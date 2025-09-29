Rapist hairdresser from Kirkcaldy drugged and abused clubbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Rapist hairdresser from Kirkcaldy drugged and abused clubbers

Kenan Baki has been found guilty of rape and remanded.

By James Mulholland
Kenan Baki
Kenan Baki will be sentenced later.

A rapist hairdresser from Kirkcaldy drugged two women then sexually assaulted them when they fell unconscious, a court has heard.

Kenan Baki, 45, abused the women after they had been on a night out at Society nightclub on September 2 2023.

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh saw CCTV footage of one of Baki’s victims passing out on a chair in a nearby barber’s shop.

The offender took her there after she fell unwell at the club.

Jurors could see the woman speaking to the hairdresser as he touched her hair and blew a hairdryer on her face – he looked as if he was going to style her hair.

She then passed out and looked lifeless as her head tilted backwards in the chair.

Baki then carried her from the barber’s chair whilst she was unconscious.

He then took her to another room, where he raped her.

Second victim

Earlier in the same evening Baki had slipped a drug into a drink being consumed by another clubber at the same venue.

Jurors also saw CCTV footage of the woman becoming unwell.

Baki’s actions caused her to become unable to move and fall unconscious.

He then sexually assaulted her by touching her on the body and breasts, pressing his body against her and kissing her on the head.

The court heard how police became aware of Baki’s activities and gathered enough evidence from CCTV cameras to show what he had been doing.

The story emerged at the end of a trial, during which Baki, of Kirkcaldy, had denied any wrongdoing.

Jurors convicted him on a charge of sexual assault and rape.

Judge Lord Cubie remanded the predator in custody and adjourned sentence to get a report into his background, placing him on the sex offenders register.

Baki will be sentenced at the High Court on October 28 2025.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Facebook gossip and prison screws
Asda Milton of Craigie, Dundee
Shoplift suspect blinded police with their own spray in desperate Dundee struggle
John Boyle
Town centre left like 'war zone' after speeder caused pile-up in Kinross-shire
Police in Dundee city centre.
Teenage dealer defied city ban to bulk cocaine in Dundee
Billy Young
Armed police rescued women cowering in Dundee flat after drug-fuelled stranger burst in to…
To go with story by Alan Richardson. . Picture shows; Pawel Napierala, sexually assaulted 15-year-old then got battered by her mates. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/09/2025
Dundee sex offender battered by 15-year-old victim's friends after High Street grope
Scott Cuthill
Remorseless Dundee predator on register for life for 'gross breach of trust'
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round up — Crimes and apologies
Caroline Heron
Stirling driver was more than six-times limit on supermarket trip
A number of police and ambulance vehicles were called to New Inn roundabout near Glenrothes.
Driver in 'fight or flight' rescue mission caused head-on Fife smash