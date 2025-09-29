Teenage dealer detained defied city ban to bulk cocaine in Dundee

A county lines dealer twice caught running cocaine rackets in Dundee has been detained for two and a half years.

Mathuellah Siddiqi had been bailed with strict orders not to return to Dundee after officers uncovered the operation he and a youngster ran from a Broughty Ferry hotel.

But Siddiqi was caught in a cuckooing victim’s Menzieshill flat just two months later.

Both in the hotel and at the frightened addict’s flat, police discovered large quantities of bulking agents, alongside a few grams of cocaine.

“Vulnerable” Siddiqi has recently been targeted in Glasgow, his lawyer explained.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard the 19-year-old was left in hospital after a recent street assault and his father was forced to press a panic alarm at their family home when enforcers arrived.

First enterprise

The court heard Siddiqi and a young associate first checked into the Woodlands Hotel on Thursday 9 November 2023.

The next day, a hotel cleaner entered their room and found rubbish strewn on the floor.

She discovered a large quantity of £5, £10 and £20 notes and bags of suspected drugs.

Police attended the hotel at 1.30pm on the Saturday but the room was empty.

Meanwhile, Siddiqi was drawing attention in the city centre.

Plain-clothed community officers were undertaking an initiative to disrupt drug crime and made themselves known to Siddiqi, who they spotted on High Street at 1.45pm.

He concealed something down his clothing and tried to push past the officers.

A struggle ensued and Siddiqi wriggled free before dashing off towards the Overgate.

Hotel bust

Siddiqi returned to the Panmure Terrace hotel at 4.10pm and staff notified waiting police, who apprehended him and his child associate.

In the room, they found a knife with a 25cm blade, 2.17g of cocaine, two phones, £2362.03 and a “large” quantity of benzocaine, a bulking agent used to cut cocaine.

Siddiqi, of Glasgow’s East End, previously pled guilty to obstructing police on Dundee High Street on November 10 2023.

He also admitted, at the Woodlands Hotel, he was concerned in the supply of cocaine while acting with a juvenile, and possessed a knife.

Repeat offence

Having been released on bail on December 19 that year with strict conditions not to enter Dundee, Siddiqi admitted that on February 22 2024, he was back in the city at a property in Forth Crescent.

He admitted again being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The court heard that over the previous weeks, intelligence had been provided to police that county lines drug dealers were frequenting Dundee on a daily basis.

Intelligence suggested a ground-floor flat in Forth Crescent was being cuckooed by criminals from outside Dundee.

The flat had been occupied since December by a female crack cocaine user.

She appeared “very scared” when she answered the door to police at 10.30am that morning.

Inside, officers found Siddiqi and white powder was strewn on the floor and on the teenage dealer’s hands and clothing.

Police seized 1.29g of cocaine and almost 220g of benzocaine.

Further, Siddiqi pled guilty to a separate complaint of possessing cocaine at Guild Street in Aberdeen two days before the Menzieshill bust, while on four separate bail orders.

Detention ‘clearly not easy’

At a confiscation hearing in August, it was agreed the criminal benefit of Siddiqi’s operation at the Woodlands Hotel was £2,286.02.

That sum was formally confiscated last month.

Unemployed Siddiqi had no criminal record at the time of the offences and sentencing had been deferred for a social work report to be prepared.

Siddiqi’s defence solicitor said: “He’s a vulnerable individual. His family is very supportive.

“There have been two matters in the last six weeks. There was an attack at his home.

“This will be his first period in custody.”

As Siddiqi watched via videolink from HMP Polmont, Sheriff Mark Thorley sentenced him to 30 months detention.

The sheriff said: “(The social work) report unfortunately leaves absolutely no room in terms of prospect of a non-custodial sentence.

“I do this in the knowledge that clearly custody is not going to be easy for you.”

