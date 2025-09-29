Shoplift suspect blinded police with their own spray in desperate Dundee struggle

A suspected shoplifter chased from a Dundee Asda left police officers incapacitated after dousing them in their own irritant spray.

Two officers were left with burning sensations and extreme pain after Steven Hodge discharged a PAVA canister during a struggle at Fairfield Park in the Douglas area.

Repeat criminal Hodge ran from police after leaving the Milton of Craigie Asda store clutching a bag for life.

The 34-year-old is at risk of a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to causing the two male officers, PCs Aiden McIntyre and Younis Yaqub, injury and impairment on April 23 this year.

He is now awaiting sentencing, pending reports.

Desperate struggle on ground

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the police vehicle pulled up alongside Hodge on Happyhillock Road, before he ran off towards Douglas Road.

He was chased on foot to the football pitches at the park.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said: “The accused turned round with his right hand and reached into his pocket.

“PC McIntyre withdrew his baton and a struggle ensued. Both officers tried to handcuff the accused.”

They ended up on the ground and the PAVA canister came loose, with PC McIntyre repeatedly warning Hodge he would be struck with the baton if he reached for it.

“The accused sprayed it in an erratic manner.

“While on the ground, the accused continued to struggle and sprayed it at point blank range.

“The constables were completely incapacitated, visually.”

Back-up eventually arrived and Hodge was arrested.

The court heard how one of the officers suffered “severe burning” to the left side of his face.

Sentencing deferred

Hodge, an HMP Perth prisoner, asked Sheriff Paul Ralph to be interviewed by a social worker ahead of sentencing.

Defence solicitor David Duncan said Hodge had plunged into heroin addiction after the death of close family members.

“He was in the grip of that difficulty when these offences occurred,” he said.

Sheriff Ralph told Hodge: “Don’t get your hopes up.

“If I was you, I’d make sure I’d cooperate fully to get the best report possible.”

Hodge will be sentenced in November.

