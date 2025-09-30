Predator who attacked Fife Good Samaritan in her own home is sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Predator who attacked Fife Good Samaritan in her own home is sentenced

Adrian Kolczak was invited in by his eventual victim after she spotted him shivering in his car.

By Jamie McKenzie
Adrian Kolczak
Adrian Kolczak.

A predator who sexually assaulted a Good Samaritan in her Fife home after she saw him shivering in his car and invited him in to keep warm, has been handed a community sentence.

Adrian Kolczak had been thrown out by his partner and was spotted in the early hours of the morning and offered help by his eventual victim.

The woman gave him coffee, a blanket and warm clothes and invited him into her home to sleep on the sofa.

But as she drifted off to sleep herself, Kolczak sexually assaulted her before fleeing the property when she fought back.

Kolczak, 35, appeared in court for sentencing this week after earlier pleading guilty to the attack at an address in Kirkcaldy on March 28 2023.

Sheriff Robert More imposed 300 hours of unpaid work – the maximum available – and placed him under offender supervision for two years.

The sheriff also gave Kolczak, of Kirkcaldy, a six-month restricted movement order and told him to undertake a programme to address sexual offending.

He was put on the sex offenders register for two years.

Procurator Fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, Helen Nisbet, said: “Adrian Kolczak showed cynical contempt for a woman who offered him shelter and safety in her own home.

“Thanks to this victim reporting this distressing crime, this man has been held to account for his actions.

“Any sexual exploitation or assault of members of our communities will never be tolerated.

“I would urge anyone else who has been a victim to come forward, report to the police and seek support.”

Abused trust

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard previously how Kolczak was first spotted, intoxicated, at 2am and he told the woman he had been “kicked out” and was going to spend the night in his car, so she gave him coffee.

At 3.50am she went back outside to check and found he was “shivering with the cold” so invited him into her home to “warm up”, an offer he initially declined.

At 4.55am she heard Kolczak shouting and banging on his partner’s door and went out again to urge him to come out of the cold.

She pointed him to a sofa but Kolczak said, “Are we going to bed?”

Unsure if she could trust him if she went to her bedroom, the woman tried to stay awake in the living room but drifted off, waking to find Kolczak standing over her.

He pulled at her clothing and sexually assaulted her.

The woman punched him repeatedly and he left.

The incident left the woman “feeling… violated and disgusted”, the court heard.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Rhys Ellington
Dundee car theft gang members sentenced for Perthshire raids
Blackness Road sign
Cannabis farmer worked in Dundee drugs den to 'pay off debts'
Natasha Hunter
Perth woman who embezzled £10k from elderly father-in-law to pay back £500
John Trainer
Fife football fan's 'deranged' attack on police after Old Firm match
Kenan Baki
Rapist hairdresser from Kirkcaldy drugged and abused clubbers
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Facebook gossip and prison screws
Asda Milton of Craigie, Dundee
Shoplift suspect blinded police with their own spray in desperate Dundee struggle
John Boyle
Town centre left like 'war zone' after speeder caused pile-up in Kinross-shire
Police in Dundee city centre.
Teenage dealer defied city ban to bulk cocaine in Dundee
Billy Young
Armed police rescued women cowering in Dundee flat after drug-fuelled stranger burst in to…