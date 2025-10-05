Stirling court round-up — Cocaine, booze and Buckfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Stirling court round-up — Cocaine, booze and Buckfast

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Highland Spring worker was found to be over the drink-drive limit following a crash on the A9.

Tonderayi Gasseler, 53, suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash on the road, near Dunblane.

Solicitor Virgil Crawford said his client had been driving to work near Auchterarder and had been drinking the night before but believed he was fit to drive.

Gasseler, of Stirling, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his system (85mics/22) on December 14 last year.

Tonderayi Gasseler
Tonderayi Gasseler.

A not guilty plea to causing a collision by driving carelessly and stopping on the A9 was accepted by the Crown.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £290.

Cocaine driver breakdown

A woman who broke down on the motorway outside Stirling was found to be more than 11 times the legal limit for a cocaine derivative.

Demi Robertson was tested by police after her car stopped at junction 9 on the M9 in February.

Her defence agent said the 27-year-old had gone for a drive following an argument with her partner.

He said she had consumed cocaine the day before and was unaware it was still in her system but did not think her driving was affected.

Demi Robertson
Demi Robertson.

Robertson, of Cardenden, admitted having excess benzoylecgonine in her system (568mics/50).

She was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £420.

Buckfast

A man who threw a trainer at a woman claimed he did not know it would hurt her.

Robin Stewart hurled the footwear at the woman in a drunken rage at their home in Aberfoyle.

The court heard the pair had been out drinking and the woman woke in the night to Stewart throwing items around.

He admitted assault and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on August 8.

Solicitor Iain Loach, defending, said Stewart had consumed Buckfast after arriving home and had little memory of events.

Stewart was fined £290 and handed a one-year non-harassment order.

