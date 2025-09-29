Shoplift suspect blinded police with their own spray in desperate Dundee struggle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Shoplift suspect blinded police with their own spray in desperate Dundee struggle

Steven Hodge managed to get hold of a canister of PAVA spray as he fought with officers.

By Ciaran Shanks
Asda Milton of Craigie, Dundee
The police were chasing the shoplifting suspect from Asda Milton of Craigie, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

A suspected shoplifter chased from a Dundee Asda left police officers incapacitated after dousing them in their own irritant spray.

Two officers were left with burning sensations and extreme pain after Steven Hodge discharged a PAVA canister during a struggle at Fairfield Park in the Douglas area.

Repeat criminal Hodge ran from police after leaving the Milton of Craigie Asda store clutching a bag for life.

The 34-year-old is at risk of a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to causing the two male officers, PCs Aiden McIntyre and Younis Yaqub, injury and impairment on April 23 this year.

He is now awaiting sentencing, pending reports.

Desperate struggle on ground

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the police vehicle pulled up alongside Hodge on Happyhillock Road, before he ran off towards Douglas Road.

He was chased on foot to the football pitches at the park.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said: “The accused turned round with his right hand and reached into his pocket.

“PC McIntyre withdrew his baton and a struggle ensued. Both officers tried to handcuff the accused.”

They ended up on the ground and the PAVA canister came loose, with PC McIntyre repeatedly warning Hodge he would be struck with the baton if he reached for it.

“The accused sprayed it in an erratic manner.

“While on the ground, the accused continued to struggle and sprayed it at point blank range.

“The constables were completely incapacitated, visually.”

Back-up eventually arrived and Hodge was arrested.

The court heard how one of the officers suffered “severe burning” to the left side of his face.

Sentencing deferred

Hodge, an HMP Perth prisoner, asked Sheriff Paul Ralph to be interviewed by a social worker ahead of sentencing.

Defence solicitor David Duncan said Hodge had plunged into heroin addiction after the death of close family members.

“He was in the grip of that difficulty when these offences occurred,” he said.

Sheriff Ralph told Hodge: “Don’t get your hopes up.

“If I was you, I’d make sure I’d cooperate fully to get the best report possible.”

Hodge will be sentenced in November.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kenan Baki
Rapist hairdresser from Kirkcaldy drugged and abused clubbers
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Facebook gossip and prison screws
John Boyle
Town centre left like 'war zone' after speeder caused pile-up in Kinross-shire
Police in Dundee city centre.
Teenage dealer defied city ban to bulk cocaine in Dundee
Billy Young
Armed police rescued women cowering in Dundee flat after drug-fuelled stranger burst in to…
To go with story by Alan Richardson. . Picture shows; Pawel Napierala, sexually assaulted 15-year-old then got battered by her mates. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/09/2025
Dundee sex offender battered by 15-year-old victim's friends after High Street grope
Scott Cuthill
Remorseless Dundee predator on register for life for 'gross breach of trust'
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round up — Crimes and apologies
Caroline Heron
Stirling driver was more than six-times limit on supermarket trip
A number of police and ambulance vehicles were called to New Inn roundabout near Glenrothes.
Driver in 'fight or flight' rescue mission caused head-on Fife smash