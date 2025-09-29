Monday court round-up — Facebook gossip and prison screws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monday court round-up — Facebook gossip and prison screws

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Perth woman has admitted spreading salacious allegations about people in her street via Facebook and through the post for more than a year.

Kathleen Minogue appeared at the city’s sheriff court and pled guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour, likely to cause fear or alarm.

Court papers show the 63-year-old repeatedly posted abusive letters through a door in Jura Street, accusing two people of abusing children and animals.

She threatened to tell the landlord of one of her victims she had abused a younger family member.

Minogue would intentionally walk past her victims’ door and wave her hand or other items at their Ring doorbell.

She further posted comments on Facebook making claims about her two victims and sent one a direct message containing offensive and derogatory remarks.

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber said: “There is a significant context here.”

She said her client had no prior convictions.

Sheriff Ian Anderson deferred sentence for background reports.

‘War zone’

A drink and drug-fuelled driver left a town centre looking like a “war zone” after crashing into cars and people at 80mph. John Boyle injured four adults and a child and smashed up seven vehicles during the wrecking spree in Milnathort.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash in Milnathort. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

Back on the roads

A Dundee man who has been forbidden from driving since 2003 has been jailed after carelessly whizzing past pedestrians on an unregistered motorcycle.

Joseph Torano was brought from prison to Dundee Sheriff Court where he admitted driving carelessly and while disqualified.

Torano admitted that on December 22 last year, he drove the unregistered motorcycle at Gallagher Retail Park, failed to keep a lookout and drove on a footpath where pedestrians had to take evasive action.

Prosecutor Katie Stewart explained police saw the 46-year-old “weaving” around pedestrians and they seized the bike by the handlebars.

Torano told them: “The bike isn’t even mine, I don’t know whose it is.”

Solicitor Alexandra Short explained her client was furnished with a two-year road ban in July 2003 and has never passed the required extended test to get back his licence.

She said: “This is a silly thing he’d been doing on this occasion.”

Torano, who also admitted breaching his ASBO by shouting and banging at his Kingsway East home a week earlier, was jailed for 10 months and given a further five-year driving ban.

Instant retribution

The friends of a schoolgirl who was sexually assaulted by a stranger in Dundee city centre leapt to her aid and battered the sex offender. Pawel Napierala was found by police licking his wounds in a shop doorway after the instant retribution for groping a 15-year-old he drunkenly walked past.

Pawel Napierala.

Screws in prison

A different type of screw was discovered in a HMP Perth cell when prison officers acted on an NHS tip-off to seize makeshift weapons from an inmate.

Ahead of a scheduled jury trial, Aaron Taylor was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court to admit keeping dangerous contraband in his old cell.

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson explained prison officers attended on July 4 last year and Taylor, 44, was present as officers confiscated two nails and a screw sticking out of a plastic pen cap from a shelf above the remand prisoner’s bed.

His solicitor Martin McGuire said: “The offences came to light because Mr Taylor had attended his consultation with NHS staff. That prompted prison staff to carry out a search of his cell.”

Taylor was convicted of the assault charge for which he was on remand and given five years, which he is serving at HMP Glenochil.

Sheriff David Hall ordered Taylor, from the Levenmouth area, to serve an additional 15 months at the end of his current term.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

