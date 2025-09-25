Valium-fuelled Fife rapist plunged knife through door as partner cowered in bathroom

A Fife rapist has had his time behind bars extended after admitting a terrifying campaign of abuse, including stabbing at a bathroom door with a knife as his teenage partner cowered within.

A court heard “terrifying” details of Dylan Barclay’s domestic abuse.

The then-teenage offender threatened to kill his partner’s dog, sold her PlayStation and smashed a TV with a crowbar.

Barclay, who will remain on the sex offenders register for life, was spared becoming a long-term prisoner after the court heard rehabilitative work is already under way in jail.

Relationship turns toxic

Barclay appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Polmont, where he is serving three years for raping a 14-year-old when he was 18.

He pled guilty to an amended charge of domestic abuse, spanning 32 months.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith explained Barclay, now 20, entered a relationship with his partner when she was 15.

She left school and lived with him at properties in Kirkcaldy and Methil.

After a month, the relationship became toxic and Barclay became controlling and coercive, making comments about the youngster’s makeup, clothes and figure.

On one occasion, he told her her shorts were too short and she was asking to be raped and made a horrific threat about a former partner.

Another time, when the girl caught Barclay texting his ex in bed, he threatened to kill her.

Valium rampage

The court heard the girl was in the bathroom of their Methil home with her dog.

Barclay, high on Valium, began stabbing the door while his partner cowered in fear on the other side.

He told her: “I will kill you and your f***ing dog.”

She recorded some of the incident on her phone and spent the whole night hiding in the bathroom.

The next morning, Barclay apologised and said he could not remember what had happened.

On another occasion, he pushed and pulled her, causing her to fall to the ground.

He then repeatedly picked her up and pushed her to the ground again, leaving her bruised.

That summer, the teenager moved back in with Barclay, who promptly sold her PS4 without permission.

Shortly after, during an argument about money, Barclay wielded a crowbar and struck a TV in their home, breaking it.

During a spell in HMP Polmont last year, Barclay phoned his partner, verbally abused her and said: “When I get out of here, I’m putting baby number two in you, I call the shots, not you.”

Ms Smith said: “(The complainer) has strong views that she does not wish a non-harassment order – she wants to continue the relationship.”

Penny dropped

Barclay’s solicitor Dewar Spence explained the offender is serving a three-year sentence with four years post-release supervision to follow.

He asked that any fresh sentence add less than a year onto the jail term to ensure he is not re-categorised as a long-term prisoner, setting back ongoing rehabilitation work.

Of the victim, Mr Spence said: “She continues to contact and visit the accused in prison with the child.

“On his eventual release, she and Mr Barclay intend to co-parent. The child seems to have been a particular focus for Mr Barclay.

“There are recommendations he gets counselling on his release, or guidance in some way. It does look as though at last he has had a penny drop.

“Work has already started, there are so many positives for him at this stage.”

Sheriff’s concerns

Sheriff Krista Johnston added 10 months to the end of Barclay’s sentence.

She said: “This is a very serious and prolonged domestically abusive course of offending against somebody very vulnerable.

“I have some concerns about this – if ever there appeared to be a necessity for some protection… it is she.

“What I’ve heard about is a course of conduct which is coercive and controlling.

“Your behaviour was jealous and threatening, violent and at times, cruel.

“You perpetrated some of your actions when you were under the influence of drugs, which aggravates things.

“The incident when you attacked the bathroom door must have been terrifying.”

Serious record

Earlier this year, Barclay was detained after a High Court jury convicted him of raping an underage girl.

He was 18 when he committed the sex crime against the intoxicated 14-year-old at an address in Kirkcaldy.

He molested the girl and carried out sex acts when she was feeling the effects of drink and cannabis.

His defence counsel said: “Ironically, the sentence Your Ladyship will impose will be the longest period of stability in this young man’s life.”

Last year, Barclay would up in court after he threatened to “slice and dice, stab and bottle” fellow bus passengers during a journey through Fife.

Months earlier, he also appeared for sentencing for offending including chasing a 15-year-old boy on Kirkcaldy esplanade while holding a large kitchen knife.

On other occasions Barclay racially abused shop workers and spat on police officers’ faces.

