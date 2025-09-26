Dundee immigration march organiser in court over Facebook post

The organiser of anti-immigration protests in Dundee has appeared in court accused of making a hateful Facebook post about migrants.

David Tarbett allegedly made offensive remarks and claimed migrants intended to commit acts of violence towards children in schools and nurseries.

The 57-year-old was taken into custody to answer the charge at Dundee Sheriff Court, which prosecutors allege amounted to a hate crime.

Lawyers acting on his behalf believe the charge may be legally flawed, which could see the prosecution thrown out.

Tarbett organised a protest and march from Stobsmuir Park to Alloway Terrace earlier this month.

The gathering triggered a major police response with demonstrators met by a counter-protest from Stand Up to Racism Tayside and the Dundee Trades Union Council.

Speaking to The Courier, Tarbett at the time said his aim was to protect “women and kids” from “illegal immigrants”.

Dundee protest organiser’s charges

He now faces charges that on Wednesday, September 24, Tarbett allegedly communicated “material” that a “reasonable person would consider to be threatening, abusive or insulting”.

He is accused of making a public post on Facebook containing offensive remarks about migrants, stating they were “intending to commit acts of violence towards children within school and nursery settings”.

It is alleged Tarbett either intended to stir up hatred against a group of persons based on their race, colour, nationality, citizenship or ethnic origins or it was likely to result in hatred being stirred up.

Court papers allege the offence, on summary complaint, was committed while Tarbett was subject to an undertaking to appear at the same court next month.

No plea was offered on behalf of Balunie Street resident Tarbett when he appeared from custody.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird made a plea to the relevancy of the term “migrant” and how that group is defined under the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith fixed a case management hearing for October and released Tarbett on the standard conditions of bail.

