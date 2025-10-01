Ex-prison officer and Iraq veteran from Dundee slammed by sheriff over child abuse images

A paedophile former prison officer was skewered by a sheriff for amassing more than 31,000 “vile and sickening” child abuse images at his Dundee home.

Paul McDowell, who saw active combat in Iraq, previously admitted downloading files over a four-year period.

Officers raided the home he shared with his partner in September 2024 and uncovered the material from a laptop.

The 56-year-old told police: “I don’t know why I did it. I’ve got issues, I know I’ve got a few issues.

“Everything in my life has started to spiral. I can only put my hands up.

More than 1,400 images were at Category A – the highest level of depravity – with 24,750 files which weren’t categorised taking the form of thumbnails.

They predominantly featured young girls being sexually abused by adult males with animals also included in some files.

Porn was ‘coping mechanism’

McDowell, who had volunteered at a community food hub, has completed a course with the Lucy Faithfull Foundation which works with people who pose a risk to engaging in child sex abuse.

Defence solicitor Larry Flynn told Dundee Sheriff Court his client’s use of alcohol had been linked to the offences, which he said largely occurred while he was working during the Covid pandemic.

Mr Flynn said: “He worked in the prison service and then in 2020 he started looking at pornography and has done so for several years as a coping mechanism, drinking too much and looking at images.

“He’s been caught and admitted it at the outset.

“In no way, shape or form has he tried to downplay his behaviour. He has fronted up.”

The lawyer believed McDowell could be given a community-based sentence comprising of a lengthy supervision period and unpaid work.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith told the offender: “The acts that are depicted in these images, if committed in Scotland, would amount to rape.

“The children – because that’s what they are – in these images are being raped by men.

“You seem to have collected these images for your own sexual gratification.”

Mitigating factors

The sheriff went on: “The course of conduct was sustained.

“I am entirely satisfied, having regard to the course of conduct, that you have crossed the custody threshold.

“I have to accept there are a number of mitigating features.

“You are previously of good character.

“You have served Queen and country and seen active service not just in a peacekeeping role but in the theatre of war.

“You have brought shame upon yourself and you perhaps reduce the good work you have previously done by sullying your character with this conviction.”

Sentencing

The sheriff said he would have sentenced McDowell to 12 months in prison but felt this was inadequate to rehabilitate him and that an alternative to custody would be “of greater benefit to the community”.

McDowell was placed on supervision for three years, ordered to complete the Moving Forward 2 Change programme and made subject to conduct requirements reducing his contact with children and use of the internet.

He must perform 300 hours – the maximum amount – of unpaid work and is subject to sex offender registration for the next five years.

