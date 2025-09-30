Predator who attacked Fife Good Samaritan in her own home is sentenced

A predator who sexually assaulted a Good Samaritan in her Fife home after she saw him shivering in his car and invited him in to keep warm, has been handed a community sentence.

Adrian Kolczak had been thrown out by his partner and was spotted in the early hours of the morning and offered help by his eventual victim.

The woman gave him coffee, a blanket and warm clothes and invited him into her home to sleep on the sofa.

But as she drifted off to sleep herself, Kolczak sexually assaulted her before fleeing the property when she fought back.

Kolczak, 35, appeared in court for sentencing this week after earlier pleading guilty to the attack at an address in Kirkcaldy on March 28 2023.

Sheriff Robert More imposed 300 hours of unpaid work – the maximum available – and placed him under offender supervision for two years.

The sheriff also gave Kolczak, of Kirkcaldy, a six-month restricted movement order and told him to undertake a programme to address sexual offending.

He was put on the sex offenders register for two years.

Procurator Fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, Helen Nisbet, said: “Adrian Kolczak showed cynical contempt for a woman who offered him shelter and safety in her own home.

“Thanks to this victim reporting this distressing crime, this man has been held to account for his actions.

“Any sexual exploitation or assault of members of our communities will never be tolerated.

“I would urge anyone else who has been a victim to come forward, report to the police and seek support.”

Abused trust

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard previously how Kolczak was first spotted, intoxicated, at 2am and he told the woman he had been “kicked out” and was going to spend the night in his car, so she gave him coffee.

At 3.50am she went back outside to check and found he was “shivering with the cold” so invited him into her home to “warm up”, an offer he initially declined.

At 4.55am she heard Kolczak shouting and banging on his partner’s door and went out again to urge him to come out of the cold.

She pointed him to a sofa but Kolczak said, “Are we going to bed?”

Unsure if she could trust him if she went to her bedroom, the woman tried to stay awake in the living room but drifted off, waking to find Kolczak standing over her.

He pulled at her clothing and sexually assaulted her.

The woman punched him repeatedly and he left.

The incident left the woman “feeling… violated and disgusted”, the court heard.

