Friday court round-up — Asleep on Kingsway and airport worker ban

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A landscaper who left an eight-year-old boy scarred for life after a crash will not drive again until at least 2030.

Reece Adam, 29, of Glenmoy Terrace, Forfar, caused the collision in Angus by trying to overtake a lorry when it was unsafe.

The boy was in hospital for five days and needed 14 stitches, surgery and physiotherapy.

At a hearing in August, Adam pled guilty to causing serious injury by driving dangerously near the village of Kingsmuir on November 23, 2022.

He returned to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced after a background report had been prepared.

Sheriff Mark Thorley ordered him to complete 270 hours of unpaid work and disqualified him from driving for five years and until he has passed the extended test.

Driving instructor sex assaults

A Fife driving instructor was found guilty of sexually assaulting two of his female students. Faraz Hussain, 40, targeted one victim at a driving test centre in Kirkcaldy and another during lessons.

Faraz Hussain
Faraz Hussain was found guilty.

Airport worker banned

An Edinburgh Airport restaurant worker caught drink-driving for the third time has been handed unpaid work and a hefty road ban.

Kaylan Gera, 49, of Watson Street, Cowdenbeath, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to driving his Vauxhall with excess alcohol in his system (101mics/67) on Cowdenbeath High Street at 4.35am on February 28 this year.

Police at a static stop point halted Gera and smelled alcohol. He confirmed he had been drinking the previous evening.

Defence lawyer Jaclyn Robertson said Gera accepted it was not just a couple of drinks the night before and drinking has been a part of his life for decades.

She said her client works part-time in a restaurant in the departure lounge at Edinburgh Airport and travels there by bus.

Sheriff Susan Duff sentenced him to 120 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for five years.

Bizarre racist comments

A police probationer imitated shooting and said “p*ki one, down, p*ki two, down”, before sexually assaulting a fellow trainee in a bar at Tulliallan police training college in Fife. Connor Smith was in a smoking shelter with others when he made the bizarre gestures and comments after seeing a male in a prayer robe walking towards a nearby mosque.

Connor Smith
Connor Smith.

Love rivals scrap

A 29-year-old Fife woman who repeatedly punched a love rival in the face has been admonished.

Chloe Thurlow, of Curlew Way, Inverkeithing, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to assault to injury at the woman’s home in the same street on April 23 last year.

The court heard sentencing had been deferred for six months for her to show good behaviour, which she has.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson said it was around 9.45am when Thurlow went to her victim’s address to ask if the woman’s partner knew about a relationship she had previously with her own partner.

Thurlow then became “animated” and punched the woman to the face repeatedly, the fiscal said.

The woman tried to defend herself by grabbing Thurlow’s hair and both of them fell to the floor, where the accused continued punching her before letting go and walking out of the house.

The fiscal said the victim suffered a swollen right cheek and grazing to her thigh and knees.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said it was crucial to note the complainer had had a two-month relationship with Thurlow’s then-partner while they were still in that relationship – “in other words, Ms Thurlow’s partner and the complainer had both been unfaithful”.

Mr Morrison said first offender Thurlow and the woman had previously been friends.

He said is client is not proud of her actions but pointed out her emotions were further heightened by her father’s death in March last year.

The lawyer said he understands the complainer no longer stays at the address two doors away from the fight scene.

School abuse trial

The trial is under way of a pensioner accused of historical abuse of former pupils at a residential school in Angus. Patricia Robertson, 77, from Essex, was assistant head at Fornethy House and witnesses have been telling of the ordeals they suffered there.

Fornethy House
Fornethy House in Angus. Image: DC Thomson/ Steve Brown

Asleep on Kingsway

An inebriated van driver fell asleep while careering along Dundee’s Kingsway just 18 days after being caught drug-driving elsewhere in the city.

David Dawson, from Clunie, near Blairgowrie, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted driving dangerously and while unfit through drink or drugs on February 20 last year.

He pled guilty to failing to keep proper lookout, keep control of his van and observe road markings.

Dawson, 50, also admitted swerving about the road at Kingsway East and falling asleep, while on bail.

The court heard that just 18 days earlier, Dawson was caught 10 times over the cocaine limit on Myrekirk Road and earlier this year he was hit with a 27-month ban.

His solicitor Alan Davie said: “He should have, for want of a better phrase, been on notice. He would have been aware that he’d been apprehended.”

Sheriff Simon Collins KC ordered reports ahead of sentencing in November and further banned Dawson.

