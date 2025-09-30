Fife football fan’s ‘deranged’ attack on police after Old Firm match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife football fan’s ‘deranged’ attack on police after Old Firm match

John Trainer broke an officer's wrist after he entered his home over safety fears following a street disturbance.

By Jamie McKenzie
John Trainer
John Trainer masked his face as he left court.

A football fan broke the wrist of a police officer during a “deranged” attack in Fife after an Old Firm match.

John Trainer, 43, had earlier made sectarian comments in his street in Dunfermline after watching Celtic beat Rangers.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after being found guilty of a litany of crimes on May 11 last year.

An earlier trial heard Trainer had watched the football, a 2-1 defeat for Rangers, and drunk a bottle of red wine and a couple of beers.

After the game he went outside to play football with his young son on a communal grass area near his house.

There was an altercation over football rivalry.

Street dispute and police struggle

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court CCTV footage shows a witness in the street make reference towards Trainer about the score.

The fiscal said Trainer can then be heard repeatedly shouting “Fenian b***ard.”

An off-duty police officer asked Trainer to calm down and stop using such language but he began to “jump around like a boxer”, while his wife tried to calm him.

A “scuffle” then broke out and Trainer’s wife managed to get him home.

He returned a short time later and became aggressive to a neighbour, referring to him as a “tarrier b***ard” and a “Fenian b***ard.”

The fiscal continued: “He stated… that he has loyalist friends who will sort him out.”

Rangers v Celtic
Action from the derby on May 11 2024. Image: SNS

The trial heard police were called to the ongoing disturbance and saw Trainer’s wife trying to drag him to his house and as he said: “I’m going to kill those f***ing c**ts now”.

An officer entered through the open front door, concerned for the safety of the accused’s wife.

He heard, through a closed door, a female saying, “put that down,” raising concerns about a weapon.

Trainer emerged from a utility room and before the officer could explain why he was there, Trainer became aggressive.

He said: “What the f**k are you doing in my house you c**t?”

A second officer came in to assist and there was a struggle.

One of the officers was being kicked and fell over, with Trainer landing on him.

The officer screamed out in pain and knew serious damage had been done to his wrist, later diagnosed as a break.

Trainer bent the fingers back of the other officer and tried to bite both.

‘Back and forward’ on the street

During the trial, Trainer claimed police entered his home unlawfully and he was entitled to use reasonable force to resist them.

Sheriff Susan Duff ruled the officer was reacting to the shouted death threat on the street and concern for his wife’s safety.

Trainer, of The Heathers Wynd, was found guilty of assaulting two police officers, resisting arrest and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards police at his home and Dunfermline police station.

The court heard the injured officer had to wear a splint for eight weeks and still suffers issues with his grip.

He previously pled guilty to a sixth charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner – aggravated by prejudice relating to religion – towards a neighbour.

James Trainer runs from court
John Trainer took an unconventional route from court after the hearing.

Defence lawyer Pete Robertson said there had been “back and forward” in the street after referred to an “orange b***ard,” not caught on the CCTV footage.

He said it was an out-of-character first offence for a pro-social person who is employed in a good job.

He said: “It was never his intention to cause harm to the police officer that suffered with the wrist injury and he is very sad and remorseful for that.”

‘No remorse’

Sheriff Duff noted Trainer claimed in a pre-sentencing report he does not hold “prejudiced beliefs.”

She told him: “That, in my experience, is what all bigots including religious bigots say.

“You need to look at yourself and how your behaviour may impact your son and his view of the world.”

She called his actions against the police “deranged”.

“What followed was terrifying for all those officers. I want to note that this was just after 3pm on a Saturday afternoon.”

She pointed out there is “not a single expression of remorse” towards police officers in the report.

She stopped short of jailing him due to his personal circumstances and the presumption against short prison sentences.

Instead she imposed 300 hours of unpaid work and made a £5,000 compensation order in favour of the injured officer.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

