Firm fined after woman died eating toast at St Andrews care home

The operator of a St Andrews care home where an elderly resident died after choking on scrambled egg and toast has been fined almost £50,000.

Katherine Bailes, 94, had been on a “minced and moist” diet after being diagnosed with dysphagia, which relates to problems swallowing food.

She was a resident at St Andrews House care home for just three months prior to her death.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard although the eggs were compliant with Mrs Bailes’ diet, the toast, despite being moistened and cut up, was not.

Central Scotland Healthcare St Andrews Ltd, which runs the home, pled guilty to health and safety failings that resulted in her death by choking on April 6 2024.

Mrs Bailes’ death was described by a sheriff as being “so clearly avoidable”.

Fatal meal

The court heard the grandmother suffered from dementia and old-age mobility issues and was described by staff as “well-liked” and “fiercely independent”.

She moved into the home in January, having been diagnosed with dysphagia following an assessment by a speech and language therapist.

The care home was made aware of the restrictions to her diet.

Fiscal depute Lisa Duffus said: “She was alone within her room in the home at around 6pm.

“She was provided with scrambled egg on toast.

“The former would have caused no issue. However… bread products are not capable of being rendered minced and moist.

“Even if soaked in butter and cut into small pieces with the crusts removed, which it was in this situation, it would not have been compliant.”

A carer noticed Mrs Bailes coughing and alerted a nurse but despite an ambulance being called, she was pronounced dead at 6.15pm.

Owner’s sorrow

A Health and Safety Executive investigation was launched and Mrs Bailes’ death was reported to the Crown Office.

Defence advocate Elaine Smith said the company had introduced various new measures to prevent any similar incident occurring.

The court heard new risk assessments, updated training and auditing are in place.

“The company would like to extend their condolences to Mrs Bailes’ loved ones,” she said.

“Staff at the home care deeply about their residents.

“In this instance, that care fell short of what it should have been with the most tragic of consequences.

“The loss of Mrs Bailes has been felt deeply in the home.

“The home directors and senior management team appreciate the significance of these proceedings.”

Ms Smith said the offence was not committed with “malice or profit” in mind and the home had not experienced any previous choking instances.

Fined nearly 10% of profits

According to its most recent accounts, Central Scotland Healthcare St Andrews Ltd had a turnover of £4.1million, with more than £460,000 of profits.

The advocate said the home – which can accommodate up to 60 residents – was in the middle of significant renovation.

Sheriff Paul Ralph said: “No size of penalty can adequately reflect the loss suffered by Mrs Bailes’ family as a result of her death.

“It’s difficult to imagine the devastation they must have felt on learning of the distressing circumstances of her death, the manner of which was so clearly avoidable.”

The company was fined a total of £48,375 to be paid at £7,500 per month.

The sheriff added: “The sum is a figure which I am sure will remind the company’s directors of the gravity of the offence.”

The court case came just days after another featuring a Fife care home company.

Lister House (Fife) Ltd was fined more than £68,000 after a 50-year-old resident choked to death on a sausage which had not been cut small enough at Robert Allan House, Lochore.

The fines in both instances were around 10% of the companies’ yearly profits.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.