Raging offender unleashes ‘paedos’ rant at judge as he is jailed in Stirling

A prisoner had to be restrained by security staff as he hurled abuse at the judge who jailed him at the High Court in Stirling.

Darren Barr called Lady Haldane a “monster” and threatened to assault her in the street during his foul-mouthed rant.

The 44-year-old was being sentenced via video-link to Perth Prison for attacks on two women, one of whom he had throttled.

Noting Barr had 33 previous convictions, including for similar offences, Lady Haldane imposed an extended sentence of five-years imprisonment and two years on licence.

On hearing he would be kept in custody, Barr began screaming at the judge.

He yelled: “Paedos come in here and get nothing and I get five years for grabbing someone by the throat.

”You fat monster. Five years, how can you justify that? Your paedo friends get community payback orders.”

As he was physically held back, with one officer placing his arms round his chest, he added: “I’m not letting this go, on my life you f***ing miserable cow.

”On the street I would slap the heid aff ye. I’m being stitched up here.”

Warned his rant could see time added to his sentence, he said: “Give me f***ing 10 years, I don’t care. I’m f***ing raging.”

‘Ill-advised’ relationship

The court had earlier heard from defence agent Gail Gianni, who told of Barr’s troubled history, including significant childhood trauma.

She said: “The question of alcohol, rather than an excuse, is an explanation for his actions.

“He does acknowledge he does have serious issues with alcohol and it’s something he is keen to address.

“Mr Barr had an appalling childhood.”

The solicitor went on: “(Complainer 1) was a short relationship and they decided they were better as friends and are still in contact.

“(Complainer 2) was an ill-advised relationship that was built on alcohol, drugs and sex, and lasted 10 days. It’s a relationship he regrets.”

She added her client has an interest in studying child psychology and hopes to help others in the future.

Jailed for previous violent crimes

Barr, a prisoner at Perth, had been convicted of assaulting one woman at an address in Kinglassie in November 2023 and a second at an address in Kinross in December the same year.

He has been banned from contacting the second woman for an indefinite period.

Barr was given a prison sentence in 2024 for storming into a school and ranting about “paedo lovers” after being given wrong information about a child sex attack.

He was also previously jailed for marching outside his home armed with a crossbow.

