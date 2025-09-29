Rapist hairdresser from Kirkcaldy drugged and abused clubbers

A rapist hairdresser from Kirkcaldy drugged two women then sexually assaulted them when they fell unconscious, a court has heard.

Kenan Baki, 45, abused the women after they had been on a night out at Society nightclub on September 2 2023.

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh saw CCTV footage of one of Baki’s victims passing out on a chair in a nearby barber’s shop.

The offender took her there after she fell unwell at the club.

Jurors could see the woman speaking to the hairdresser as he touched her hair and blew a hairdryer on her face – he looked as if he was going to style her hair.

She then passed out and looked lifeless as her head tilted backwards in the chair.

Baki then carried her from the barber’s chair whilst she was unconscious.

He then took her to another room, where he raped her.

Second victim

Earlier in the same evening Baki had slipped a drug into a drink being consumed by another clubber at the same venue.

Jurors also saw CCTV footage of the woman becoming unwell.

Baki’s actions caused her to become unable to move and fall unconscious.

He then sexually assaulted her by touching her on the body and breasts, pressing his body against her and kissing her on the head.

The court heard how police became aware of Baki’s activities and gathered enough evidence from CCTV cameras to show what he had been doing.

The story emerged at the end of a trial, during which Baki, of Kirkcaldy, had denied any wrongdoing.

Jurors convicted him on a charge of sexual assault and rape.

Judge Lord Cubie remanded the predator in custody and adjourned sentence to get a report into his background, placing him on the sex offenders register.

Baki will be sentenced at the High Court on October 28 2025.

