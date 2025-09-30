Fife football fan’s ‘deranged’ attack on police after Old Firm match

A football fan broke the wrist of a police officer during a “deranged” attack in Fife after an Old Firm match.

John Trainer, 43, had earlier made sectarian comments in his street in Dunfermline after watching Celtic beat Rangers.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after being found guilty of a litany of crimes on May 11 last year.

An earlier trial heard Trainer had watched the football, a 2-1 defeat for Rangers, and drunk a bottle of red wine and a couple of beers.

After the game he went outside to play football with his young son on a communal grass area near his house.

There was an altercation over football rivalry.

Street dispute and police struggle

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court CCTV footage shows a witness in the street make reference towards Trainer about the score.

The fiscal said Trainer can then be heard repeatedly shouting “Fenian b***ard.”

An off-duty police officer asked Trainer to calm down and stop using such language but he began to “jump around like a boxer”, while his wife tried to calm him.

A “scuffle” then broke out and Trainer’s wife managed to get him home.

He returned a short time later and became aggressive to a neighbour, referring to him as a “tarrier b***ard” and a “Fenian b***ard.”

The fiscal continued: “He stated… that he has loyalist friends who will sort him out.”

The trial heard police were called to the ongoing disturbance and saw Trainer’s wife trying to drag him to his house and as he said: “I’m going to kill those f***ing c**ts now”.

An officer entered through the open front door, concerned for the safety of the accused’s wife.

He heard, through a closed door, a female saying, “put that down,” raising concerns about a weapon.

Trainer emerged from a utility room and before the officer could explain why he was there, Trainer became aggressive.

He said: “What the f**k are you doing in my house you c**t?”

A second officer came in to assist and there was a struggle.

One of the officers was being kicked and fell over, with Trainer landing on him.

The officer screamed out in pain and knew serious damage had been done to his wrist, later diagnosed as a break.

Trainer bent the fingers back of the other officer and tried to bite both.

‘Back and forward’ on the street

During the trial, Trainer claimed police entered his home unlawfully and he was entitled to use reasonable force to resist them.

Sheriff Susan Duff ruled the officer was reacting to the shouted death threat on the street and concern for his wife’s safety.

Trainer, of The Heathers Wynd, was found guilty of assaulting two police officers, resisting arrest and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards police at his home and Dunfermline police station.

The court heard the injured officer had to wear a splint for eight weeks and still suffers issues with his grip.

He previously pled guilty to a sixth charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner – aggravated by prejudice relating to religion – towards a neighbour.

Defence lawyer Pete Robertson said there had been “back and forward” in the street after referred to an “orange b***ard,” not caught on the CCTV footage.

He said it was an out-of-character first offence for a pro-social person who is employed in a good job.

He said: “It was never his intention to cause harm to the police officer that suffered with the wrist injury and he is very sad and remorseful for that.”

‘No remorse’

Sheriff Duff noted Trainer claimed in a pre-sentencing report he does not hold “prejudiced beliefs.”

She told him: “That, in my experience, is what all bigots including religious bigots say.

“You need to look at yourself and how your behaviour may impact your son and his view of the world.”

She called his actions against the police “deranged”.

“What followed was terrifying for all those officers. I want to note that this was just after 3pm on a Saturday afternoon.”

She pointed out there is “not a single expression of remorse” towards police officers in the report.

She stopped short of jailing him due to his personal circumstances and the presumption against short prison sentences.

Instead she imposed 300 hours of unpaid work and made a £5,000 compensation order in favour of the injured officer.

