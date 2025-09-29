Armed police rescued women cowering in Dundee flat after drug-fuelled stranger burst in to use shower and toothbrush

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Armed police rescued women cowering in Dundee flat after drug-fuelled stranger burst in to use shower and toothbrush

Billy Young was 'on a bender' during the terrifying ordeal at Hilltown Court.

By Ciaran Shanks
Billy Young
Billy Young burst into the flat. Image: Facebook

Armed police rescued three terrified women who barricaded themselves in a bedroom after a drug-fuelled stranger stormed into a Dundee flat.

William Young told a sheriff he was “absolutely ashamed” after leaving the women, all in their mid-20s, cowering in fear for more than an hour at Hilltown Court.

The 39-year-old used a woman’s toothbrush, rummaged through bin bags and turned on the shower during the bizarre episode on July 12.

Firearms officers were deployed after Young – who was on a “bender” – locked the door and refused to let anyone leave.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Young had no connection to the occupant of the flat or her two friends.

All three were in the bedroom when the repeat offender, visibly intoxicated, entered through the unlocked front door and began “acting erratically” while “moving his arms around”.

Hilltown multis flat invasion
Multiple police units were called to the multi to deal with Young’s flat invasion. Image: supplied

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said: “The complainer told him he was in the wrong address.

“He mumbled ‘sorry’ but had his foot wedged in the front door to prevent anyone getting in or out.

“All three were alarmed by his behaviour, shut the bedroom door and put their full weight against it.”

Young repeatedly banged on the bedroom door and its glass panel while saying he was sorry and continually trying the handle.

The women heard him shut the front door and place the chain lock over it.

Ms Farmer said: “He continued to act in an erratic manner and began rummaging around bin bags and piles of clothes.

“He was heard running a shower and used her toothbrush.”

Hilltown Court police incident
Young was arrested at the scene. Image: Supplied

Police were called and firearms officers were deployed after one of the women reported being abducted.

When officers arrived, the three women could be heard shouting.

Young eventually opened the door after negotiating with the firearms officers and the victims were found in a “distressed state”.

After being arrested, he told police: “I never abducted anybody. I was just trying to stop you getting in.

“They locked themselves in that room.”

HMP Perth prisoner Young pled guilty to the abduction while subject to a bail order, issued weeks before the incident.

Solicitor Scott Mackie said his client had “been on a bender” and claimed he was in the midst of a drug-induced psychosis.

Mr Mackie said: “He explained to me that he thought the police were coming to get him due to taking drugs in the stairwell of the close and having an argument with someone.”

Young had only recently been released from a prison term and had a six-month unexpired portion of that sentence remaining.

Hilltown Court, Dundee
Hilltown Court. Image: DC Thomson

Sheriff Paul Ralph told Young: “This is simply appalling.”

Young replied: “I know, I am absolutely ashamed of that. I actually felt like I was out of control.”

The sheriff continued: “You may well have put yourself in that position but you’re the person who wanders into a young lady’s flat and you are there for at least the best part of an hour.

“All three of them are terrified, they are cowering in a bedroom and the police are at the front door for 45 minutes and you still continue to occupy the flat and behave in a pretty despicable manner.

“Three people are in a flat they were entitled to be in. You’re not.”

Young was jailed for 20 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

To go with story by Alan Richardson. . Picture shows; Pawel Napierala, sexually assaulted 15-year-old then got battered by her mates. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/09/2025
Dundee sex offender battered by 15-year-old victim's friends after High Street grope
Scott Cuthill
Remorseless Dundee predator on register for life for 'gross breach of trust'
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round up — Crimes and apologies
Caroline Heron
Stirling driver was more than six-times limit on supermarket trip
A number of police and ambulance vehicles were called to New Inn roundabout near Glenrothes.
Driver in 'fight or flight' rescue mission caused head-on Fife smash
Riverside Inn, Callander
Callander pub raider ranted 'I am the devil' during Stirling arrest
St Andrews House car home
Firm fined after woman died eating toast at St Andrews care home
Fornethy House
Angus school child was force-fed 'gristly' meat, trial told
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Asleep on Kingsway and airport worker ban
Sylvia and Ian Carroll
Fife couple jailed for 'depraved and disgusting' child abuse and bestiality