Former Fife College lecturer’s defence of sleazy messages to student branded ‘insult to intelligence’

A former Fife College lecturer is on the sex offenders register after brazenly trying to pass off sleazy messages as insightful sexual health guidance.

Andrew Zelaya stood trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and was convicted of indecent communication after sending messages to a student with whom he had struck up a friendship.

Zelaya, 40, had asked the 18-year-old if she orgasmed while having sex.

At his trial, he brazenly claimed this was just taking a concerned interest in her sexual health.

The sheriff who convicted him and placed him on the sex offenders register said the explanation “beggars belief.”

College role

Zelaya began working at Fife College‘s St Brycedale campus in Kirkcaldy in March 2021 as a trainer assessor in the sport and fitness department.

Latterly he was a lecturer in social care and health.

Giving evidence, he said the victim was a student on a sport and fitness course.

“We came to know each other through classroom activities,” he said.

“I’d offered my assistance as an extra person they could come to.

“She had been withdrawn from college. We maintained communications.

“I felt a sense of obligation, I felt she wasn’t treated entirely fairly by the college.

“I didn’t want to be another person who was abandoning support.”

Sleazy messages

The court was shown social media messages Zelaya sent to the former student, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

In one, referencing masturbation, Zelaya told her: “Doing it to yourself is a perfectly good option.”

In another message sent after 10pm and an hour after his last correspondence, Zelaya asked the teenager: “Last question because I’m way too nosy, and don’t answer if you don’t want to, when you have sex with guys, do you orgasm?”

In the witness box, Zelaya said he aimed “to help her understand what healthy relationships were and healthy sexual relationships were”.

“As a youth worker, I was involved in delivering sexual health (information),” he added.

“This is me helping (the complainer) to understand healthy sexual relationships.

When quizzed by Sheriff James Williamson, Zelaya conceded he had “no formal qualifications” but worked with now-defunct charity Health Opportunities Team in Edinburgh’s Craigmillar area.

The sheriff noted sexual health education typically focuses on preventing STIs.

He asked: “You’re portraying yourself as a professional.

“What part of sexual health do you say ‘if someone orgasms’ has anything to do with health?

“If you’re a trained adult in adult education, do you think all this is appropriate?”

Zelaya responded: “I recognise now it was potentially misguided, I have more knowledge and more experience now.

“It was purely to check on her wellbeing, I understand how it looks from the outside.”

Beggars belief

Zelaya denied sending sexually explicit messages between August 2022 and March 2023 for his sexual gratification or to humiliate, alarm or distress his victim.

He also denied attending at her flat in Cardenden afterwards and shouting, repeatedly knocking on the door and posting a letter.

The court was shown a letter, signed by “Andy” which apologised for making the teenager “uncomfortable”.

Zelaya was later probed by police who seized two phones and two laptops.

Sheriff Williamson convicted Zelaya of indecent communication and threatening or abusive behaviour.

He placed the first offender, from Lochgelly, on the sex offenders register and deferred sentencing until October for a social work report.

The sheriff said: “The fact of the matter is I found her evidence to be credible and reliable. I’ve no reason to dispute what she tells me.

“You sent – and intentionally sent – this correspondence.

“It beggars belief that you would have us believe that what you wrote was anything other than gratuitous.

“It’s an insult to my intelligence, frankly.”

A spokesperson for Fife College said: “We can confirm that the individual is no longer an employee of Fife College.

“All matters relating to Fife College staff are treated in strictest confidence and in line with our internal processes.”

