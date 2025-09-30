Cannabis farmer worked in Dundee drugs den to ‘pay off debts’

Hundreds of cannabis plants worth £210,000 were seized after a police raid in Dundee’s West End.

Officers forced entry to the property on Blackness Road on August 18 and discovered a sophisticated operation.

Vietnamese national Tien Tian Nguyen, 47, has been jailed after admitting his involvement in growing and supplying the Class B drug.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Nguyen arrived in the UK illegally and travelled to Tayside in an effort to pay off debts in his homeland.

Nguyen was not deemed to be a victim of human trafficking and received an eight-month prison sentence in England in 2023 for arriving in the country unlawfully.

The Home Office was actively looking for him at the point of his arrest.

Drugs raid

Prosecutor Ewan Chalmers described how police executed the search warrant at the two-bedroom property.

“Entry was forced and the accused was found in the hallway.

“The property was searched and it was apparent that both bedrooms were being used as growing rooms for cannabis plants.

“In bedroom one, 75 plants were recovered. Most of these were of similar maturity and were supported by a system of lights and fans with the temperature controlled by a thermometer.

“Ducting for ventilation was also present.”

In the second bedroom, 79, slightly younger, plants were found along with 196 seedlings in the attic.

Specialist officers believed the plants had a maximum potential street value of £210,000 when fully matured.

In UK ‘to pay off debts’

Nguyen, remanded at HMP Perth, pled guilty to the two charges on the indictment.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said his client had accrued “significant” debts in Vietnam and was “persuaded” to come to the UK to work off the money owed.

“He travelled alone to the UK with instructions to meet two men

“One was Vietnamese, the other is described as a black male.

“He travelled by train to Dundee. He tells me it was not until he arrived in Dundee that he became aware of exactly what he was expected to do.”

Nguyen, who is likely to be deported, claimed he was in Dundee for around three weeks prior to his arrest.

Mr Norrie added: “When pressed, he tells me there were no direct threats made to him or his family but he felt he should comply with the instructions.

“He repeatedly made reference to wanting to see his family as soon as possible.”

Sheriff Harry Small sentenced Nguyen to 20 months in prison.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.