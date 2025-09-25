Witness tells Fornethy House trial of force-feeding and abuse at Angus residential school

A senior teacher at former residential school, Fornethy House in Angus, force-fed children until they gagged and made them eat their own vomit, a trial has been told.

Patricia Robertson, 77, has gone on trial accused of historical abuse against young girls at the school at Kilry in rural Angus.

The pensioner faces a total of 25 charges spanning from 1967 to 1983.

The indictment alleges “cruel and unnatural” treatment of girls as young as four-year-old, including physical abuse.

It is claimed Robertson, of Whitham, Sheffield, was responsible for their “care and protection” at Fornethy.

She denies the allegations.

Building ‘took my breath away’

On the first day of the trial at Glasgow High Court, jurors heard pre-recorded evidence from singer Yvonne McCallum, 55.

She told how she was sent to the school in the summer of 1977 when she was eight.

“I was just told it was a holiday,” she said.

“It was a vacation, respite for my mum.”

Describing arriving at Fornethy, she said: “It was the most beautiful building I’d ever seen.

“It took my breath away.

“As a kid, I looked at it as a kind of castle.”

She said: “Everything was okay until we got inside and the door slammed shut.

“Then it was like you were in the army.”

Force fed pudding

Ms McCallum recalled five teachers at the school, including one called Robertson, who she described as the assistant head.

She said she remembered this teacher “force feeding” her pudding in the dining hall.

“The main meals were decent, but it was the semolina or blancmange I couldn’t eat.

“I just remember the spoon getting shoved in my throat.

“Girls who puked in their bowls were made to eat it.”

She said Robertson had shouted at her when she “boaked” on the semolina.

”She was saying: ‘Eat it, eat it, it’s good for you’.”

The teacher, she said, “jerked” her head back and forced the spoon into her mouth.

“My neck was stretched so much that I couldn’t get anything down.

“I was told to go stand in the corner. I could hear screaming. It was happening to everyone.”

Asked by Advocate Depute Eilidh Robertson how she felt, standing in the corner, the witness said: “Alone. I just wanted to go home.”

This happened more than once, she said.

‘Like a rag doll’

Ms McCallum told the court of another occasion during a different summer when the same teacher seized her while she was scrubbing a floor.

“She told us: ‘You’ve missed a bit.’

”I just tutted and rolled my eyes.

”She then grabbed the back of my band (a sash given to older children). It was getting tighter and tighter, until I couldn’t breathe.

“I was scared, frightened. When I tried to cry out, I couldn’t.

“I felt like I was a rag doll getting pulled back and forth.”

She said the teacher then kicked her with her foot or her knee and she fell to the floor.

Survivors group

Ms McCallum told the court she had been made to go on long walks with an injured foot and would be “slapped” when her limping held up the other girls.

She said her mother and grandmother did not believe her about the abuse because her letters home painted a positive picture of Fornethy.

Ms McCallum said she and the other girls were told what to write to their parents and to copy what the teacher had already written on the blackboard.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel Mark Stewart KC, Ms McCallum said she got involved in an online “survivors group” and had been shown a photo of Robertson.

“She has grey hair but it’s still the same face.”

Denies allegations

Robertson faces multiple allegations that she force-fed the youngsters, causing them to gag, choke and in some cases vomit.

It is alleged one girl, aged between nine and 11, had her breathing restricted when Robertson forced her to chew food while pinching her nose, and causing her to throw up.

Prosecutors allege one 11-year-old girl was seized by the hair, punched and thrown to the ground and tied to her bed.

The same girl, it is alleged, had a postcard she wrote to her mother destroyed by Robertson, who then slapped her on the face.

Robertson is also accused of refusing to release one seven-year-old from a locked box, dragging another child by the ears and instructing children to sing a degrading song about one youngster.

The trial heard that during their investigation, police found many documents and records relating to Fornethy – which closed in 1993 – were “either lost or missing.”

The trial before Lord Colbeck continues.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.