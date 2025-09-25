Thursday court round-up — Triple-password paedophile and caught by a 7-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Triple-password paedophile and caught by a 7-year-old

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A serial shoplifter who threatened to murder a Perth supermarket worker was later caught raiding a parked car by a seven-year-old child.

Jason Hewitt was spotted rooting around in the back seat of a Ford Grand C-Max parked in Kilmorack Road, Crieff, on April 30 last year.

The vehicle belonged to the young witness’s neighbour. Police were called after the child told his mother.

A handbag was found on the street and Hewitt, 52, was traced by police nearby.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how, in a separate incident on March 20 2023, Hewitt made violent threats to a Sainsbury’s worker in Perth city centre after being accused of stealing.

Fiscal depute Angela Clay said he had been seen apparently putting items from the shelf into his backpack but when challenged, he showed his bag was empty of stolen goods and said: “If I see you out and about, I’m going to murder you.”

When police caught up with them, he said: “That’s not my normal behaviour at all but if it transpires that it is the case, then I can only apologise.”

Hewitt admitted charges of threatening behaviour and being inside a vehicle, with intent to steal.

He further pled guilty to shoplifting £50 worth of goods from Co-op, Union Terrace, Crieff, on May 22 2023.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton admonished him on the charge involving the car after hearing he had spent the whole of May on remand and placed him on supervision for two years and deferred sentence on the shoplifting matter until December.

Disgraced prison officer

A disgraced prison officer has been placed on the sex offenders register for preying on women at jails across Scotland. Simon Buck took a photo of one victim at HMP Castle Huntly and later sexually assaulted her at Perth Prison. The 57-year-old sexually assaulted a second woman at HMP Fauldhouse, near Bathgate.

Simon Buck, prison officer in court
Simon Buck admitted offences at HMP Perth and HMP Castle Huntly. Image: DCT Media/Facebook

Triple-password paedophile jailed

An Angus mechanic caught with child abuse material and extreme pornography hidden behind three separate passwords on his phone has been jailed.

James Kennedy-Pratt, 26, had a password-protected app on his phone called Photo Vault, with a password-protected folder within. His iPhone required a separate password.

Within the folder were pornographic images, along with nine videos depicting the abuse of children as young as four.

There were a further 27 videos and one still image depicting women having sex with dogs and horses.

James Kennedy-Pratt
James Kennedy-Pratt was found guilty after a trial.

At a trial at Stirling Sheriff Court he claimed he had accidentally saved the illegal images when he downloaded mainstream pornography.

But the court heard from a police expert the videos had to be put into the app individually, meaning Kennedy-Pratt would have known what the files contained.

Kennedy-Pratt, of Guthrie, between Forfar and Arbroath, was found guilty by majority of downloading and possessing indecent images of children between December 13 2021 and July 14 2022.

He was found unanimously guilty of possessing extreme pornography between May and July 2022 at addresses in Montrose and Forfar.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney jailed Kennedy-Pratt for two years and placed him on the sex offenders register for a decade.

Sleazy lecturer

A former Fife College lecturer is on the sex offenders register after brazenly trying to pass off sleazy messages as insightful sexual health guidance. Andrew Zelaya stood trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and was convicted of indecent communication after sending messages to a student with whom he had struck up a friendship.

Andrew Zelaya
Andrew Zelaya was convicted at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Stabbed suitcase

An abusive boyfriend flew into a violent rage after finding male nude photos on his partner’s phone that appeared to have been taken at his house, Perth Sheriff Court was told.

Kristoffer McAlpine, 29, used kitchen knives to stab into his girlfriend’s suitcase during the terrifying outburst and later went into her mother’s bedroom in the dead of night to demand a “conversation”.

Motorbike mechanic McAlpine, from Glenrothes, admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour between September 1 2024 and June 4 this year.

Court papers state McAlpine would repeatedly seize his partner’s phone from her, look through it and refuse to return it and this led to a major argument on June 3 this year.

During it, he grabbed his partner’s suitcase and threw it into the garden, telling her: “Go get your f***ing stuff.”

McAlpine then used knives to stab the bag until they bent and buckled.

The court heard McAlpine also threw a bottle of conditioner at his partner, hitting her on the face and causing her lip to bleed.

Kristoffer McAlpine
Kristoffer McAlpine. Image: Facebook

In the early hours of June 4, McAlpine and his girlfriend  drove to her mother’s house, where he woke her and demanded to talk, before driving off again.

Solicitor Scott Mackie, defending, said his client accepted a campaign of abuse over a near nine-month period but said most of the offending stemmed from an “isolated” incident.

“He had been looking at the complainer’s phone and found sexual images of other males. These images appeared to have been taken in his property.”

Mr Mackie said first offender McAlpine’s response had been described by social workers as “sexual jealousy”.

“I would suggest that this was provocation, albeit he does accept that his behaviour was clearly unacceptable.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told McAlpine, “it seems to me you have taken steps to address any issues you might have”, fined him £650 and ordered him to stay away from his ex for 12 months.

Rapist jailed

A violent predator who subjected women to “an appalling campaign” of abuse and rape was jailed for 11 years. William Davidson raped and sexually assaulted two women during a catalogue of offending that spanned 23 years.

William Davidson
William Davidson. Image: Police Scotland

Beaten with phone

A car salesman beat a woman’s head with the corner of his phone outside a Fife venue.

Allan Haddow‘s attack at The Queens Hotel, Cardenden, resulted in his victim being taken to hospital with concussion.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to assault to injury.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court Haddow, 44, and his victim were both customers at the hotel.

At closing time, around 12.45am, on May 17 this year, Haddow and other males – including his son – were congregating outside and the woman, standing near the group, was advised by staff to sit inside due to the “intoxicated presentation” of the males.

Ms Stevenson said Haddow’s son made a remark towards the woman, who became upset and challenged the comment, triggering an escalation.

The fiscal depute said there was a “scuffle” in which Haddow grabbed the woman by the shoulder and “proceeded to beat her multiple times to the back of her head using the bottom corner of his phone”.

The woman “dopped to the ground” and was taken to Victoria Hospital by a staff member, where her head was glued.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said Haddow, of Bluebell Gardens, Cardenden, did not cause the bother but was assaulted by a male he thought may be an associate of the woman.

The lawyer said his client “did not realise it was a female” and is remorseful and apologetic.

Haddow was fined £500, with a compensation order granted for the same amount.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

