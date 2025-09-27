Callander pub raider ranted ‘I am the devil’ during Stirling arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callander pub raider ranted ‘I am the devil’ during Stirling arrest

William Williamson admitted causing havoc in Stirling city centre days before raiding the Callander pub.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Riverside Inn, Callander
Williamson raided the Riverside Inn, Callander, on Christmas Day. Image: Google

A man who raided a Callander pub on Christmas Day had repeatedly shouted “I am the devil” while being arrested for attacking a Stirling café earlier the week before.

William Williamson had slammed a chair into the window of Bob & Bert’s in the city’s Murray Place.

The incident was filmed for evidence by an off duty police officer, who then helped restrain the ranting 38 year-old.

Six days later, on Boxing Day, a staff member had gone to the Riverside Inn in Callander and found a window had been broken.

Closer inspection of the premises revealed a bottle of gin and a bottle of Sambuca were missing from the bar area.

However, it was noted no money was missing.

Williamson, of Stirling Road, Callander, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on December 20 last year and raiding the restaurant five days later.

Stirling café attack

Of the earlier incident, Stirling Sheriff Court heard Williamson had been harassing people in the city centre on December 20.

Fiscal depute Stuart Asher said: “Witness Valentine is the manager of Bob & Bert’s.

“At 5.20pm he was working at the locus and witness Thompson was a short distance away, busking with a guitar.

“Police witness Nicolson was off duty and eating nearby.

“The three became aware of the accused shouting at a group of youths and pushing a trolley towards them.

“Witness Thompson tried to usher him away from them. The accused aimed the trolley at the locus.

“Police witness Nicolson began filming at this time.

“The accused then grabbed a chair and struck the window but there was no damage.

“Witness Thompson restrained the accused with the help of police witness Nicolson.

“The accused began shouting and swearing, repeatedly saying ‘I am the devil’ whilst he was placed in the police vehicle.”

Williamson, of Stirling Road, Callander, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on Murray Place on December 20 last year.

He was placed on a structured deferred sentence, which will be reviewed in December.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

