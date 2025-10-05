Stirling court round-up — Cocaine, booze and Buckfast

A Highland Spring worker was found to be over the drink-drive limit following a crash on the A9.

Tonderayi Gasseler, 53, suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash on the road, near Dunblane.

Solicitor Virgil Crawford said his client had been driving to work near Auchterarder and had been drinking the night before but believed he was fit to drive.

Gasseler, of Stirling, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his system (85mics/22) on December 14 last year.

A not guilty plea to causing a collision by driving carelessly and stopping on the A9 was accepted by the Crown.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £290.

Cocaine driver breakdown

A woman who broke down on the motorway outside Stirling was found to be more than 11 times the legal limit for a cocaine derivative.

Demi Robertson was tested by police after her car stopped at junction 9 on the M9 in February.

Her defence agent said the 27-year-old had gone for a drive following an argument with her partner.

He said she had consumed cocaine the day before and was unaware it was still in her system but did not think her driving was affected.

Robertson, of Cardenden, admitted having excess benzoylecgonine in her system (568mics/50).

She was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £420.

Buckfast

A man who threw a trainer at a woman claimed he did not know it would hurt her.

Robin Stewart hurled the footwear at the woman in a drunken rage at their home in Aberfoyle.

The court heard the pair had been out drinking and the woman woke in the night to Stewart throwing items around.

He admitted assault and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on August 8.

Solicitor Iain Loach, defending, said Stewart had consumed Buckfast after arriving home and had little memory of events.

Stewart was fined £290 and handed a one-year non-harassment order.

