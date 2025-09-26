Angus school child was force-fed ‘gristly’ meat, trial told

A child at residential school Fornethy House was force-fed a gristly piece of meat after she was re-served it for dinner, breakfast and lunch, a court has heard.

The woman, now 66, told a jury how one member of staff pinched her nose, while another forced the food into her mouth until she threw it back up.

“I thought I’d be given it again,” she said. “But thankfully I wasn’t.”

The witness broke down in tears as she recalled visiting the house at Kirly, in rural Angus, in the late 60s or early 70s, when she was 10 or 11.

She gave evidence at the trial of Patricia Robertson, who is accused of multiple allegations of “cruel and unnatural” treatment of girls at the former institution between 1967 and 1983.

It is claimed 77-year-old Robertson, of Whitham, Essex, was responsible for the girls’ “care and protection” while they were at Fornethy.

The pensioner denies all charges.

‘A piece of trash’

The witness told Glasgow High Court how she was excited to stay at Fornethy, as she had never been away from her family before.

“It was beautiful, like a castle.

“It must’ve been the summertime, because I remember the flowers.”

She remembered a member of staff called Robertson, who was friends with “boss” Fletcher.

Fletcher referred to Robertson as “Pat,” she said.

Asked if Robertson had done anything to upset her, the witness described an incident during movie night at the school.

Breaking down in tears, she said she was removed from the TV room.

“The reason why I had to leave the room was because I wet the bed every night out of fear. I got called Pishy.”

Asked who called her Pishy, she said: “Robertson and Fletcher.”

She added: “I wasn’t allowed to watch the movie because I hadn’t been allowed to wash.

“Nobody wants to sit with someone who smells like that.”

The woman said Robertson spoke to her “like a piece of trash” and would “grab me in different ways”.

She remembered being put into a small corridor between two doors.

Asked how long she had to stay there, she said: “No idea, the length of the movie.

“I just stood there, kept quiet and kept my head down.”

Grizzled meat

The witness told of another time in the dining hall when she refused to eat part of her meal.

“It was a gristly piece of meat, I couldn’t swallow it.

”They told me if I didn’t eat it, I’d be given it for breakfast.”

When she went to the hall the next morning, the piece was re-served to her.

“I couldn’t eat it so I got it again for lunch,” she said.

When she was not able to eat it a third time, Robertson pinched her nose while Fletcher forced the food into her mouth, she said.

“I chewed it and then puked it back up.”

The witness told of other times when Robertson pulled her from her bed during the night.

She remembered the covers going back if she wet her bed.

Jurors were told she had to stand outside her room in her soiled vest and pants.

Asked how she felt about her time at Fornethy, she said: “As soon as the doors closed and the buses left it was like going from colour to dark.

“Everything I remember from Fornethy is just dark, I don’t remember colour.”

‘Frenzied’ punishment

Another witness told the court how she went to Fornethy in 1967 and 1969.

She said she was “wowed” upon seeing the building for the first time, when she was about seven.

But she said “things changed when you went through the door.”

The woman, now 63, told of a time when she and her sister were in the dining hall.

“My sister said in a posh voice: ‘Please pass the salt.’

“We both went into fits of giggles.”

The woman said teachers named Robertson and Mackie came and “dragged us by the scruff of the necks,” out of the dining area and into a TV room.

There, the two teachers slapped the sisters “continuously” on the legs and bottoms.

“It was with quite a lot of force. They left marks on us.

“It seemed to go on forever.”

She said the slapping was “fast and frenzied.”

The witness said she was “terrified” and crying.

She said blankets were “displayed” over banisters if girls wet their beds.

“If you wet the bed, the whole building would know and you would be ridiculed,” she told advocate depute Eilidh Robertson.

Continues to deny allegations

Robertson faces a total of 25 charges involving as many children.

Prosecutors claim she force-fed some of the girls and in some cases made them eat their own vomit.

Robertson is further accused of instructing youngsters to sing a degrading song about one child, and refused to release another from a locked box.

Another charge alleges she ripped up a postcard one child wrote to her mother.

The trial before judge Lord Colbeck continues.

