Former Dundee bus driver faces years in prison for child rape

A former bus driver from Dundee who preyed on teenage girls in a campaign of rape and sexual abuse faces a lengthy prison sentence.

Arthur McGinnis, 47, raped two girls, aged 13 and 16, as he targeted young people in his home city.

McGinnis, formerly of Ballantrae Terrace, Dundee, had denied a series of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was convicted of eight offences, including the rapes.

The sex offender subjected his first teenage victim to a string of sexualised messages and sent her videos of him behaving in a sexual way between 2022 and 2024.

He asked the teenager to send him photos and demanded she take part in sexual activity with him.

McGinnis went on to subject the victim to rapes and refused to stop when he was asked to do so during the sexual assaults.

The teenager, who was 16 when the abuse she suffered at his hands began, was also the target for abusive language from McGinnis, who shouted and swore at her.

McGinnis threatened to kill her and shot her on the body with a BB gun during the sustained course of abuse.

Registration and reports

He also went on to rape the 13 year old girl at his former home in Dundee in October 2022 after taking her clothes off.

Defence counsel Gillian Ross KC said: “It is quite clear, standing the verdict, a lengthy sentence will be imposed here.”

The trial judge, Lady Ross, adjourned for the preparation of a background report and risk assessment to be carried out on the dangerous predator.

He was remanded in custody and placed on the sex offenders register.

His conviction will be notified to Scottish Ministers under protection of vulnerable groups legislation.

