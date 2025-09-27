Firm fined after woman died eating toast at St Andrews care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Firm fined after woman died eating toast at St Andrews care home

The 94-year-old should not have had bread because it was not compliant with her diet.

By Ciaran Shanks
St Andrews House car home
The tragedy happened at St Andrews House care home. Image: Google

The operator of a St Andrews care home where an elderly resident died after choking on scrambled egg and toast has been fined almost £50,000.

Katherine Bailes, 94, had been on a “minced and moist” diet after being diagnosed with dysphagia, which relates to problems swallowing food.

She was a resident at St Andrews House care home for just three months prior to her death.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard although the eggs were compliant with Mrs Bailes’ diet, the toast, despite being moistened and cut up, was not.

Central Scotland Healthcare St Andrews Ltd, which runs the home, pled guilty to health and safety failings that resulted in her death by choking on April 6 2024.

Mrs Bailes’ death was described by a sheriff as being “so clearly avoidable”.

Fatal meal

The court heard the grandmother suffered from dementia and old-age mobility issues and was described by staff as “well-liked” and “fiercely independent”.

She moved into the home in January, having been diagnosed with dysphagia following an assessment by a speech and language therapist.

The care home was made aware of the restrictions to her diet.

Fiscal depute Lisa Duffus said: “She was alone within her room in the home at around 6pm.

“She was provided with scrambled egg on toast.

“The former would have caused no issue. However… bread products are not capable of being rendered minced and moist.

“Even if soaked in butter and cut into small pieces with the crusts removed, which it was in this situation, it would not have been compliant.”

A carer noticed Mrs Bailes coughing and alerted a nurse but despite an ambulance being called, she was pronounced dead at 6.15pm.

Owner’s sorrow

A Health and Safety Executive investigation was launched and Mrs Bailes’ death was reported to the Crown Office.

Defence advocate Elaine Smith said the company had introduced various new measures to prevent any similar incident occurring.

The court heard new risk assessments, updated training and auditing are in place.

“The company would like to extend their condolences to Mrs Bailes’ loved ones,” she said.

“Staff at the home care deeply about their residents.

“In this instance, that care fell short of what it should have been with the most tragic of consequences.

“The loss of Mrs Bailes has been felt deeply in the home.

“The home directors and senior management team appreciate the significance of these proceedings.”

Ms Smith said the offence was not committed with “malice or profit” in mind and the home had not experienced any previous choking instances.

Fined nearly 10% of profits

According to its most recent accounts, Central Scotland Healthcare St Andrews Ltd had a turnover of £4.1million, with more than £460,000 of profits.

The advocate said the home – which can accommodate up to 60 residents – was in the middle of significant renovation.

Sheriff Paul Ralph said: “No size of penalty can adequately reflect the loss suffered by Mrs Bailes’ family as a result of her death.

“It’s difficult to imagine the devastation they must have felt on learning of the distressing circumstances of her death, the manner of which was so clearly avoidable.”

The company was fined a total of £48,375 to be paid at £7,500 per month.

The sheriff added: “The sum is a figure which I am sure will remind the company’s directors of the gravity of the offence.”

The court case came just days after another featuring a Fife care home company.

Lister House (Fife) Ltd was fined more than £68,000 after a 50-year-old resident choked to death on a sausage which had not been cut small enough at Robert Allan House, Lochore.

The fines in both instances were around 10% of the companies’ yearly profits.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Riverside Inn, Callander
Callander pub raider ranted 'I am the devil' during Stirling arrest
Fornethy House
Angus school child was force-fed 'gristly' meat, trial told
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Asleep on Kingsway and airport worker ban
Sylvia and Ian Carroll
Fife couple jailed for 'depraved and disgusting' child abuse and bestiality
Alloway Terrace immigration counter-protest
Dundee immigration march organiser in court over Facebook post
Connor Smith
Fife police college trainee guilty of sexual assault and racist outburst
Darren Barr
Raging offender unleashes 'paedos' rant at judge as he is jailed in Stirling
Faraz Hussain
Fife driving instructor sexually assaulted female students
Fornethy House
Witness tells Fornethy House trial of force-feeding and abuse at Angus residential school
Daily court round-up logo.
Thursday court round-up — Triple-password paedophile and caught by a 7-year-old