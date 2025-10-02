Killer driver who caused death of Perthshire mum jailed for four years

A killer driver who blamed his victim, a young mum, for causing the fatal crash that claimed her life in Perthshire has been jailed for four years.

Steven Allan alleged his girlfriend Rebecca Sivyer grabbed the steering wheel of his Vauxhall Corsa before the vehicle struck a fence and crashed into a tree.

The claim, first made during his trial, was rejected by a jury who convicted him of causing the young mother’s death by driving dangerously.

Allan failed to maintain control of the car, which crossed into the opposing lane, mounted a verge and collided with a tree on the A94 Perth to Forfar road near Coupar Angus on August 22 2021.

A judge told Allan, 33: “You were convicted of causing the death of Rebecca Sivyer by dangerous driving.

“Miss Sivyer was 23 when she died. She left a young daughter.”

Much-loved Rebecca was a P1 pupil at Craigie, then went to Dunning for the next two years before completing her primary education at Balhousie.

After attending Perth Grammar School she worked at SSE and OVO Energy for three years.

She had been due to leave the company to start a new job at Aviva.

She was mother to Millie and an older sister to four siblings.

Lady Carmichael said the loss of her life has caused terrible harm and grief to those who loved her.

The judge said at the High Court in Edinburgh: “Their lives have been changed forever and no sentence I can impose today can repair that harm.”

The judge said the offence fell into a category under sentencing guidelines that would attract between two and five years imprisonment, before taking account aggravating or mitigating factors.

There was no evidence of prolonged bad driving but the jury found there was a single episode in which he was avoidably distracted by a handheld phone.

Lady Carmichael said: “The evidence indicated you did not brake at any point.”

The judge said she noted Allan also suffered serious injury and the first offender had a previously good driving record.

She said he had a good work record and provided for two children but added: “The seriousness of the offence means there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Allan, formerly of Alyth, denied causing the death of Miss Sivyer by dangerous driving.

During his trial evidence he told defence counsel Gary Allan KC: “She grabbed the steering wheel. I have kept it to myself for four years.”

Mr Allan asked him: “Are you able to help us with why she did that?” and the delivery driver replied: “No.”

Prosecutor Tracey Brown told jurors: “I invite you to reject the explanation offered by the accused. It did not happen.”

The defence counsel told the court on Thursday Allan’s account “plainly did not raise a reasonable doubt in the mind of the jury”.

He said his client has led “an entirely pro-social life” and was assessed as posing a low risk of reoffending.

He said: “He will have to live with this incident for the rest of his life.”

Allan was banned from driving for seven years and until he passes an extended driving test.

