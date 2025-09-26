Raging offender unleashes ‘paedos’ rant at judge as he is jailed in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Raging offender unleashes ‘paedos’ rant at judge as he is jailed in Stirling

Darren Barr, watching proceedings via video-link, had to be restrained after he was sentenced.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Darren Barr
Darren Barr.

A prisoner had to be restrained by security staff as he hurled abuse at the judge who jailed him at the High Court in Stirling.

Darren Barr called Lady Haldane a “monster” and threatened to assault her in the street during his foul-mouthed rant.

The 44-year-old was being sentenced via video-link to Perth Prison for attacks on two women, one of whom he had throttled.

Noting Barr had 33 previous convictions, including for similar offences, Lady Haldane imposed an extended sentence of five-years imprisonment and two years on licence.

On hearing he would be kept in custody, Barr began screaming at the judge.

He yelled: “Paedos come in here and get nothing and I get five years for grabbing someone by the throat.

”You fat monster. Five years, how can you justify that? Your paedo friends get community payback orders.”

As he was physically held back, with one officer placing his arms round his chest, he added: “I’m not letting this go, on my life you f***ing miserable cow.

”On the street I would slap the heid aff ye. I’m being stitched up here.”

Warned his rant could see time added to his sentence, he said: “Give me f***ing 10 years, I don’t care. I’m f***ing raging.”

‘Ill-advised’ relationship

The court had earlier heard from defence agent Gail Gianni, who told of Barr’s troubled history, including significant childhood trauma.

She said: “The question of alcohol, rather than an excuse, is an explanation for his actions.

“He does acknowledge he does have serious issues with alcohol and it’s something he is keen to address.

“Mr Barr had an appalling childhood.”

The solicitor went on: “(Complainer 1) was a short relationship and they decided they were better as friends and are still in contact.

“(Complainer 2) was an ill-advised relationship that was built on alcohol, drugs and sex, and lasted 10 days. It’s a relationship he regrets.”

She added her client has an interest in studying child psychology and hopes to help others in the future.

Jailed for previous violent crimes

Barr, a prisoner at Perth, had been convicted of assaulting one woman at an address in Kinglassie in November 2023 and a second at an address in Kinross in December the same year.

He has been banned from contacting the second woman for an indefinite period.

Barr was given a prison sentence in 2024 for storming into a school and ranting about “paedo lovers” after being given wrong information about a child sex attack.

He was also previously jailed for marching outside his home armed with a crossbow.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

