treated entirely fairly by the college.

“I didn’t want to be another person who was abandoning support.”

Sleazy messages

The court was shown social media messages Zelaya sent to the former student, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

In one, referencing masturbation, Zelaya told her: “Doing it to yourself is a perfectly good option.”

In another message sent after 10pm and an hour after his last correspondence, Zelaya asked the teenager: “Last question because I’m way too nosy, and don’t answer if you don’t want to, when you have sex with guys, do you orgasm?”

In the witness box, Zelaya said he aimed “to help her understand what healthy relationships were and healthy sexual relationships were”.

“As a youth worker, I was involved in delivering sexual health (information),” he added.

“This is me helping (the complainer) to understand healthy sexual relationships.

Andrew Zelaya
Andrew Zelaya at court.

When quizzed by Sheriff James Williamson, Zelaya conceded he had “no formal qualifications” but worked with now-defunct charity Health Opportunities Team in Edinburgh’s Craigmillar area.

The sheriff noted sexual health education typically focuses on preventing STIs.

He asked: “You’re portraying yourself as a professional.

“What part of sexual health do you say ‘if someone orgasms’ has anything to do with health?

“If you’re a trained adult in adult education, do you think all this is appropriate?”

Zelaya responded: “I recognise now it was potentially misguided, I have more knowledge and more experience now.

“It was purely to check on her wellbeing, I understand how it looks from the outside.”

Beggars belief

Zelaya denied sending sexually explicit messages between August 2022 and March 2023 for his sexual gratification or to humiliate, alarm or distress his victim.

He also denied attending at her flat in Cardenden afterwards and shouting, repeatedly knocking on the door and posting a letter.

The court was shown a letter, signed by “Andy” which apologised for making the teenager “uncomfortable”.

Zelaya was later probed by police who seized two phones and two laptops.

Sheriff Williamson convicted Zelaya of indecent communication and threatening or abusive behaviour.

He placed the first offender, from Lochgelly, on the sex offenders register and deferred sentencing until October for a social work report.

The sheriff said: “The fact of the matter is I found her evidence to be credible and reliable. I’ve no reason to dispute what she tells me.

“You sent – and intentionally sent – this correspondence.

“It beggars belief that you would have us believe that what you wrote was anything other than gratuitous.

“It’s an insult to my intelligence, frankly.”

A spokesperson for Fife College said: “We can confirm that the individual is no longer an employee of Fife College.

“All matters relating to Fife College staff are treated in strictest confidence and in line with our internal processes.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Stuart Rooney
Stirling man admits drug-driving after cannabis stench leads to police stop
Simon Buck, prison officer in court
Disgraced prison officer admits sex attack on woman at HMP Perth
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — McDonald's punch and ban avoided
Javed Din
Cocaine-fuelled driver led police on 150mph chase from Dundee
Shaun Rooney
St Johnstone cup-winning hero Shaun Rooney cleared of chip shop assault
Stun gun
Callander man faces prison for having stun gun he thought was legal
Ryan Ure
Fife thug jailed for barging into ex's home and smashing her head off wall
Lister House care home
Fife care home owner fined after resident choked to death on sausage
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bulgarian predator jailed for Arbroath bus station sex attack
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Tantrums and KFC