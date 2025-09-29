Armed police rescued women cowering in Dundee flat after drug-fuelled stranger burst in to use shower and toothbrush

Armed police rescued three terrified women who barricaded themselves in a bedroom after a drug-fuelled stranger stormed into a Dundee flat.

William Young told a sheriff he was “absolutely ashamed” after leaving the women, all in their mid-20s, cowering in fear for more than an hour at Hilltown Court.

The 39-year-old used a woman’s toothbrush, rummaged through bin bags and turned on the shower during the bizarre episode on July 12.

Firearms officers were deployed after Young – who was on a “bender” – locked the door and refused to let anyone leave.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Young had no connection to the occupant of the flat or her two friends.

All three were in the bedroom when the repeat offender, visibly intoxicated, entered through the unlocked front door and began “acting erratically” while “moving his arms around”.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said: “The complainer told him he was in the wrong address.

“He mumbled ‘sorry’ but had his foot wedged in the front door to prevent anyone getting in or out.

“All three were alarmed by his behaviour, shut the bedroom door and put their full weight against it.”

Young repeatedly banged on the bedroom door and its glass panel while saying he was sorry and continually trying the handle.

The women heard him shut the front door and place the chain lock over it.

Ms Farmer said: “He continued to act in an erratic manner and began rummaging around bin bags and piles of clothes.

“He was heard running a shower and used her toothbrush.”

Police were called and firearms officers were deployed after one of the women reported being abducted.

When officers arrived, the three women could be heard shouting.

Young eventually opened the door after negotiating with the firearms officers and the victims were found in a “distressed state”.

After being arrested, he told police: “I never abducted anybody. I was just trying to stop you getting in.

“They locked themselves in that room.”

HMP Perth prisoner Young pled guilty to the abduction while subject to a bail order, issued weeks before the incident.

Solicitor Scott Mackie said his client had “been on a bender” and claimed he was in the midst of a drug-induced psychosis.

Mr Mackie said: “He explained to me that he thought the police were coming to get him due to taking drugs in the stairwell of the close and having an argument with someone.”

Young had only recently been released from a prison term and had a six-month unexpired portion of that sentence remaining.

Sheriff Paul Ralph told Young: “This is simply appalling.”

Young replied: “I know, I am absolutely ashamed of that. I actually felt like I was out of control.”

The sheriff continued: “You may well have put yourself in that position but you’re the person who wanders into a young lady’s flat and you are there for at least the best part of an hour.

“All three of them are terrified, they are cowering in a bedroom and the police are at the front door for 45 minutes and you still continue to occupy the flat and behave in a pretty despicable manner.

“Three people are in a flat they were entitled to be in. You’re not.”

Young was jailed for 20 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.