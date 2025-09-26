Dundee immigration march organiser in court over Facebook post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee immigration march organiser in court over Facebook post

David Tarbett faces a hate crime charge but his lawyers claim it may be legally flawed.

By Ciaran Shanks
Alloway Terrace immigration counter-protest
The scenes on Alloway Terrace. Image: Supplied

The organiser of anti-immigration protests in Dundee has appeared in court accused of making a hateful Facebook post about migrants.

David Tarbett allegedly made offensive remarks and claimed migrants intended to commit acts of violence towards children in schools and nurseries.

The 57-year-old was taken into custody to answer the charge at Dundee Sheriff Court, which prosecutors allege amounted to a hate crime.

Lawyers acting on his behalf believe the charge may be legally flawed, which could see the prosecution thrown out.

Tarbett organised a protest and march from Stobsmuir Park to Alloway Terrace earlier this month.

The gathering triggered a major police response with demonstrators met by a counter-protest from Stand Up to Racism Tayside and the Dundee Trades Union Council.

Speaking to The Courier, Tarbett at the time said his aim was to protect “women and kids” from “illegal immigrants”.

Dundee protest organiser’s charges

He now faces charges that on Wednesday, September 24, Tarbett allegedly communicated “material” that a “reasonable person would consider to be threatening, abusive or insulting”.

He is accused of making a public post on Facebook containing offensive remarks about migrants, stating they were “intending to commit acts of violence towards children within school and nursery settings”.

It is alleged Tarbett either intended to stir up hatred against a group of persons based on their race, colour, nationality, citizenship or ethnic origins or it was likely to result in hatred being stirred up.

Court papers allege the offence, on summary complaint, was committed while Tarbett was subject to an undertaking to appear at the same court next month.

No plea was offered on behalf of Balunie Street resident Tarbett when he appeared from custody.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird made a plea to the relevancy of the term “migrant” and how that group is defined under the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith fixed a case management hearing for October and released Tarbett on the standard conditions of bail.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Connor Smith
Fife police college trainee guilty of sexual assault and racist outburst
Darren Barr
Raging offender unleashes 'paedos' rant at judge as he is jailed in Stirling
Faraz Hussain
Fife driving instructor sexually assaulted female students
Fornethy House
Witness tells Fornethy House trial of force-feeding and abuse at Angus residential school
Daily court round-up logo.
Thursday court round-up — Triple-password paedophile and caught by a 7-year-old
Derek Holliday
Serial Fife flasher had sex toy, women's underwear and camera when caught by police
Melville House, Fife
Teachers and social workers cleared of historical abuse at Fife school
William Davidson
Brute branded 'significant danger to women' as he is jailed for rapes in Fife
Dylan Barclay
Valium-fuelled Fife rapist plunged knife through door as partner cowered in bathroom
Stuart Rooney
Stirling man admits drug-driving after cannabis stench leads to police stop