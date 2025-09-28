Remorseless Dundee predator on register for life for ‘gross breach of trust’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Remorseless Dundee predator on register for life for ‘gross breach of trust’

Scott Cuthill's attitude to his offending was slammed by a sheriff.

By Ciaran Shanks
Scott Cuthill
Scott Cuthill.

A predator who sexually abused young girls in Dundee in a “gross breach of trust” has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Scott Cuthill, 60, also carried out a sex attack on an adult woman as part of abuse which spanned a decade.

One of the children used a drawing to illustrate the abuse she suffered at Cuthill’s hands and said she wanted to die.

Remorseless Cuthill – a convicted drug-dealer – denied the three charges against him but jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court saw through his lies and found him guilty of the “sickening” crimes.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “I have no doubt your offending was deliberate for your own sexual gratification.

“I have no doubt your offending had the potential to cause significant psychological harm to your victims.

“The young complainer in charge two became very depressed, has spoken of wanting to die and struggles to sleep at night and does not feel safe in her own home.

“That’s totally down to you and your vile abuse towards her.”

Previous offence

One of the sex attacks was committed just weeks before Cuthill was jailed for drugs and firearms offences in 2022.

Jurors returned a unanimous verdict on a charge Cuthill abused a girl – who was as young as five – on an occasion between May 2012 and May 2014.

On various occasions between April 2020 and June 2022, a second girl suffered similar abuse at Cuthill’s hands.

Cuthill was subject to a bail order from August 2021 by this point.

A woman was also sexually assaulted in June 2022 by Cuthill at a hotel in Dundee.

The jury returned a majority verdict on this charge.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said Cuthill maintains his innocence but understood he would receive a lengthy jail term.

The lawyer said Cuthill, who appeared via video link from HMP Perth, had a “stable relationship” with his partner, which is continuing despite the jury’s verdict.

Register for life

Sheriff Niven-Smith, who described the abuse as “sickening”, said: “You have not merely crossed the custody threshold, you have done so by a country mile.

“You are not contrite. You have shown no remorse for your offending.

“I share the view of the author (of the social work report) that you accept no responsibility for your offending.

“You, in part, suggest you can’t really remember because of the level of alcohol you were consuming.”

Cuthill, who most recently has lived in Aberdeen, was also placed on the sex offenders register for life and made subject to non-harassment orders lasting a decade.

He showed no emotion as the sentence was passed down.

