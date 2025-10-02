Self-described paedophile from Dundee wins right to watch TV and now targets games consoles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Self-described paedophile from Dundee wins right to watch TV and now targets games consoles

Raheel Bajwa has been told he can watch TV with his mother to alleviate 'boredom'.

By Ciaran Shanks
Raheel Bajwa
Raheel Bajwa. Image: Facebook

A self-described Dundee paedophile has won the right to watch TV again and now wants to use games consoles to alleviate “boredom”.

Raheel Bajwa is subject to stringent monitoring and restrictions as part of a decade-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

The 21-year-old predator used TikTok and Snapchat to bombard a young girl with vile sexual images and videos, some of which were shared in group chats.

Bajwa is now back in the community, having served his 12-month sentence at HMYOI Polmont, his third sexual offence in a short period of time.

Lawyers acting on his behalf have partially succeeded in lifting some conditions of the SHPO, which include him now being able to watch television with his mother.

Concerns had been raised dangerous Bajwa could access the internet via the smart TV in the living room of their shared address in the city.

Solicitor Mike Short told Dundee Sheriff Court: “We have a young man who is 21, at home with his family watching TV and he can’t be in the room.

“He can’t be in the room if anyone is using the Xbox or the PlayStation.”

It was revealed Bajwa’s offence was attributed to “boredom” and “showing off”.

Mr Short added: “It’s a 10-year order and to say someone can’t watch a TV, can’t play the Xbox or PlayStation for 10 years — I don’t believe that’s the right way of dealing with it.”

Order amended

The court was told how those monitoring Bajwa said it was not possible to apply remote screening on the games consoles to keep tabs on his activity.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “What has to be avoided and guarded against is the accused becoming bored at home because that was the trigger for his previous offending, according to him and those who carried out the risk assessment.”

In his previous case, Bajwa was criticised for showing a lack of remorse for his actions.

He said in one voice note to his victim: “Inshallah God willing you get raped, your mother gets cancer and gets raped.

“Wait till I see you in person.”

In some conversations, he described himself as a paedophile.

Bajwa, also on the sex offenders register for a decade, was placed on the SHPO because he was deemed to be “high-risk”.

Sheriff Niven-Smith asked for a new report on Bajwa, who will return to court later this month.

He amended the terms of the SHPO to allow him to watch the smart TV in the living room in the presence of his mother.

Bajwa must not communicate or attempt to communicate with anyone via the television.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

