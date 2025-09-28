Remorseless Dundee predator on register for life for ‘gross breach of trust’

A predator who sexually abused young girls in Dundee in a “gross breach of trust” has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Scott Cuthill, 60, also carried out a sex attack on an adult woman as part of abuse which spanned a decade.

One of the children used a drawing to illustrate the abuse she suffered at Cuthill’s hands and said she wanted to die.

Remorseless Cuthill – a convicted drug-dealer – denied the three charges against him but jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court saw through his lies and found him guilty of the “sickening” crimes.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “I have no doubt your offending was deliberate for your own sexual gratification.

“I have no doubt your offending had the potential to cause significant psychological harm to your victims.

“The young complainer in charge two became very depressed, has spoken of wanting to die and struggles to sleep at night and does not feel safe in her own home.

“That’s totally down to you and your vile abuse towards her.”

Previous offence

One of the sex attacks was committed just weeks before Cuthill was jailed for drugs and firearms offences in 2022.

Jurors returned a unanimous verdict on a charge Cuthill abused a girl – who was as young as five – on an occasion between May 2012 and May 2014.

On various occasions between April 2020 and June 2022, a second girl suffered similar abuse at Cuthill’s hands.

Cuthill was subject to a bail order from August 2021 by this point.

A woman was also sexually assaulted in June 2022 by Cuthill at a hotel in Dundee.

The jury returned a majority verdict on this charge.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said Cuthill maintains his innocence but understood he would receive a lengthy jail term.

The lawyer said Cuthill, who appeared via video link from HMP Perth, had a “stable relationship” with his partner, which is continuing despite the jury’s verdict.

Register for life

Sheriff Niven-Smith, who described the abuse as “sickening”, said: “You have not merely crossed the custody threshold, you have done so by a country mile.

“You are not contrite. You have shown no remorse for your offending.

“I share the view of the author (of the social work report) that you accept no responsibility for your offending.

“You, in part, suggest you can’t really remember because of the level of alcohol you were consuming.”

Cuthill, who most recently has lived in Aberdeen, was also placed on the sex offenders register for life and made subject to non-harassment orders lasting a decade.

He showed no emotion as the sentence was passed down.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.