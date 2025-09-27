Callander pub raider ranted ‘I am the devil’ during Stirling arrest

A man who raided a Callander pub on Christmas Day had repeatedly shouted “I am the devil” while being arrested for attacking a Stirling café earlier the week before.

William Williamson had slammed a chair into the window of Bob & Bert’s in the city’s Murray Place.

The incident was filmed for evidence by an off duty police officer, who then helped restrain the ranting 38 year-old.

Six days later, on Boxing Day, a staff member had gone to the Riverside Inn in Callander and found a window had been broken.

Closer inspection of the premises revealed a bottle of gin and a bottle of Sambuca were missing from the bar area.

However, it was noted no money was missing.

Williamson, of Stirling Road, Callander, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on December 20 last year and raiding the restaurant five days later.

Stirling café attack

Of the earlier incident, Stirling Sheriff Court heard Williamson had been harassing people in the city centre on December 20.

Fiscal depute Stuart Asher said: “Witness Valentine is the manager of Bob & Bert’s.

“At 5.20pm he was working at the locus and witness Thompson was a short distance away, busking with a guitar.

“Police witness Nicolson was off duty and eating nearby.

“The three became aware of the accused shouting at a group of youths and pushing a trolley towards them.

“Witness Thompson tried to usher him away from them. The accused aimed the trolley at the locus.

“Police witness Nicolson began filming at this time.

“The accused then grabbed a chair and struck the window but there was no damage.

“Witness Thompson restrained the accused with the help of police witness Nicolson.

“The accused began shouting and swearing, repeatedly saying ‘I am the devil’ whilst he was placed in the police vehicle.”

Williamson, of Stirling Road, Callander, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on Murray Place on December 20 last year.

He was placed on a structured deferred sentence, which will be reviewed in December.

