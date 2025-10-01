Ex-prison officer and Iraq veteran from Dundee slammed by sheriff over child abuse images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Ex-prison officer and Iraq veteran from Dundee slammed by sheriff over child abuse images

Paul McDowell had amassed a stash of illegal content after turning to pornography as a 'coping mechanism', a court heard.

By Ciaran Shanks
Paul McDowell
Paul McDowell at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A paedophile former prison officer was skewered by a sheriff for amassing more than 31,000 “vile and sickening” child abuse images at his Dundee home.

Paul McDowell, who saw active combat in Iraq, previously admitted downloading files over a four-year period.

Officers raided the home he shared with his partner in September 2024 and uncovered the material from a laptop.

The 56-year-old told police: “I don’t know why I did it. I’ve got issues, I know I’ve got a few issues.

“Everything in my life has started to spiral. I can only put my hands up.

More than 1,400 images were at Category A – the highest level of depravity – with 24,750 files which weren’t categorised taking the form of thumbnails.

They predominantly featured young girls being sexually abused by adult males with animals also included in some files.

Porn was ‘coping mechanism’

McDowell, who had volunteered at a community food hub, has completed a course with the Lucy Faithfull Foundation which works with people who pose a risk to engaging in child sex abuse.

Defence solicitor Larry Flynn told Dundee Sheriff Court his client’s use of alcohol had been linked to the offences, which he said largely occurred while he was working during the Covid pandemic.

Mr Flynn said: “He worked in the prison service and then in 2020 he started looking at pornography and has done so for several years as a coping mechanism, drinking too much and looking at images.

“He’s been caught and admitted it at the outset.

“In no way, shape or form has he tried to downplay his behaviour. He has fronted up.”

Paul McDowell
Paul McDowell was caught with thousands of child abuse photos.

The lawyer believed McDowell could be given a community-based sentence comprising of a lengthy supervision period and unpaid work.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith told the offender: “The acts that are depicted in these images, if committed in Scotland, would amount to rape.

“The children – because that’s what they are – in these images are being raped by men.

“You seem to have collected these images for your own sexual gratification.”

Mitigating factors

The sheriff went on: “The course of conduct was sustained.

“I am entirely satisfied, having regard to the course of conduct, that you have crossed the custody threshold.

“I have to accept there are a number of mitigating features.

“You are previously of good character.

“You have served Queen and country and seen active service not just in a peacekeeping role but in the theatre of war.

“You have brought shame upon yourself and you perhaps reduce the good work you have previously done by sullying your character with this conviction.”

Sentencing

The sheriff said he would have sentenced McDowell to 12 months in prison but felt this was inadequate to rehabilitate him and that an alternative to custody would be “of greater benefit to the community”.

McDowell was placed on supervision for three years, ordered to complete the Moving Forward 2 Change programme and made subject to conduct requirements reducing his contact with children and use of the internet.

He must perform 300 hours – the maximum amount – of unpaid work and is subject to sex offender registration for the next five years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

