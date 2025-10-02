Killer driver who caused death of Perthshire mum jailed for four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Killer driver who caused death of Perthshire mum jailed for four years

Steven Allan caused Rebbeca Sivyer's death by dangerous driving in 2021.

By Dave Finlay
Steven Allan
Steven Allan has been jailed.

A killer driver who blamed his victim, a young mum, for causing the fatal crash that claimed her life in Perthshire has been jailed for four years.

Steven Allan alleged his girlfriend Rebecca Sivyer grabbed the steering wheel of his Vauxhall Corsa before the vehicle struck a fence and crashed into a tree.

The claim, first made during his trial, was rejected by a jury who convicted him of causing the young mother’s death by driving dangerously.

Allan failed to maintain control of the car, which crossed into the opposing lane, mounted a verge and collided with a tree on the A94 Perth to Forfar road near Coupar Angus on August 22 2021.

A judge told Allan, 33: “You were convicted of causing the death of Rebecca Sivyer by dangerous driving.

“Miss Sivyer was 23 when she died. She left a young daughter.”

Rebecca Sivyer
Rebecca Sivyer died in the accident in 2021. Image: Supplied.

Much-loved Rebecca was a P1 pupil at Craigie, then went to Dunning for the next two years before completing her primary education at Balhousie.

After attending Perth Grammar School she worked at SSE and OVO Energy for three years.

She had been due to leave the company to start a new job at Aviva.

She was mother to Millie and an older sister to four siblings.

Lady Carmichael said the loss of her life has caused terrible harm and grief to those who loved her.

The judge said at the High Court in Edinburgh: “Their lives have been changed forever and no sentence I can impose today can repair that harm.”

Flowers at Rebecca Sivyer crash site
Flowers at the crash site on the A94 between Meigle and Coupar Angus.

The judge said the offence fell into a category under sentencing guidelines that would attract between two and five years imprisonment, before taking account aggravating or mitigating factors.

There was no evidence of prolonged bad driving but the jury found there was a single episode in which he was avoidably distracted by a handheld phone.

Lady Carmichael said: “The evidence indicated you did not brake at any point.”

The judge said she noted Allan also suffered serious injury and the first offender had a previously good driving record.

She said he had a good work record and provided for two children but added: “The seriousness of the offence means there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Rebecca Sivyer
Rebecca Sivyer was killed in the accident. Image: Supplied

Allan, formerly of Alyth, denied causing the death of Miss Sivyer by dangerous driving.

During his trial evidence he told defence counsel Gary Allan KC: “She grabbed the steering wheel. I have kept it to myself for four years.”

Mr Allan asked him: “Are you able to help us with why she did that?” and the delivery driver replied: “No.”

Prosecutor Tracey Brown told jurors: “I invite you to reject the explanation offered by the accused. It did not happen.”

The defence counsel told the court on Thursday Allan’s account “plainly did not raise a reasonable doubt in the mind of the jury”.

He said his client has led “an entirely pro-social life” and was assessed as posing a low risk of reoffending.

He said: “He will have to live with this incident for the rest of his life.”

Allan was banned from driving for seven years and until he passes an extended driving test.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

James John Dorans
Judge's hopes for Fife rape survivor as attacker is jailed
David Murray
Boyfriend 'lucky not to be facing murder charge' after scissor attack in Perthshire
Ryan Simpson and Paul Coombs
Man slashed and punched in savage attack in Dundee's Hilltown
Raheel Bajwa
Self-described paedophile from Dundee wins right to watch TV and now targets games consoles
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Destiny's Child and 999
Dundee cityscape
Former Dundee bus driver faces years in prison for child rape
Sunitha Kemlo
Stirling work visa scam nurse jailed
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark scores a penalty against Hibs.
St Johnstone fans cleared over Hibs street clash
Police dog handler car
Thug jailed for baton and bite attack on Fife PC who feared for life…
David Melvile
Leven labourer guilty of groping colleague's genitals at retirement do