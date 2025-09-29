Monday court round-up — Facebook gossip and prison screws

A Perth woman has admitted spreading salacious allegations about people in her street via Facebook and through the post for more than a year.

Kathleen Minogue appeared at the city’s sheriff court and pled guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour, likely to cause fear or alarm.

Court papers show the 63-year-old repeatedly posted abusive letters through a door in Jura Street, accusing two people of abusing children and animals.

She threatened to tell the landlord of one of her victims she had abused a younger family member.

Minogue would intentionally walk past her victims’ door and wave her hand or other items at their Ring doorbell.

She further posted comments on Facebook making claims about her two victims and sent one a direct message containing offensive and derogatory remarks.

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber said: “There is a significant context here.”

She said her client had no prior convictions.

Sheriff Ian Anderson deferred sentence for background reports.

‘War zone’

A drink and drug-fuelled driver left a town centre looking like a “war zone” after crashing into cars and people at 80mph. John Boyle injured four adults and a child and smashed up seven vehicles during the wrecking spree in Milnathort.

Back on the roads

A Dundee man who has been forbidden from driving since 2003 has been jailed after carelessly whizzing past pedestrians on an unregistered motorcycle.

Joseph Torano was brought from prison to Dundee Sheriff Court where he admitted driving carelessly and while disqualified.

Torano admitted that on December 22 last year, he drove the unregistered motorcycle at Gallagher Retail Park, failed to keep a lookout and drove on a footpath where pedestrians had to take evasive action.

Prosecutor Katie Stewart explained police saw the 46-year-old “weaving” around pedestrians and they seized the bike by the handlebars.

Torano told them: “The bike isn’t even mine, I don’t know whose it is.”

Solicitor Alexandra Short explained her client was furnished with a two-year road ban in July 2003 and has never passed the required extended test to get back his licence.

She said: “This is a silly thing he’d been doing on this occasion.”

Torano, who also admitted breaching his ASBO by shouting and banging at his Kingsway East home a week earlier, was jailed for 10 months and given a further five-year driving ban.

Instant retribution

The friends of a schoolgirl who was sexually assaulted by a stranger in Dundee city centre leapt to her aid and battered the sex offender. Pawel Napierala was found by police licking his wounds in a shop doorway after the instant retribution for groping a 15-year-old he drunkenly walked past.

Screws in prison

A different type of screw was discovered in a HMP Perth cell when prison officers acted on an NHS tip-off to seize makeshift weapons from an inmate.

Ahead of a scheduled jury trial, Aaron Taylor was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court to admit keeping dangerous contraband in his old cell.

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson explained prison officers attended on July 4 last year and Taylor, 44, was present as officers confiscated two nails and a screw sticking out of a plastic pen cap from a shelf above the remand prisoner’s bed.

His solicitor Martin McGuire said: “The offences came to light because Mr Taylor had attended his consultation with NHS staff. That prompted prison staff to carry out a search of his cell.”

Taylor was convicted of the assault charge for which he was on remand and given five years, which he is serving at HMP Glenochil.

Sheriff David Hall ordered Taylor, from the Levenmouth area, to serve an additional 15 months at the end of his current term.

