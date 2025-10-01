Former Dundee bus driver faces years in prison for child rape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee bus driver faces years in prison for child rape

Arthur McGinnis was found guilty of serious sexual assaults after a trial at the high court.

By Dave Finlay
Dundee cityscape
McGinnis targeted young girls in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

A former bus driver from Dundee who preyed on teenage girls in a campaign of rape and sexual abuse faces a lengthy prison sentence.

Arthur McGinnis, 47, raped two girls, aged 13 and 16, as he targeted young people in his home city.

McGinnis, formerly of Ballantrae Terrace, Dundee, had denied a series of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was convicted of eight offences, including the rapes.

The sex offender subjected his first teenage victim to a string of sexualised messages and sent her videos of him behaving in a sexual way between 2022 and 2024.

He asked the teenager to send him photos and demanded she take part in sexual activity with him.

McGinnis went on to subject the victim to rapes and refused to stop when he was asked to do so during the sexual assaults.

The teenager, who was 16 when the abuse she suffered at his hands began, was also the target for abusive language from McGinnis, who shouted and swore at her.

McGinnis threatened to kill her and shot her on the body with a BB gun during the sustained course of abuse.

Registration and reports

He also went on to rape the 13 year old girl at his former home in Dundee in October 2022 after taking her clothes off.

Defence counsel Gillian Ross KC said: “It is quite clear, standing the verdict, a lengthy sentence will be imposed here.”

The trial judge, Lady Ross, adjourned for the preparation of a background report and risk assessment to be carried out on the dangerous predator.

He was remanded in custody and placed on the sex offenders register.

His conviction will be notified to Scottish Ministers under protection of vulnerable groups legislation.

