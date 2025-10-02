Self-described paedophile from Dundee wins right to watch TV and now targets games consoles

A self-described Dundee paedophile has won the right to watch TV again and now wants to use games consoles to alleviate “boredom”.

Raheel Bajwa is subject to stringent monitoring and restrictions as part of a decade-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

The 21-year-old predator used TikTok and Snapchat to bombard a young girl with vile sexual images and videos, some of which were shared in group chats.

Bajwa is now back in the community, having served his 12-month sentence at HMYOI Polmont, his third sexual offence in a short period of time.

Lawyers acting on his behalf have partially succeeded in lifting some conditions of the SHPO, which include him now being able to watch television with his mother.

Concerns had been raised dangerous Bajwa could access the internet via the smart TV in the living room of their shared address in the city.

Solicitor Mike Short told Dundee Sheriff Court: “We have a young man who is 21, at home with his family watching TV and he can’t be in the room.

“He can’t be in the room if anyone is using the Xbox or the PlayStation.”

It was revealed Bajwa’s offence was attributed to “boredom” and “showing off”.

Mr Short added: “It’s a 10-year order and to say someone can’t watch a TV, can’t play the Xbox or PlayStation for 10 years — I don’t believe that’s the right way of dealing with it.”

Order amended

The court was told how those monitoring Bajwa said it was not possible to apply remote screening on the games consoles to keep tabs on his activity.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “What has to be avoided and guarded against is the accused becoming bored at home because that was the trigger for his previous offending, according to him and those who carried out the risk assessment.”

In his previous case, Bajwa was criticised for showing a lack of remorse for his actions.

He said in one voice note to his victim: “Inshallah God willing you get raped, your mother gets cancer and gets raped.

“Wait till I see you in person.”

In some conversations, he described himself as a paedophile.

Bajwa, also on the sex offenders register for a decade, was placed on the SHPO because he was deemed to be “high-risk”.

Sheriff Niven-Smith asked for a new report on Bajwa, who will return to court later this month.

He amended the terms of the SHPO to allow him to watch the smart TV in the living room in the presence of his mother.

Bajwa must not communicate or attempt to communicate with anyone via the television.

