Thursday court round-up — Triple-password paedophile and caught by a 7-year-old

A serial shoplifter who threatened to murder a Perth supermarket worker was later caught raiding a parked car by a seven-year-old child.

Jason Hewitt was spotted rooting around in the back seat of a Ford Grand C-Max parked in Kilmorack Road, Crieff, on April 30 last year.

The vehicle belonged to the young witness’s neighbour. Police were called after the child told his mother.

A handbag was found on the street and Hewitt, 52, was traced by police nearby.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how, in a separate incident on March 20 2023, Hewitt made violent threats to a Sainsbury’s worker in Perth city centre after being accused of stealing.

Fiscal depute Angela Clay said he had been seen apparently putting items from the shelf into his backpack but when challenged, he showed his bag was empty of stolen goods and said: “If I see you out and about, I’m going to murder you.”

When police caught up with them, he said: “That’s not my normal behaviour at all but if it transpires that it is the case, then I can only apologise.”

Hewitt admitted charges of threatening behaviour and being inside a vehicle, with intent to steal.

He further pled guilty to shoplifting £50 worth of goods from Co-op, Union Terrace, Crieff, on May 22 2023.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton admonished him on the charge involving the car after hearing he had spent the whole of May on remand and placed him on supervision for two years and deferred sentence on the shoplifting matter until December.

Disgraced prison officer

A disgraced prison officer has been placed on the sex offenders register for preying on women at jails across Scotland. Simon Buck took a photo of one victim at HMP Castle Huntly and later sexually assaulted her at Perth Prison. The 57-year-old sexually assaulted a second woman at HMP Fauldhouse, near Bathgate.

Triple-password paedophile jailed

An Angus mechanic caught with child abuse material and extreme pornography hidden behind three separate passwords on his phone has been jailed.

James Kennedy-Pratt, 26, had a password-protected app on his phone called Photo Vault, with a password-protected folder within. His iPhone required a separate password.

Within the folder were pornographic images, along with nine videos depicting the abuse of children as young as four.

There were a further 27 videos and one still image depicting women having sex with dogs and horses.

At a trial at Stirling Sheriff Court he claimed he had accidentally saved the illegal images when he downloaded mainstream pornography.

But the court heard from a police expert the videos had to be put into the app individually, meaning Kennedy-Pratt would have known what the files contained.

Kennedy-Pratt, of Guthrie, between Forfar and Arbroath, was found guilty by majority of downloading and possessing indecent images of children between December 13 2021 and July 14 2022.

He was found unanimously guilty of possessing extreme pornography between May and July 2022 at addresses in Montrose and Forfar.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney jailed Kennedy-Pratt for two years and placed him on the sex offenders register for a decade.

Sleazy lecturer

A former Fife College lecturer is on the sex offenders register after brazenly trying to pass off sleazy messages as insightful sexual health guidance. Andrew Zelaya stood trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and was convicted of indecent communication after sending messages to a student with whom he had struck up a friendship.

Stabbed suitcase

An abusive boyfriend flew into a violent rage after finding male nude photos on his partner’s phone that appeared to have been taken at his house, Perth Sheriff Court was told.

Kristoffer McAlpine, 29, used kitchen knives to stab into his girlfriend’s suitcase during the terrifying outburst and later went into her mother’s bedroom in the dead of night to demand a “conversation”.

Motorbike mechanic McAlpine, from Glenrothes, admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour between September 1 2024 and June 4 this year.

Court papers state McAlpine would repeatedly seize his partner’s phone from her, look through it and refuse to return it and this led to a major argument on June 3 this year.

During it, he grabbed his partner’s suitcase and threw it into the garden, telling her: “Go get your f***ing stuff.”

McAlpine then used knives to stab the bag until they bent and buckled.

The court heard McAlpine also threw a bottle of conditioner at his partner, hitting her on the face and causing her lip to bleed.

In the early hours of June 4, McAlpine and his girlfriend drove to her mother’s house, where he woke her and demanded to talk, before driving off again.

Solicitor Scott Mackie, defending, said his client accepted a campaign of abuse over a near nine-month period but said most of the offending stemmed from an “isolated” incident.

“He had been looking at the complainer’s phone and found sexual images of other males. These images appeared to have been taken in his property.”

Mr Mackie said first offender McAlpine’s response had been described by social workers as “sexual jealousy”.

“I would suggest that this was provocation, albeit he does accept that his behaviour was clearly unacceptable.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told McAlpine, “it seems to me you have taken steps to address any issues you might have”, fined him £650 and ordered him to stay away from his ex for 12 months.

Rapist jailed

A violent predator who subjected women to “an appalling campaign” of abuse and rape was jailed for 11 years. William Davidson raped and sexually assaulted two women during a catalogue of offending that spanned 23 years.

Beaten with phone

A car salesman beat a woman’s head with the corner of his phone outside a Fife venue.

Allan Haddow‘s attack at The Queens Hotel, Cardenden, resulted in his victim being taken to hospital with concussion.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to assault to injury.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court Haddow, 44, and his victim were both customers at the hotel.

At closing time, around 12.45am, on May 17 this year, Haddow and other males – including his son – were congregating outside and the woman, standing near the group, was advised by staff to sit inside due to the “intoxicated presentation” of the males.

Ms Stevenson said Haddow’s son made a remark towards the woman, who became upset and challenged the comment, triggering an escalation.

The fiscal depute said there was a “scuffle” in which Haddow grabbed the woman by the shoulder and “proceeded to beat her multiple times to the back of her head using the bottom corner of his phone”.

The woman “dopped to the ground” and was taken to Victoria Hospital by a staff member, where her head was glued.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said Haddow, of Bluebell Gardens, Cardenden, did not cause the bother but was assaulted by a male he thought may be an associate of the woman.

The lawyer said his client “did not realise it was a female” and is remorseful and apologetic.

Haddow was fined £500, with a compensation order granted for the same amount.

